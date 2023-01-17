Pisces Man And Scorpio Woman Compatibility In Love And Life

When you think of a Pisces man and Scorpio woman relationship, you might automatically think a relationship could never work.

But when we seek out signs of compatibility, these two zodiac signs are basically made for each other.

Pisces man and Scorpio woman compatibility

Both Pisces and Scorpio are water signs. Their shared element means they have no problem flowing with their romantic environment.

These two signs are deep thinkers and go after what they love and want in diametrically opposed ways. Interestingly enough, it allows them to meet in the middle — in peace and in understanding.

Water can be still, and water signs of the zodiac can present as incredibly peace-filled. Water is also powerful, and so are the two personalities.

Aside from having shared traits due to being water signs, Pisces is attracted to Scorpio because they each have an emotional depth that cannot compare to other signs; they simply feel things on a profound level. Pisces’ loyalty is also appealing to Scorpio, and Scorpio’s passion is irresistible to Pisces.

The Pisces man can learn a lot from the Scorpio woman, and vice versa. This is simply an inspired coupling.

Are Scorpio and Pisces soulmates, especially because of their similarities and like-mindedness? Yes, because not only do they have the same values, they are both emotionally intelligent and bring out the best in each other. Pisces helps Scorpio feel more lighthearted, and Scorpio brings Pisces back to reality.

These attributes make for a strong foundation and add even more depth to their relationship. And if they allow themselves that water sign ability to flow with the changes they both require, they can maintain an exciting and positive relationship.

What might start out as an emotional overload of controlling personalities can easily morph into a beautiful understanding.

While both parties may have started out wanting a fairytale romance, they actually do have a chance at living the dream of love, if they allow themselves to flow... as water does.

Pisces man and Scorpio woman love compatibility

This duo is very sexually compatible and can teach other new tricks and new understandings.

While the Pisces man is looking for a strong bond of love, the Scorpio woman is less about the emotional tie than the physical. When these two get together, they find ways to compromise, without compromising who they are, especially intimately.

Pisces wants it to work and Scorpio knows it can, and even if their approaches are different, they both easily "flow" with each other in this department, mainly because both parties want it to work and are willing to put in the time and effort.

Sexually, they are dynamic lovers, and once they find their mutual niche, they are golden.

Pisces man and Scorpio woman compatibility in values

The Scorpio woman can be hard to please. She looks for character in others and is ready to walk if she doesn't find any.

The Pisces man is both profound and emotionally available, which is very appealing to the Scorpio woman.

They both can't be bothered with "fake" people, and between the two of them, they can work together on many things. They both value honesty and focus, and they can find those traits in each other.

Because of their high compatibility, these signs may consider making a commitment to marriage. This begs the question: Can a Pisces marry a Scorpio? They each provide the other with emotional support and comfort, but can easily become enveloped in fantasies of idealistic love.

They, essentially, live in a “fairytale” world, just the two of them, and a successful marriage is only possible if each overcomes the reality of their weaknesses. If the Scorpio woman can overcome her possessive tendencies and the Pisces man can confront his own cynicism, they can survive a long-term commitment.

Pisces man and Scorpio woman emotional compatibility

Pisces and Scorpio are both very emotional people, though they express that kind of emotional output in different ways.

For the Pisces man, he's all about owning up to his feelings; he doesn't believe in repression, so he will talk it out if he needs to. The Scorpio woman has the same intensity to her, though she's more apt to keep her feelings to herself.

Still, they are both in touch with who they are and what they feel, emotionally. In this way, they come to respect each other, and each other's feelings.

That respect never ends — it's real. They are completely compatible, emotionally.

Pisces man and Scorpio woman compatibility in trust

Because Scorpio is somewhat of a control freak, she will demand loyalty and devotion; if she doesn't get what she wants, she'll become suspicious and accusatory.

Pisces, on the other hand, is all about true love, so he will feel put off by her accusations and demands.

It may end up being a trust test, and it may also test the relationship. Scorpio expects honesty but doesn't trust that it's real, so there's the quandary because the Pisces man is honest, devoted and faithful.

When it comes to trust, it's the Scorpio woman who distrusts the Pisces man, thus making life difficult at times.

Pisces man and Scorpio woman communication compatibility

Scorpio and Pisces have great compatibility in communication. Both come from an emotional background, as we've learned. This makes them ready to access their own personal truth for the sake of expression.

Neither party has a problem talking. While we know Scorpio may hold back more than Pisces, they don't hold back when it comes to open and honest conversations with each other. If there's an issue, they will work it out.

This couple is imaginative; they are fantasists, both equipped with great imaginations. When they open up and start gushing, they travel far and wide on communication alone.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.