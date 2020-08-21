Daily Love Horoscope, August 22, 2020

The Sun enters Virgo!

The Sun will enter Virgo on Saturday at 11:38 a.m. EST. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra.

Libra Moon square Pluto in Capricorn

The Moon in Libra brings attention to friendships and relationships but you will want to work hard on striking the right balance.

The Libra Moon will be at a waxing crescent phase, and in astrology, this is a window of opportunity opening for you in the area of love.

Something major can trigger a pivot, due to the Libra Moon squaring Pluto in Capricorn, but these changes can help bring awareness to your situation.

Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer

The Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer so talking about your emotions is necessary.

If you have questions or concerns about your relationship status, bring the tissues. It's possible to shed happy or sad tears.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to love, relationships, and your commitments.

It can be hard to find the right balance today between all that you have to do, but setting priorities and sticking to them can help.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your daily duties sector. This can be a time of transition for you as you learn how to navigate all the things you want to do and need to find the time for.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to delegate some tasks and try to enlist your partner's help with chores to make life a bit easier for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to your daily tasks and the things you want to do with the person you love most.

You'll want to find the right balance between wants and needs and not to make too many compromises that cause you to feel disappointed in the outcome of your day.

You may desire to let certain things go for the sake of spending time with the person that you love, but don't leave your own needs behind.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your passion sector, and yet, you'll want to be practical about how you approach true romance.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to learn to pencil things in and make a regular routine of date night.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to your passion, and how much you want to experience romance in your life right now.

It can take a lot for you to be vulnerable and to express your desire for affection, however, it's always good to let a person know where you stand.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your authority and leadership sector, and you may feel awkward about being too rigid, so a part of you may decide to adjust.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to let your guards down and reveal what you have in your heart, even if it means you feel vulnerable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to authority figures.

You may be feeling smaller than you should when it comes to love. Perhaps you even feel invisible, and now you want to be seen and heard.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your communication sector.

Spending a little extra time to think about what you say will help you to articulate your true desires without feeling like you have to explain yourself more.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to establish clear boundaries for yourself and not move them when you think you need to be nice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to your communication, and perhaps you're interested or thinking about sharing an idea or longing to take a road trip or somewhere special with your partner.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your personal property sector. It's a good time to note what is yours and to safeguard anything that you don't want to have misused in your home.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to let love heal fear and move beyond the past so you can enjoy the present.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to personal property and possessions.

You may see something you really like and decide it's time to buy a gift just for yourself.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your personal development sector. It's a great time to start a personal fitness workout routine.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to share your hopes, dreams and failures and let your actions speak for themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to yourself and your personal development.

You're ready and able to make a big change that benefits your partner as well.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your past relationships or karma sector. It's a good time to love yourself and to forgive whatever negative feelings you're harboring.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to believe in the power of love and its ability to manifest itself when you need more of it in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to past and this includes relationships.

You may find that someone you used to love is heavy on your mind and they may even text you or try to call.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your friendship sector. It's a great time to start distancing yourself from negative people and try to make new friendships that align with your desires.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to laugh and to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. You don't have to take thing seriously all of the time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to friendships and the things that you feel are essential to your life. You may be making a new friendship and it's changing your world.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your career and your public image sector. It's a great time for a mini makeover or to start replacing things in your wardrobe you no longer like.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to imagine the future in a way that you desire it to be and to remain optimistic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to your career and public image.

You may feel concerned about your partner only because you want them to be proud of you, and you don't want to feel like you're letting anyone down.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your personal philosophies sector. It's a great time to reconsider certain beliefs you may have about love.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to decide that you are patient but also human.

You may not wait forever for someone to make a decision. Instead, you will do what's best for you when the time is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to your personal beliefs, and this can be a source of comfort or conflict for you right now in your relationship.

You may be sensitive if you realize you and your partner aren't on the same page.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your shared resources sector. It's a good time to update any wills, to get a health surrogate and do all the little things that are unpleasant but important.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to believe in your ability to survive and to be resilient.

You can have faith in your inner strength and that you have the power to grow in love with or without another person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra today enhancing your awareness about matters related to your shared resources, and perhaps you have found a group of friends who surprise you with their charity and spirit of generosity at the time you needed it most.

Today, the Sun leaves Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your love and commitments sector. It's a great time to make time for the things you enjoy and aim for more happiness in your love life.

Your love horoscope for today makes it perfect for your zodiac sign to be the lightworker in your life, and to live and love with the highest degree of integrity.

