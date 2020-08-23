Daily Love Horoscope, August 24, 2020

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio on Monday.

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting Monday, August 24, 2020.

Love can become less exciting during Monday's daily love horoscope, so focus on the practical.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo and this brings attention to your daily duties for this entire solar season.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings out the hidden, the mysterious, and even the taboos of love.

The Scorpio Moon will bring out the intense love of all zodiac signs during Monday's love horoscope forecast. For better or worse, be open to express your heart.

What else will your daily love horoscope mean for your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your intense personality and also to things that you must handle related to preparing for the future.

Even though it's not the most comfortable subject to talk about life insurance, health surrogacy and will preparation are ways to say that you love others.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your family or how you feel about authority.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, your home, and your family. You might want to assign someone to be your legacy contact online or talk about things that are normally avoided with a partner.

You may want to discuss who or how the kids will be handled should something happen to you or your partner in the future.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of daily tasks. So getting the little details done is important to focus on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your sensual nature and the things that give you a strong sense of connection with someone.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your approach with communication. Small talk likely won't be welcome. You'll want to experience more depth to conversations with someone you love.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, and this can be a time where talk is more than just something you do, it's heart connecting.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of passion and you remain practical during this solar season. Doing little things for your partner may be your love language during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your daily duties and things that must be done even if you're heart isn't in it.

You might feel caught up in the mundane parts of your relationship and it's dangerous when you feel as though you're just going through the motions.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your personal possessions.

It's a good day to focus on what you have and what you can control, even if it means that being out of rhythm emotionally with your partner doesn't get solved right away.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, and focusing on the hear and now is essential.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of your authority figures. You may find that you're becoming more and more like the people who raised you and it's a comfort to realize the wisdom they passed down to you is coming in handy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your passion and joy. You may find fulfillment comes from deep within.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your personal wants and needs. Today's a good day to take your desires seriously.

Maybe write down a list of your perfect future and make a promise to yourself not to settle for less than what you know you deserve.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, and this opens your mind and heart. You are ready to let the Universe be your guide.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of communication making today a great time to call up your bestie and have a catch-up session about the things you've got on your mind about love or problems in your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your family and your authority figures.

You may be at a place where you feel pressure to be what your parents think you ought to be. Perhaps you're single and everyone is wondering why 'you don't get married already'.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your past, and right now, you're trying not to get caught up in what you have already left behind. You may wonder 'what if' with a past relationship but once you've decided to move on, you're ready to go forward.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, making it necessary to take a stand. You may have to be firm and let others know that it's important to have your decisions respected.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of personal belongings, and maybe you've been holding on to the things that you were gifted once upon a time. It could be time to put them into a safe place and to let the past rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your communication, and this time, you may be ready to let some sort of secret out.

If you've felt like someone is withholding information from you, you may discover it today.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your friendships can be a source of information to you.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, so perhaps during the conversation, something you didn't know can be revealed, and maybe this was just the right time.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of your personal development.

You may find that whatever you're going through, good or bad, it's a good day to learn about yourself by observing how you react to various situations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your personal possessions.

Perhaps you are feeling that something special you had with another person is at risk of loss, or maybe things ended and you are wishing you could bring back what you once knew.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your career and public image. Learning to adjust to a new lifestyle when you've thought you'd always be with a person is difficult.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, which means that you may need to return back to what's familiar and rebuild from the ground up.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of your past. Even though it's so difficult to clear away the memories, it's necessary so you can have a clean break and move on to something bigger and better for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your personal development. You may be ready to take on more than you ever dreamed when it comes to love.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to working hard for what you want in a relationship. If you have kept your walls up and not let anyone in, then now you may be reconsidering that philosophy.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, making this a wonderful time to see a big change in the way that you approach a relationship. You may see that there's nothing to be afraid of should you decide to take a risk with your heart.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of friendships, and they can be a huge support for you. Your friends want to see you happy!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your past and how you may not be ready to let it go just yet.

There can be thoughts that linger or maybe its a memory or a recurring dream that keeps you thinking about what you went through.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your shared resources. Perhaps you feel that someone you used to love owes you an apology, and maybe they even owe you money.

You may sense the unfairness of the situation and it's time for you to settle things once and for all.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, making this an ideal time to just forgive and move on. You may not be able to get someone else to do the right thing, as much as you'd like them too.

It's not healthy for you to hold on to regrets and so it's necessary to just forgive even if you can't forget.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of work and this can require much effort on your part, but you can do this.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your friendships, and sometimes you have a friend you didn't even realize was there.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your partnerships and things that you are ready to commit to.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer and during this time of trouble, you may come to realize that someone in your life was more of a friend that you originally thought because of the way that they cared.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of work and public image. It's a great time to be flexible in your judgment of others. Sometimes people surprise you with their awesomeness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your work sector, and sometimes you have to make things work when you are in love.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, to your daily situations, and sometimes things don't work out the way that you want them to.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, so today, plan to catch up on the work you have around the house and split the responsibilities with your partner. Don't try to do it all yourself. Be open to accept and to ask for help.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of shared resources, which is a solid reminder that when you are part of a team, so much more can be accomplished. Pull your strengths together and try to minimize your collective weaknesses as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which brings attention to your personal philosophies. You may be flexible when it comes to love and today, you may have to adopt a new way of thinking.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which relates to your passion, so when you feel strongly about something you will wear your heart on your sleeve and everyone will know that you feel that way.

The Scorpio Moon trines Venus in Cancer, which makes now a great time to learn about your love language and the way that you receive affection from others.

The Sun in Virgo continues to affect your daily love horoscope in the area of partnerships. You may discover the areas that you're different from your significant other.

When/if you do, it's a good day to be flexible in your reactions and try to understand where your partner is coming from.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.