Daily Love Horoscope For August 16, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

How will your zodiac sign be impacted by Sunday's astrology?​

The Sun season in Leo is almost over. The last day of Leo season will take place on August 19.

This can be an emotional time for all zodiac signs, and the Moon in Cancer on Saturday and Sunday makes this weekend extra emotional for all.

Delusions of love can take place while the Moon is working against Jupiter and in harmony with foggy Neptune in Pisces.

All zodiac signs that are hitting a tough spot in love may want to run away and try greener pastures; perhaps discovering once the fog has lifted that it was better to hang on a short while longer.

The Moon is square Mars on Sunday too, so arguments that normally would not go anywhere can feel hotter than usual, so patience is also necessary.

What else does your daily love horoscope bring for your zodiac sign on Sunday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more pleasure and joy in your love life.

You may even be more vocal about it to your partner, and feel anxious if they aren't appearing to take you seriously.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to family, and when it opposes Jupiter the planet of growth in Capricorn, your work sector you may jump to conclusions that aren't exactly accurate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more control in your love life.

You may be taking steps to show you're desire to lead, and this can be a hard path to take right now in your relationship.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to communication and it's hard not to feel like an argument is just one word away.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your personal philosophy sector

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more connection in your love life.

You may be opening up and feeling like conversations are the pathway to a closeness you're willing to experiment with.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to personal possessions, and you notice right away if someone is lacking generosity.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your shared resource sector.

You may feel tension today in this area and could perceive that someone is being unfair and holding back from sharing something with you. There could be a reason for their delay, so give some time and you may find out why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for belonging in your love life.

You are looking for more reassurance from your partner and want to know that others care, even though you're generally not an insecure person.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to your personal development, and you want to grow with your partner, not apart.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your partnerships. You may feel like a demand is unfair or that things are at a place where your significant other disagrees. It's a time of confusion and you may not see your blindspots.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more affirmation in your love life.

Words mean so much for you right now, and you may feel compliments give your self-esteem a boost that you need right now.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to the past and if someone tries to use it against you, you may retaliate and withdraw.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your sense of wellness, things can be more intense for you right now, and you may perceive something spoken in a way that feels attacking. Try to reflect a little bit before fighting back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for memories in your love life.

You may enjoy a couple's photoshoot or want to do something you've never done before with your significant other to show that this time around things are different for you.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to friendships, and you want to cultivate more love in them. Perhaps you feel like the people in your inner circle need that right now.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your romance sector. Your desire to focus on the goodness of life can miss the mark today due to a friend being dishearted about something unspoken.

Be aware that some people don't wear their heart on their sleeve and can wear a smile when their heart is broken.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more friendship in your love life.

You want a partner who is not only your lover but a person you feel can fulfill your need for companionship, too.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to work and career, and when it comes to love, you want respect to be earned.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your idealism related to the family. Even family members are human and make mistakes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more respect in your love life.

You desire to be heard and not questioned when you ask to be treated a certain way.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to personal philosophy or the way that you learn. You are ready to experience things without any expectations.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your communication and say more than is necessary. Be frugal when it comes to telling secrets.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more understanding in your love life.

You need to know that you are accepted for who you are by your significant other.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to things your partner has, and if you expect more than you ought it can lead to disappointments.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your finances. You may overly optimistic about money and spend more than you ought to today for the sake of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more sharing of experiences in your love life.

You have certain things in your life that you have often kept off-limits but now you want to open your heart and be transparent.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to your relationship

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your self. You may be at risk of seeing yourself as stronger than you need to be right now.

Try not to put too much pressure on yourself to be perfect or to meet someone else's expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more commitment in your love life.

You may be asking to make things official or if they are already, want to take your relationship to the next level by moving in with each other or getting married.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to daily duties, and today is a good day to share what has to be done, but don't try to pile on too many things at one time.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your past. You may think that the past is particularly relevant now, but there are times when things appear to be connected but they are not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and you are striving for more balance in your love life.

You may feel like your schedules aren't working out well and need a solution that is helpful for you both.

The Moon will spend the day in Cancer, bringing attention to feelings related to romance, and you are ready and eager to experience all forms of love.

When the Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, the planet of growth in your friendship sector. Be aware that sometimes friendship takes time to develop and you can't always rush things even if it feels right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.