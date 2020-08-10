Horoscope For Today, August 11, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages you and all zodiac signs to complete your projects.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of sultry and sensual Taurus. (Here's where to check out your Moon sign.)

The Final Quarter Moon will perfect at 12:41 p.m. EST on Tuesday, and in astrology, this is can incite a crisis moment that prompts action.

The Moon is the primary guide for each day's horoscope as it changes, so does your focus or attention.

While the Moon enters the Final Quarter lunar phase it's time to finish up projects you started when the New Moon in Leo took place.

There is one week left for the next New Moon to arrive. At that time it not only signals a change in your way of thinking but it also signals a new approach to live is around the bend.

The Moon in Taurus will be in conversation with three external planets:

Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth,

Neptune the planet of illusions, blind spots, and even your dreams

Pluto, the planet of change and transformation

Your horoscope for Tuesday encourages you to review your blind spots; you may find luck where you look.

The Moon encourages making changes that are practical but move your goals to completion.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and it speaks sweetly with Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating both your solar house of possessions and career.

The Moon in Taurus is soft and kind, so this is the best approach for you to take when managing specific projects.

The Last Quarter Moon arrives today and this means that you are likely to become more alert to what you need to do, and have the desire to get it done. Try not to start anything new at this time until after the New Moon takes place on August 18.

The Moon will square the Sun in Leo, where it can be difficult to stay the course where you feel unhappy.

It's not a good time to head in a new direction right now, but instead, evaluate what is going on with an open mind and a willing heart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign and it works harmoniously with Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your solar house of self and your personal philosophies.

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign your thoughts and emotional needs are aligned with one another. It's easier for you to connect to your tender side.

You are connected with your wants and desires. It's a good time to satisfy any particular food cravings if you decide you'd like to indulge.

The Last Quarter Moon perfects in your zodiac sign today and this means that you ought to avoid starting a new project.

Instead of focusing on finishing whatever things you have going on now. You may feel tempted to deviate or divert your plans but if you can resist doing so, it's advisable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, activating your karmic relationships, and your solar house of shared resources due to its communication with Jupiter in Capricorn.

The Moon in Taurus brings loving energy that can shield or cover you from focusing harshly on the past or things that you feel are not in control.

With the Moon in harmony with Jupiter, you may feel positive about a partnership or someone close to you pulling through and helping you with a problem that's pressing at this time.

It's a good day for working with teams or for getting help from a person who typically stands by on the sidelines in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and your friendships get a positive boost.

If you have the time it's a great day to share your love of friendship by baking or doing things that help you stay grounded and connected with the good things that the world has to offer.

Perhaps make a friendship bread starter to share with friends and keep the circle going through the end of this year. Taurus energy loves to express itself in ways that involve food, so why not indulge yourself if you can.

The Taurus Moon harmonizes with benevolent Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your relationship sector, too. This can give you a strong sense of belonging and support in your relationships.

You may find yourself interested in getting more dates or making plans to connect with your friends right now. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus can make you feel a sense of urgency about seeing your besties, both old and new.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and good things can happen when do work that you love.

It's a good day to maybe reconsider some of the things you've added to your to-do list and see if they are truly necessary for this day.

Perhaps an item you really don't want to do can be removed so you can focus on what you enjoy.

The sweet relationship between the Taurus Moon and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn helps you to have a sense of purpose in the little daily tasks and so make it happen.

The Quarter Moon encourages you to stay true to any task you have been planning to finish before the month is over. It can be tough to do when there are potential distractions to lead you astray; however, set your fixed mind.

And, if you need someone to hold you accountable, ask a friend or colleague to do check-ins.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and it sparks a nice relationship with Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

These two planets engage positively activating both your solar house of education and passion. It's a wonderful time to learn something new or to try and put into action a lesson you've recently been taught.

If you have the chance, make use of popular educational videos on YouTube and seek out experts that help explain what you want to learn easily.

Be a question-asker today and search out the opinion of others. Foster a curious mind in all that you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and it activates your solar house of shared resources. It's a great time for you to be open and honest about your needs.

The Moon has a positive relationship with Jupiter which makes you more aware of what you lack, but also where you will be able to resolve the problem.

Because Jupiter in Capricorn brings your daily horoscope's attention to your family or relationships you may feel more confident about approaching people in positions of power and authority who can be of help at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus opening your love and relationship sector, particularly your commitments.

It's a good day to review and reflect on your partnerships. Although there may be some hesitancy on your part about going forward with any long-term promises, evaluating the situation is timely.

The Taurus Moon works with Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn today and this enhances your ability and desire to communicate openly with others.

You may prefer what feels like close and intimate conversations. Having a warm cup of your favorite tea or coffee in a space that feels safe or provides some ambiance can help you open up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and it encourages you to spend some time focusing on your daily chores and get things done.

It's a good day to stick to a routine and allow yourself time to do things in a manner that makes sense.

Don't try to rush and cut corners today for the sake of time. You may find that mistakes become costly when you aren't mindful of your tasks.

The Moon in Taurus in relationship with lucky Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn is a signal to pay attention to what you have (with gratitude).

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and encourages you to think and reflect upon your joy and happiness.

Keep a gratitude journal. Make little notes on the tabs and personalize it. Let your self feel connected with the emotions each note of thanks generates for you.

The Moon in communication with Jupiter in your zodiac sign means that today it's time to dream about your future and look at yourself candidly.

When you have a moment to review all the things you've written it can help you to see where your values are and also to note what you're focusing on the most.

Perhaps you may be able to see where a change in focus can be helpful at this time. Or perhaps you realize that you have someone to express gratitude to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and a father-like figure can feature strongly in your life.

If you've been wanting a mentor or someone to just help show you some direction, this can be a good omen of things to come your way.

If you have been working through some negative emotions that relate to a father-type figure right now, you may be going through a dark healing phase before you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Moon trines with Jupiter in Capricorn featuring your good fortune stemming from a bad experience. You are learning to take the lessons life has granted you and use them for a greater good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Taurus makes it easy for you to focus on conversations related to money or your home life today. It's a good day to call credit card companies if you have or want to take advantage of programs that are available due to COVID.

It's also a good time to look at your banking and speak to a financial advisor to explore new programs that may be good for you.

The Moon trine Jupiter in Capricorn can make this a great day for you to spend time with a friend to help one another.

You have some catching up to do and if your relationship is typically on the sharing of helpful advice or new finds, you will enjoy learning from one another today.

