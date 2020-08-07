Career And Money Horoscope For August 8, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19, so you have 11 more days of fun and play that's productive and powerfully fortunate.

The Sun in Leo is home and she expresses her energy clearly and precisely, so if you need to do something that moves your career forward, the next week is crucial to setting the stage for your success.

The Midheaven will be in the sign of Aquarius until September, shortly after the Sun moves out of the Leo horoscope sign. So, we are innovative and pioneering. Our ideas are what make others take notice.

It's time when you want to get recognition for your gifts and skills, but when asking for what is yours appears to be slightly awkward and tough to do.

The Midheaven in Aquarius on Saturday means that your zodiac sign needs to find a new way of doing something that you've always done with the same outcome.

Your zodiac sign may be stuck in a rut financially or feeling like you got into a box you need to climb out of.

Right now, it's the perfect time for your zodiac sign to put your mind to do what you want and aim for a goal.

Don't wait for luck to come to you without a little bit of effort applied.

What else does your career horoscope have to say about money for your zodiac sign?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating the work you have to do with yourself and how it affects your career or public image.

This is a tremendous time for you to overcome a challenge that has made you feel less than you ought to. You may have recently overcome a failure or felt challenged, but you've learned to reflect and grow from your experiences.

Today, you have an opportunity to use the skills you've cultivated with time and apply them to a new area of your life.

Sometimes you don't get a do-over in one particular situation, but each experience you carry with you in your lifetime.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, so you can allow what once seemed to be a loss become restored or renewed.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating the how you feel about the past.

You may find yourself reflecting on choices and venturing into the land of 'what ifs', which can cause you to second guess yourself at times.

Without the past, you wouldn't be the person that you are today. So, take pride in that. Of course, there are always going to be moments of regret that happen, but this is part of your beautiful journey in life.

Today's Part of Fortune takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which is your sector of partnerships and commitment.

Make a commitment to yourself to gently accept the good and bad of your history, and then set to a plan that you'll make things better moving forward.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating how you feel about friendships you make and work and the way your life's work connects with the overall picture within humanity.

Little actions you take each day when you engage with others makes a big difference because you are part of another person's life's story. You may not always realize that simple gestures can change the world but it can.

Today's Part of Fortune will be in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties. It's the little things that you tend to and the excellence you put into those tasks that make all the difference each day.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating your desire to be held in high regard by others.

This is where you shine the most because you're able to intuitive sense what is needed right now. While you may not have all the answers, you can discover where to search for them.

You may want to dig into things that involve self-image, public speaking or how to control your time better when at work.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, so this is the perfect time to enter the workplace with childlike optimism.

Of course, you can have your reservations but don't allow negativity to keep you from believing that good things can happen to you each day when you work hard for your dreams.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating your dreams of adventure and maybe even taking a vacation somewhere in another country. You might even have fantasized about having a job that allows you to travel internationally or to meet people from other cultures or countries.

The world may be big but with the internet, we are all connected in some way together. There are so many ways for you to make this dream come true for you. You can create connections on social media through LinkedIn, but also remember that to find people of value you need to also offer things that provide value. Strive to be the best person that you can be at this time and every day.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, and this will connect you with your inner child and your hopes for security, too. Establish yourself with your work. Focus on becoming an expert in your field and things will grow organically for you.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating the concept of shared resources.

People need people to work together and make things grow. You may not realize how important it is for you to do something with another person, even if it's just showing moral support during this process.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, so communication is key.

You may find that you're able to go above and beyond what you thought you'd ever accomplish because of your support system listening when need to vent or patting you on the back when you need praise.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating partnerships. Who do you want to have in your life as a work partner? You may find that person but it can take time.

Sometimes you have to get to know people you work with and it can be hard to do when there's friction, but with time someone may enter the picture and provide you with the camaraderie you desire.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, which encourages you to focus on what you have and what you can control. You may not be able to predict everything that happens at work but you can manage yourself.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating the strength and courage you need to stick to your schedule and do the daily tasks even when they feel boring and unimportant to you.

At work and with all that you do, it's those little things that make your job turn out for the best. Let these daily tasks be the ones that ground you and help you to set the tone for success for the rest of your day.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, and you may recognize something within yourself that you didn't before and it helps you to remain encouraged. Just as you did not know that you would be where you are today, imagine how much better your life will be in the future.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating the joy of work. When you step back and see how much energy you put into tasks and the benefit it gives to others, it can be so worth it to you.

There's bound to be something you enjoy or find worthy in your job even if you're not a fan of every detail that's involved. Today is a good day to cling to those moments and savor them. Let them give you a sense of purpose.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio during this time, and this keeps your past in line with the present. Just as something unpredictable may have happened to you in the past but you survived, whatever the future will bring, you will also find a way to pull through.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating your desire to be respected and to feel secure at your job.

There are few things worse than worrying you won't be able to keep a job or that you are not doing things in the way that you hoped. You have to give yourself some slack right now and try not to be stressed about something that hasn't happened. Continue to remain positive and hope for the best.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and you may be surprised how the smallest effort you make creates friendships for you at work. Even the tiniest attempts to connect can open a new door. You may come to find out that someone was hoping to connect with you too.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating your need to communicate and to feel like you're in the loop.

If you have felt that you aren't up to date in all that you need to know, today's a good time to try and catch up. You may need to be the initiator of a conversation. Even if you're shy try your best.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio which allows you to focus on creating a fated moment in your career. Want success! Crave it. You can work hard and achieve any goal that you set your mind to do if you stick to it long enough.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Wounded Healer, Chiron, will pass over the Midheaven today joined by Mars and the Moon in Aries activating your material possessions. This is the main reason why you work, isn't it? So that you can have things that you want out of life.

Don't say that money doesn't matter or that it's not important because deep down inside you know that it is. You want to cherish what you are able to earn because you worked hard for it. Acknowledge your efforts.

Part of Fortune will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio encourages you to step outside of your comfort zone and what you know. Take a class or read a book to help you adopt a new outlook about money and your career.

