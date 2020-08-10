Daily Love Horoscope For August 11, 2020

What is in store for your daily love horoscope on Tuesday?

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus perfects this morning and it will in a harsh dialogue with the Sun in Leo.

Taurus and Leo are both fixed zodiac signs, but their approach to life is quite different and this will impact your love horoscope on Tuesday.

Collectively, we are presented with two mindsets when it comes to love and relationships and you can take this into consideration when making relationship decisions.

One approach to take in love is to relax and enjoy what we have already done in a conservative fashion. This can translate into taking your love horoscope for Tuesday and interpreting it as to mean that relaxing on the sofa will be a great way to end your day.

Hint: Which is what the Moon encourages us all to do— Taurus energy loves to bask in relaxation after a long workday.)

Tuesday's Quarter Moon in Taurus means to avoid starting new things. Rather it's time to take stock of what you specifically have earned and acquired through dedication, work, and commitment.

The Sun in Leo encourages us to show off what we are getting out of life and love. So, it's a good day for selfie sticks and photos on Instagram or Facebook.

Just dating and making things official? Tuesday is perfect for changing your relationship status on social media, too.

Taking pride in what you have, who you have it with are all great things to do with Tuesday's astrological energy.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Tuesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this creates a crisis surrounding what you own.

You may experience some intense desire to assume control where you feel that a partner is overstepping boundaries.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon and this can lead to an odd sense of confusion in your relationship. You may benefit from calling a time out during points of tension and go outside or have some me-time.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

And so you may feel extra sensitive at this time and have a strong need for security or a safe space some time today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in your zodiac sign, and it's a good time to take ownership of your feelings and to do a mini-assessment on where you stand right now in your relationship.

Perhaps you have an idea of some self-improvement you'd like to work on. If so, today is a good time to start making adjustments but take things slow.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon so finding someone to talk to that understands where you are coming from can be a god-sent today.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

It may be harder to open up immediately, and perhaps you may need some coaxing to say what you truly feel.

However, once you are able to work past the hesitancy, it can feel so good to share what's on your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this is a signal to be kind and considerate with others, as you may be creating momentum in an area of your life. So, strive to do treat others with respect and love.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon the past may feel like it's ever-looming over your head, but you can find solutions for your concerns. It's a good day to write out our pros and cons and figure things out.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Today may not be the best day to talk with others about money problems or to get into arguments over finances with your significant other. If something can wait, don't be afraid to postpone the date.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this may create a crisis of some sort in your friendships. Perhaps you will see something about an individual that you were blind to before.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon, so avoid money or property talks with friends. These energies can make friendships feel less friendly and there can be pressure to measure up. This too shall pass!

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

This is a day for you to remember that good and bad days happen to everyone. If you feel like you're having an off-day, a better one will be coming soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this can create tension in the area of your career and work.

You may have a strong need to feel connected with others or to be appreciated and valued. Words of affirmation and acknowledgment will have extra meaning for you.

You may need to invite a compliment, but don't be shy about it.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon you may have some personal things to work through, so don't let the day run ahead of you without thinking about what you want from life and love.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

You may hear from an ex who wants to catch up and clear the energy. You might feel the need to revisit an ex's social media or to reach out and see if you get a reply.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this can bring to the surface a strong need for you to attend counseling or to talk through relationship problems with your partner.

You may find that areas that are difficult to broach on your own could benefit from a third-party during this time.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon making it easier for you to learn from the past and also to move beyond it.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

You may find your tolerance for emotional vampires is much less. You'll want to avoid negative individuals and try to make new friends that fit in with your lifestyle better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this can bring to the surface you or your partner's material wants and needs. But you may feel like it's not the best time to put those forward.

You or your significant other could find it difficult to attain resources, so teaming together to find a solution is powerfully important for you.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon which encourages you to be a friend that listens and to help when you're able. You may be resourceful right now but sometimes you have to wait for a person's readiness levels to increase.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

This can be where you feel that your patience is on the line. You may find that you're able to understand others better when you put yourself in their shoes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this opens up your relationship sector, especially the area of long-term commitments.

It can be a sweet time to recommit to your partner and to show yourself more dedicated than ever.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

This is a good time to work on your relationship and to make this the primary focus of your day.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon, if you have been considering doing work as a relationship therapist or love coach, today may be a good time to look into programs or training.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this can be a crisis related to daily activities.

You may need to renegotiate who does what in the relationship.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon and it can be hard for you. if you feel as though you're the one doing most of the work in your relationship at this time.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Try not to put too much emphasis on what you have and what your partner is holding back or able to share.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this can form a crisis in your romance sector. Try not to let this discourage you if you can.

It can be necessary for you to work a bit harder to remain connected this week. And that happens in even the best relationships.

With Jupiter in your zodiac sign until December, you're bound to experience luck when you least expect it.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon and this can foster a sense of romance when things that your partner has been shared with you. You may desire that someone takes care of you or pampers you a little bit.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer. It can be difficult to express love and affection.

If you have felt unappreciated or treated less than you would like, your displeasure will be worn on your sleeve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this can make it critical for you or your partner to take a leadership role in the relationship.

You may find that when one person leads things to run smoother.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon and this can play out as power and control war between you and your partner. There can be some other adult involved in the matter, such as a father or a strong maternal figure.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

It can be easy to channel your energy into something like chores, daily duties or caretaking to try and mute some of the concerns you may have. However, if used positively this can help to fortify a relationship bond.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus and this can create a crisis point in your communication with others.

It will be important for you to slow down to clarify all that you hear and think that you've heard.

The Sun in Leo forms a semi-square with Venus in Cancer. Venus remains at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Cancer. You may need to strive a little bit to bring some romance and passion into the day.

The Sun in Leo will square the Taurus Moon which can foster a need for structure or planning when it comes to talking uninterruptedly with your partner. Try to make a conscious effort to get together and chat.

If your schedules are difficult this week, plan to shower your significant other with love and affection by setting a reminder to do so at a certain time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.