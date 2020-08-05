Daily Love Horoscope For August 6, 2020

Have a great Thursday, zodiac signs!

Leo season lasts until August 19. The waning gibbous Moon in Pisces activating our intuition and spiritual energy.

If you've ever felt like you were caught up in the drama of love, then Thursday can feel like a repeat of history.

The Moon in Pisces makes all zodiac signs feel more sensitive to the feelings of others, which is wonderful. There can not be too much empathy in the world.

But the relationship between Venus in Gemini and the Leo Sun is full of tension and drama. Power plays can come to life!

The Leo Sun wants what it wants; and Venus in Gemini can be flexible but to a point.

How might this dynamic play out for your zodiac sign during Thursday's love horoscope, according to astrology?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun spends the day in Leo today through August 19. While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, you're ready to explore romance and love, but maybe on your own terms.

The Leo Sun semi-squares Venus in Gemini, so this can make it hard to resist a little bit of flirting with a partner or someone you find adorable. Even if you're single and not really interested, a little teasing with a good friend can be fun and help make the time go by faster.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, activating your work and career sector but also how you speak. It can be easy to avoid conversations that involve too much heavy responsibility. Your heart will be more set on having fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun spends the day in Leo today through August 19. While the Sun is in Leo your focus and attention are on family and even how your love life was formed in childhood.

The Leo Sun semi-squares Venus in Gemini, and this can make you want to have a sense of ownership in your relationship.

It's a good day to assert your intentions in a relationship if you feel things have not been clear. It can also be a good day to ask where you stand if you're dating and wonder what the status is at this time.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, and while it may feel like you have so much to do or to learn about your partner, right now, you may want to take things slow and just let the relationship develop organically without pushing for a particular outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun spends the day in Leo today.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, and words may be light and easy, but don't be misled that what's said doesn't have a deeper meaning. You could find that a person's flirting with you is actually more sincere than you had thought.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn and it can make it feel as though the lines of your relationship are blurred right now. It can be hard to define certain things when you don't feel like the future is stable.

Perhaps the best thing to do is to take your relationship one step at a time and make the most of what you have to together now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun spends the day in Leo today until August 19, and this activates your sense of sensuality. You may desire more affection and closeness with your significant other. This is a great day for longer hugs and snuggle-time.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, so whatever you can try to avoid bringing up unpleasant things about the past. It can be easy to slip a comparison without realizing about a past relationship or to share a distant memory as you would a friend. Certain things can be hard for your mate to shake off during this time, so be sensitive.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, so the staying power of love is a bit off, and this can be hard to handle when you're needing a certain amount of reassurance. You may find it necessary to remind yourself that things are okay even a part of your worries. Sometimes concerns work themselves out on their own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun spends the day in Leo today and until August 19, the focus of love is on yourself, which isn't a bad thing since it's your zodiac sign's solar season.

Things are changing and with time, you'll want to be sure to esteem yourself and also feel like you're respected and loved by others in healthy ways.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, so you may find it difficult to understand friends who don't seem to get you right now. You may find that you are happy spending time doing your own thing too.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn taking good care of yourself, caring for your heart and your emotional well-being are smart ways for you to spend some of your time today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun spends the day in Leo today and until August 19, the focus is on listening to your inner voice and learning to appreciate the spiritual component of love.

You may have a soulmate connection return back into your life today through this week. You might come to realize and appreciate the concept of soulmates.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, this can be a confusing time for you, and when it comes to love, you want to define it one way or another, but love can't be put into a box. You have to let it define itself by the way a person acts or how you feel when you're around someone you care about.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn so romance can be found in the little gestures. Try to focus on the actions of others, not only their words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun spends the day in Leo today and until August 19, you're determined to be there for your friends no matter what. You express love to them in a way that makes it easier to get through difficult times and today, this may also be reciprocated your way.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, and so you are learning about the power of love and how important it is to love yourself, too. Today is a good time to take care of your own needs and not try to pour your entire day into building others leaving nothing left for yourself.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn and you may find that sometimes no one has all the answers when it comes to love. The rules bend a little bit and sometimes they need to be broken, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun spends the day in Leo today until August 19 you may be looking to see how someone in particular shows you respect and honors your relationship with them.

It's one thing to hold yourself to a certain standard but if you're the only person who is doing most of the work in the relationship, you may start to notice it before Leo season is over.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, and this can be a time where you sense things getting better but wondering if they will go back to what they were, which you might now want at all. You may find that this instability causes you to have doubts. So, you'll want to take time to nurse your concerns and be heard by a friend or a good listener.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn and it's okay to feel like you don't have all the answers, even when you do share your thoughts. You may just need to get things out there even if it doesn't all make sense right now. Being open and transparent will help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun spends the day in Leo today and until August 19, you might be doing a lot of chatting with a particular someone, but not sure where things will go. You may be developing an emotional attachment. You might find yourself sharing more each day and feeling comfortable too.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, so this can be a time where you'll have to learn as you go. Experience can be the best teacher during times of uncertainty but if things are going well, why question it?

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn so it can feel like you have to try harder to get things under control, but sometimes you have to do the opposite.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun spends the day in Leo today, and until August 19 love can come back to life again, either with someone else or within yourself. You may go through some changes that are necessary but help you to find out what your partnership is made of and how strong you are as a couple.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, and this can make it hard to find a routine right now with your partner. There can be lots of things going on and it's hard to get settled with your schedules, but this tension can motivate you to find a way to make things work.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn so adjusting is necessary, and still, it can feel hard to do. You may need to take a little bit of a relaxed approach and not feel overwhelmed or disappointed if all your expectations aren't met right away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun spends the day in Leo today, and for you, it's important to focus on your love life and your relationship as it grows more important each day. While the Sun is in Leo, this is your season of love, too, and you'll find that things are not what they were at the start of Leo season.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, and so it can be a time where romance seems to be distant because of schedules right now or personalities. You may need to be patient and let things adjust on their own.

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which means it will be important not to hold grudges for little things. Everyone makes mistakes, so keeping a tally of what they are will not be helpful or provoke a change. Try to focus on the positives as much as you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun spends the day in Leo today, which brings your focus and attention to the daily routine of love and making good habits in your relationship.

The Leo Sun sem-squares Venus in Gemini, you may be striving to set a type of rhythm to your romantic life. You may find that this is a time where you lean on dynamics you learned from the past, and as familiarity sets into your love life, you try to repeat it with your partner (who may want to be more modern in your relationship)

Venus in Gemini is inconjunct with Saturn in Capricorn and this can have you thinking about your friendships and comparing their value to your current relationship. This can also be a time for you to work on building a friendship with your partner now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.