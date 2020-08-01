Career And Money Horoscope For August 2, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius at 1:11 p.m. EST.

Before the Moon exits Capricorn to enter the sign of Aquarius it conjuncts with Pluto in Capricorn making it easy to think or act impulsively.

For people who are awake burning the midnight oil or late-night owls who often end up shopping impulsively, try to resist the urge to spend in the early a.m.

The Moon will form an opposition with the planet of Mercury which will enter the sign of Leo next week.

Capricorn wants to stay true to the task, but Mercury in Cancer is more emotional right now, so again, be careful about buying things to try and secure happiness. The pleasure may be fleeting.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you bring to the table at work and in your career.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, and you may stand out a little bit more than others do wherever you are.

Red is a powerful color for you this month. It's a great time for you to take advantage of this and pay attention to your best features.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn.

This is a great to polish your resume, review your cover letters and start emailing out inquires for jobs or opportunities you really want to obtain.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you know and have learned.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, this can make you feel as though your wants and desires are at odds with one another.

Brown is a powerful color for you this month. You should wear it to help you connect with your life purpose and to keep you grounded.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn.

This can help you to make decisions about areas of interest where you are still uncertain that you'd like to make a financial investment.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you have and how you've assisted others to get ahead.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, you may be at odds with friendships that you feel are selfish or one-sided.

If you have been doing a lot of the work at your job and others take credit, this can be an area that you'll want to work on and change.

Gold is a powerful color for you this month. To honor your value, wear it every day and try to keep something sentimental near by that maybe has this color, too.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. A restriction may take place in your finances followed by growth.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for how you show support to the people that you love.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, how you work and how others approach their own careers can seem to collide.

You may find it difficult to discuss your career aspirations with people who don't have the same goals or interests that you do. They may not understand what you want to do or why, especially if it's creative.

Blue is a powerful color for you this month. So, to trust yourself more, wear this color that is the embodiment of self-trust.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. You may come into a powerful understanding with a partner or your significant other could start to hear about a career opportunity.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you do each day even if they are small and inconsequential to others.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, how you believe things should be done and. how they are actually implemented at work can be at odds right now.

However, this is a great time for you to learn how to adjust and be supportive of others.

Orange is a powerful color for you this month. Orange is a creative color and can help you to be both aware and open to new ideas.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. You may start to double down on daily duties and see results from paying attention to the details.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you find joy in doing and what appeals to you.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, you may be learning to share more or to see how others invite you into their world.

You might not have considered a certain opportunity but now that the door is open, you might decide to try it out and see where the path leads you.

Green is a powerful color for you this month. Green is for fertility. You can grow wherever you plant yourself. You may even come to see that you don't have to change where you live but instead how you view your challenges.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. You may find that perfect project that gives you joy and makes you want to get out of bed to work on it each morning.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for how others see you, and you'd like to be treated as an equal.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, a resource or something of value can become a sore spot between you and a business associate. There can be some strife in how to access or utilize what is shared.

Pink is a powerful color for you this month. Pink is a combination of love and friendship. It's a good time to try and understand other's points of view even if they don't match well with your own.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn.

You may have a challenging relationship with someone who you perceive to have power or authority over you, but this can also teach you about letting go and trusting someone's judgment.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for the way that you try hard to communicate well.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, it's a good time to start sharing daily duties with your partner or someone at work so that the burden you feel you carry becomes more manageable for you.

Black is a powerful color for you this month. Black is a power color and it encourages you to reserve your energy for when you need it the most.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. You may discover a new way to share your ideas through action that is compelling.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you bring to the table in assets and financial management.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, it's time to consider passion projects more seriously and take the steps needed to get things moving.

Grey is a powerful color for you this month. Detach yourself from the outcome and try not to let yourself become overly involved in things that don't matter.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. You may need to restrict your budget slightly so you can apply your resources and energy to what is essential.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you bring to the table personally and professionally.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, you may find yourself learning to enjoy the constructive criticism of others. You may find that teachers or mentors manifest for your life.

Navy is a powerful color for you this month and it helps you to command authority in your own life.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. It's a great day to work on your strengths and to see how you can enhance your life on your own.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for what you've overcome in your past.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, this is a great time to take counsel with someone you trust. You may find that you're able to grow your message via a website, blog or even a podcast if you want to.

Yellow is a powerful color for you this month. This can bring you joy and self-confidence. You may fear putting yourself out there, but it's time to shine!

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. Your lessons from the past provide you so much wisdom that you can share it with others who need to hear a good word.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun in Leo is a time when you really want to have recognition for how good a friend you are to others, including people you barely know.

While the Sun is in Leo it squares with Uranus in Taurus, it's a great time to look at your overall resources and to explore new ways to grow them.

Turquoise is a powerful color for you this month. Turquoise can provide you with a calming effect to ease your fears.

Before entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with Saturn. You may discover friends as a source of courage and strength to help you overcome your fear of success!

