Career & Money Horoscope For August 1, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Capricorn rules the tenth house of astrology which relates to career, your zodiac sign's social standing, and your public image.

The Moon in Capricorn will conjunct with the lucky planet Jupiter and Saturn.

Saturn is retrograde and back at home in the sign of Capricorn later this year.

When lucky Jupiter retrograde and Saturn retrograde combine their powerful energies, things start to happen!

The Moon's involvement can bring some luck your way, so it's important not to avoid the hard work it takes to move the dial in your career.

What else does your career horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating work and career matters in your life. This is a great time to focus on success and give yourself an opportunity to get organized.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of work.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your career. Something amazing can happen to you. So don't sit around hoping for a miracle, do what you know must be done.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating your personal philosophies.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of belief and sometimes you might feel cynical.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success these areas of your life. You might come to a great revelation about your money or how you spend that helps you to put things into the right perspective.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating shared resources.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of what life hands to you, and sometimes it can feel like you're not being helped at all.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your ability to work with others and to come to a mutual understanding.

Something that could have been held up for you may finally start to resolve. You might find that that the flood gates for a loved one comes through and it helps you too.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating relationships and business partnerships.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of commitment, and you might be the one carrying the ball someone else dropped.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your relationships with others. You might not be able to work with someone any longer or a project is now closed. But, the door to a new relationship finally opens for you.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating daily duties and your desire to get things done.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of tasks that are timely and necessary to a project's completion.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your daily routine. The simplest tasks can help you to think and clear your mind. The little thing that helps get your day together can be exactly what you needed to feel revived.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating passion and purpose.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of fun and play. You may need to call a time out and pursue a goal that makes you feel good inside.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck to your focus. You might have been feeling a bit lost, but a conversation or a note you read in passing can help you to discover what you really want to do with your life.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating your relationship with people in authority.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of interacting with those who you perceive have not earned your respect.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your sense of autonomy. You may find that people who you feel intimidated are mirrors into your fears and it can help you to overcome them.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating your communication and how well you get your point across.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of speaking with others, perhaps, related to public speaking.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in getting a message out. You may have to get used to saying what you feel is important. It could be time to start a podcast or a website. Maybe you need to pitch an idea to a magazine or write a letter to an editor. Your difficulty can grow you!

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating your personal property and what you feel you need to own.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of attainment. It can feel like you have plenty, and maybe you still want more.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your ambitions. You might need to feel the desire to succeed a bit more than usual so you can pursue your dreams relentlessly.

It can be a time to pursue a project, job, career or even a side business to bring more income into your home.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating your personal development.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of self-growth, which can be hard to find the time for.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your dreams.

You may be struggling to do what you know you ought to but remember that you're not just working for others, but doing something that helps you too can make all the difference

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating the relationship between karma and action.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of the past. You may feel the need to address an issue that keeps returning.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your future. Once you are able to let something in the past go, it can be easier to feel like you're ready for new opportunities.

You don't have to be afraid that things in the past will creep back up and stop you anymore.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Capricorn activating your friendships, especially those you make at work.

Jupiter spends the day in the sign of Capricorn, but you're still lucky no matter what. While Jupiter is in Capricorn, you have to work twice as hard in the area of friendship and how they empower you.

Jupiter conjuncts with the Moon in Capricorn today and this can bring great luck and success in your community. When you feel like you're being fully supported by people who believe in you, it can just feel good to keep trying no matter what failure you experience.

Eventually, you learn to embrace the trials and keep going because your friends have faith in you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.