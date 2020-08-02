Your daily love horoscope for August 3, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The Full Moon in Aquarius perfects at 12 p.m. EST.

The Full Moon in astrology represents the release of big energy.

The Moon is a representation of our emotional energy that is influenced by external circumstances.

Symbolically, the light on the face of the Moon does not come from itself.

It's a mirror reflected back to the planet that is a result of the Sun and its location.

Until August 19, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of bold and brave Leo. This can mean that it's time for all zodiac signs to be big and bold, too!

There can be a relationship to let go of or an attitude that's hurting the intimacy.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Monday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your passion and love of children, play, and inner child are all activated until August 19. For you, it's time to play and to enjoy life for a while.

Play is something you enjoy and while the Full Moon takes place in your house of friendships, and this signals that a friendship may be coming to a close or being reborn again.

Friendships and even intimate relationships go through cycles of death and rebirth, and you may have to work on them harder than usual from time-to-time.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion in your communication with someone special. Focus on where you have things in common and try to make the most out of your interaction with one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your relationship with authorities figures are all activated until August 19. For you, it's time to take command and to feel that others respect you.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of work, and this signals that a job or a career change may create a need to adjust your routine or schedule.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion when it comes to what you want and why. You may feel as though you're not working hard enough, but you need to remind yourself to be patient at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your communication sector are all activated until August 19. For you, it's time to be heard when you speak up about your feelings.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of personal beliefs, and this signals that you could be adopting a new mindset that relates to your circle or personal network.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion in who you are as a person and what you define as love.

It's important to remain connected with who you are as a person and to be authentic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Taurus, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your desire for sensuality is activated until August 19. For you, it's time to feel secure in your relationships.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of resources, and this signals that something new may be coming your way through a loved one ending time of need.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about the past; and someone who you used to love may try to reach out to you. You may need to decide if you need to open that door up or keep it closed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your self-development is activated until August 19. For you, it's time to be yourself.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of love and commitment, and this signals that you may be going through some growing pains in your love life.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion around friendships.

You may be having to accept certain people for who they are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your past and fears are activated until August 19. For you, it's time to heal from the past.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of duty, and this signals you will be busy taking on new tasks that aren't necessarily exciting but necessary.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about the way you feel and how to balance work and a relationship. You may need to make some tough decisions but in the end they will be worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your friendship sector is activated until August 19. For you, it's time to be with people who you can trust and call your friend.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of romance, and this signals that love may be coming your way soon, or if you're in a committed relationship, you could be growing closer.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about what others have and you learn from loving interaction. You might not like letting go of control, but for your sanity, it's needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your career sector is activated until August 19. For you, it's time to work on your career and love may take a backseat.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of friendships, and this signals that a parent or someone you admire and respect could be more actively involved in your life soon.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about your resources and how others are giving or not. You might decide it's best to be self-sufficient and not worry what others are doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun spends the day in Leo where personal philosophies are activated until August 19.

For you, it's time to learn something new.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of communication, and this signals that a conversation may need to be had.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about your commitments, and whether or not you're all in. You may decide to break up or if you're not in love with someone, stay as friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your shared resources are activated until August 19. For you, it's time to have people share with you the way you've shared with them.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of personal possessions, and this signals that a need may be filled for you.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about your daily tasks and who should do what. You may need to discuss things with your partner to work something out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your commitments are activated until August 19. For you, it's time to focus on your relationships and make or break a commitment.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of self, and this signals that it's time to work on your confidence.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about your passion, and if it's lacking, you'll want to make improvements. You may need some downtime to think through your thoughts and feelings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun spends the day in Leo where your daily routines are activated until August 19. For you, it's time to get things done and not worry so much about who is doing it.

The Full Moon takes place in your house of karma, and this signals that you will be getting a reward for choices you have made in the past.

The Moon in Aquarius Moon sesquiquadrate Venus, which can create awareness and yet some confusion about your relationship with people in authority and how respected you feel. You may need to learn some new leadership skills that are helpful for your love life, too.

