Your daily love horoscope for August 2, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The Moon leaves Capricorn and enters Aquarius at 1:11 p.m. EST.

The Moon in Aquarius is all about people and relationships. It's a fun and openly expressive zodiac sign.

The Moon in Aquarius encourages all zodiac signs to talk about ideas and to socialize with friends who love to help when needed.

On Sunday, the Moon in Aquarius will square Mars in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

So, this can spark anger even passion as a motivator toward change.

This can be a good or positive time for relationships that want to fix a problem that's lingering.

Getting upset can be quite uncomfortable, and this can be the impetus of change that opens your eyes.

You may find that you're able to think clearly about what you need and want once the dust is settled.

What else does your love horoscope reveal for your zodiac sign?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini today, which helps you make the most of good conversations this weekend.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to get things out in the open and clear the air with someone you love.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which can make it hard for you to connect with love even when you try. It happens sometimes when you have too much on your mind.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, which can help you to remain in touch with reality despite how you feel. If you know your partner loves you, lean on that belief. Sometimes feelings can be misleading.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini today, which helps you to appreciate all that you have and to express gratitude.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to extend a special thank you to someone who has gifted you with an item you truly love.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. You may come to realize that the more you allow others to know how much you appreciate them that the easier it is to get along. You might see guards go down with someone who tends to keep them up, too.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, you may feel like the work you've been putting into a relationship is worth the effort as you see things start to change in a more positive direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini today, which makes it easy for you to value opportunities that come your way.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time take a personal inventory and assess what you want in your love life vs what types of sacrifices you're willing to make for others.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and this can lead you to feel misunderstood easily. You can take a step back and clarify the situation when you feel this way.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, which can make practical steps in love effective for your relationship. Try to keep your relationship focused on the simple things that bring you closer together as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini today, which makes the past seem less significant. You can start to conceive a new image of the future that's not shadowed by what used to be.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to act as if your future is now. You can manifest anything that you set your mind to do!

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. You don't have to earn your value with others. You are worthy of being cherished for who you are at this time.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, and you may be learning as you go, but this is still a beautiful time of love as its unfolding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which makes you a great friend to be around today.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to let go of friendships that you know are not meant to be.

If you've been spending time chatting with people who you don't really feel fit into your life but do out of loneliness, perhaps let things start to dwindle down. Replace the void with something else.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. You may at odds with a friend or have a strong need to feel important to someone who has not been good to you.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, which can make it easier for you to accept what you know to be true and find healing in this acceptance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which makes you want to do something nice for someone else.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to work a little harder in the friendship department. Even you may take a person for granted when/if familiarity sets in.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini, so be fully present when you can. You may not realize it when you aren't giving someone your undivided attention and it can hinder the closeness you both want to experience.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, so being practical and creative in your relationship can really make things more special for you right now. You may do one little change that makes all the difference in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which helps you to understand love in a way you hadn't before.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time learn and love from a place of mutual understanding.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. You may find that it's hard to understand the way certain people think but at the end of the day you can only control yourself.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, so taking a lesson you've gained from the past about your partner, an adjustment in your routine helps you relate to one another better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which can bring good luck your way through the hand of someone else.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to consider how you and your significant other act as a team and how to support each other more.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. You may struggle with another person's selfishness and realize that there's work to be done but you have to let go and allow the Universe to handle it.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, so even though it can be hard to find things you have in common right now, you can still learn to get along and have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which gives you an appreciation for love and commitment with a special someone.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to be with your partner and do things that focus on your relationship and not the world.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. Your partnerships may not always be perfect, and that's okay. You learn as you go.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, so if you don't understand something about your current relationship, perhaps advice from someone can be helpful to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which helps you to take interest in your everyday tasks.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to pay attention to the daily details that make your life easier and gives you more time for love.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and talking through a situation can help you to see eye-to-eye.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, which can help bring some groundedness to your conversations, especially if you have something important to discuss, such as moving into together or starting a family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which brings passion and purpose back into your life.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to see what makes you feel happy and try to do more of that.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and it can be hard to feel romantic at times. Things may not always be about passion but finding that your relationship does have a purpose can help.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, so focusing on what you have together can make a huge difference to your day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty, Venus is in the sign of Gemini, which helps you to relate well to family, especially a father or male figure in your life.

Venus will leave Gemini to enter Cancer next week, so this may be a time to reach out to your parents or a grandparent just to say that you love them.

The Sun is in Leo today and it will semi-square Venus in Gemini. so little adjustments to your daily routine can foster a sense of security you truly needed at this time.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces and you can find yourself giving over your power without realizing it. You don't have to stay on autopilot, you can decide that when you see yourself giving up your control, and you don't want to, you'll pull back a little and redirect.

