Daily Love Horoscope For July 28, 2020

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon is located in Scorpio all day.

The Moon is highly active and it's the perfect time to learn and grow about love.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Cancer making it easy to communicate with others.

It's easy to listen and be empathetic with your partner.

It's the perfect day to snuggle up with a partner with a warm cup of coffee or tea and grow closer.

Venus squares Neptune in Pisces and the Sun in Leo, which helps to provide an ample dose of reality making it easier to chat about the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven by communication and your need to be heard. You may find it hard to connect with others who refuse to be honest about their emotions. Small talk may be nice in the short while but you're looking for something deeper in your relationship.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and this can create confusion and misunderstanding. Try not to get involved in the blame game when it comes to miscommunications and the striking of egos on the heart.

You may find that you're allowed to get angry but it's more loving to forgive and try to understand when your fire starts to flare.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven toward jealousy and you may deal with bouts of the green-eyed monster when your sense of security is threatened in a relationship.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and friends can become a source of confusion when opinions are strong when you've shared a problem.

It can be good to carefully weigh how important it is to share details about your love life or situations that are fleeting.

You may be caught up in a dramatic situation and fly off a text to a friend who may say something that's right for that moment but wrong for the overall situation. The truth is they don't know the whole story only your part.

So, when Neptune makes an influence on your love life that's less than ideal, take a step back and ask yourself how true the dynamic is because feelings can lie at times. So, be sure to also listen to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven by a desire to feel free to explore the positive side of romance, and when you don't, loneliness and self-doubt can set in. When you start to feel the impact of this negative astrological energy it can play games on how you interpret love today.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, which can make it hard to decipher what is what when dealing with your relationship. You might even try to work harder than ever before in order to win someone's love.

The truth is that no one's love can ever truly be 'won' and you can work yourself into a frenzy when feeling that a magic button can be found somewhere if you search long enough for it today.

Instead, let go of the need to be perfect and let the energy ride where truth firmly stands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven by a desire to understand. You may find yourself dreaming more and having insights that relate to your intuitive side.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and this can get your radar up and you'll know that you are right but maybe you will give someone the benefit of the doubt anyway.

The moment you open the door to trying to be nice for the sake of someone else, you are stepping into Neptune's foggy playground where there are tripwires everywhere and no one truly has fun.

Listening to your heart can sound too simplistic at this time, but it's smart to do when you're not sure what's going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven by a strong need for friendship to be at the core of your love life. A person who can capture your trust can also lay claim to your heart.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and it can create confusion in about who is responsible for what in your relationships. If you're dealing with someone who has just ghosted you or a person who likes to play mind-games, this can be a hard time to feel secure about what you're experiencing, too.

Try to believe in yourself during these confusing times when love and life seem to be unaligned. You learn something with this process that helps you to be wiser than you once were before.

When Venus enters Cancer opening up your intuition, you'll be able to lean on this time and perhaps help guide someone through these darker waters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven by respect; you are motivated to work and do whatever it takes to win over a partner. You desire to safeguard your relationship from harm and to be the person that is dependable and trustworthy.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and finding out how to get in tune with your partner can be a tough thing to do for both of you.

You may be struggling with how to express the right dose of respect while showing your vulnerable side. The interesting thing about love during these crazy times is that you get to see the ugly side of a person (and yours shows, too) and you have to decide if you'll love each other regardless.

The exploratory process can confound you and be confusing too, however, when you see that people are a mix of black, white, and gray spots of character it can make it a lot easier to accept and build a life together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer. Until then, love is driven is about learning and growing.

You are going through a self-discovery phase and it's possible that you see love more as a journey now and not something that you feel and project expectations on.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and you'll be sure to hit a learning curve. You may find that the routines and details of love that you had once subscribed too no longer fit this new life that everyone has started to live in.

It may very well be up to you to make a lasting change that is not easy for you to do because it can require that you admit that you're right and wrong at the same time, which is so confusing.

Making room for adaptation as you try to learn how to love in a new way as you go can be confounding but once you get through the initial shock, you might find that you like it!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven to share and to have someone share with you. You will long for reciprocation in your relationship, especially resources or money.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces, and rebirth of you may be in the works. You might be learning to love someone all over again or start to love yourself again.

You may see that as you have learned to accept losses in love it has paved the way to a new you that you can fully embrace and accept.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven toward commitment and a desire to be a good mate and partner. If you're single, you may meet someone who changes your world around before Venus changes zodiac signs.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and you may find that someone needs to take the lead in your relationship or things don't work out as well as they ought.

This can be a time when the relationship is evolving and what you came into the relationship with (beliefs about gender roles or traditional relationship roles) is challenged in a big way.

It's time to break a few rules so you can be happy. Who cares if other people like what they see. What matters is if it works for you, and you'll need to decide that this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven to do right by others and to create routines in love that fortify trust in your relationship, but you're also at risk for things to become slightly boring.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, you may have a strong need to talk about life in general with your partner.

Things about everyday life can overtake the way that you interact with each other. There may just not be enough time in a day to love the way that you both want to do.

Getting these emotions off your chest may feel pressing but perhaps waiting until tomorrow when the energy clears can work out better for you too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven by a strong desire to pursue romance and to have someone you love to show that you are desired and wanted.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, and it can bring out your repulsion to control or the feeling that someone is trying to mold you into who they want you to be.

You want to be an individual and it can be tempting to fit the idea of what your partner desires; however, your happiness means something to. Compromise may not be the right answer at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of thoughtful Gemini until August 4, and then it enters the sign of Cancer.

Until then, love is driven toward fidelity and faithfulness. If you grew up with a positive or negative childhood, themes can repeat themselves in strange ways for you to identify and heal from them.

Venus in talkative Gemini squares Neptune in dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, you may be longing for someone to do for you what you can't do for yourself. A gentle hug or just emotional support that's unconditional can mean so much to you right now.

However, there comes a time when you find that you stand alone even when you have lots of support afforded to you, and it's so you can see just how strong you are inside and out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.