Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2020

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the New Moon.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to manifest growth.

The First Quarter Moon takes at 8:34 a.m. EST where it spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and this can bring out power issues for all zodiac signs.

Scorpio is the most intense zodiac sign in astrology, and the Moon is debilitated in Scorpio.

The Moon is about how you feel and bringing your emotions to the surface, whereas Scorpio rules the underworld begging feelings to be swept under the rug or trying to conceal what's under the skin.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio marks the halfway point from now to the next Full Moon which takes place on August 19.

The First Quarter Moon the ideal time to begin new projects and work hard to complete them before the next solar season.

The Moon in Scorpio is dark and inquisitive which makes it the perfect time for research, financial analysis, and reviewing details that involve resources you share with others.

The Moon in Scorpio will be the opposite of Uranus in Taurus, the planet of chaos and miraculous.

There can be tensions related to control and power, especially at home.

What else will your horoscope for today bring for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of inheritance, shared resources, and matters involving life and death.

You are likely to know what you want and have an idea as to how you want to get it. You are prone to making changes that are necessary for your needs, and less inclined to take on what conflicts with your personal goals.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of romance and passion. This can make you feel as though something is at odds in your relationships. You may encounter a delay on a project or something won't be exactly preventing you from moving forward with the vigor you desire.

Today, the intensity of a Moon in Scorpio encourages you to press on, aim to win.

It's likely that whatever challenge you face that you'll overcome it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of marital partnerships and love.

It's the perfect time to hit the restart button within your relationships. You may pick up on slight inconsistencies from your partner or mate that helps you to understand what problems you face as well as the intuition to address each challenge.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of authority figures, and desire for security. You are conservative-minded and looking to avoid unnecessary mistakes. You may need reassurance that you are respected, and you may also not want to make swooping changes to your relationship status unless you're certain what your future will bring.

Today, the intensity of a Moon in Scorpio encourages you to be compassionate, but wise. You can let things go once you understand the reason that they happened.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of self-work and self-care.

If you have been holding off on surgery or some sort of medical procedure that you need to do, you may finally come to a decision about it. During this time period, you may make a discovery about your health and take more care of your body.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of communication, it's a good time for you to start listening more intently to what is being said to you and around you.

It's possible that while the Moon is in Scorpio something could be revealed in passing that helps you to understand a particular situation better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of joy and passion.

It's a good time for you to do quiet activities that bring you joy and also help to make you think deeply about life and what you want to see happen in your future. You may experience waking dreams or get a flash of inspiration when you least expect it.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of money and personal possessions. With Scorpio being a money sign, you may be able to find an odd job or something that can help to bring you income that you need your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of leadership and conflicts that may involve authority.

You may find yourself feeling intensely driven to accomplish a big goal and it will be hard to distract you from the day's agenda.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of self and ego can make this big accomplishment day for you. Be sure to manage your time well today. You will likely get a lot accomplished by the end of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of communication and short-term travel.

It's a great time to work out the financial details of travel and to make arrangements with others. If you have been holding off on disclosing your need for time off, today may be a good time to approach work regarding your intent.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of intuitive awareness. If you have been dreaming about someone or having dejavu lately, chances are there are more signals presenting themselves from your higher power that you ought to pay attention to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of self-worth and personal possessions.

It's time to take inventory of what you have and to make good use of the things you have been entrusted with. If you've been planning to go through clothing or closets, start small but it's a good time to summer clean.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of friendship. You may feel possessive or even jealous about something and it can cause you to see a side of you that you didn't know was there. This may be a sign that you have some spiritual healing you need to tend to. Don't ignore strong feelings when they come up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of self and ego.

Take some time for yourself and dedicate part of the day to tending to your personal needs. If you've been doing too much, you will benefit from cutting down your agenda and relaxing a bit.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of work and career. This is a good day for evaluating your goals and setting your mind to forming a plan for this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of hidden enemies and psychic awareness.

You may want to start keeping a dream journal. You might also benefit from spending time doing mindfulness activities or deep breathing to bring yourself back to your core center and remain grounded today.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of personal philosophy. Even though others may challenge or try to persuade you to think differently than you typically do, resist the temptation of peer pressure. It's important to remain true to yourself and not change who you are unless its what you really need and want to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of friendship and humanitarian interests.

If you've been thinking about getting involved in charity, donating to a food bank or starting a collection for a cause, it's a great time to participate in some sort of philanthrope.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of shared resources. This is a good time to ask for what you need from the Universe, online, or from others.

You may find that it's easier for you to gain access to something of value that is part of your deepest need this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of career and the public self.

You may find yourself being more recognized for things that you say and do. Your ideas will be exposed in some way. You may be asked to do some sort of presentation or to share what's on your heart.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of relationships. This can be a time for you to realize something particular about your love life. You may find that you're able to connect with a partner on a deeper level without trying too hard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and completes the First Quarter Moon at 8:34 a.m. EST. activating your sector of personal philosophies and higher learning.

It's a good day for researching or looking up important paperwork, data or information. If you need to make calls that involve inquiring about a problem to resolve, it can be a positive day for conflict resolution.

This First Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Leo, your sector of health and duty. If you have been shrugging off responsibility or procrastinating on a chore, make it a priority and get it done.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.