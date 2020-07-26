Daily Love Horoscope, July 27, 2020

First Quarter Moon perfects in the morning.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The First Quarter Moon is located in Scorpio and perfects at 8:34 a.m. EST.

The Moon in Scorpio can be considered an alluring and intriguing placement.

People who have their Moon in Scorpio are mysterious and interesting, sensing the core of your insecurities and knowledge on how to satisfy them.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio breaks through certain barriers in each zodiac sign's thinking when it kicks off Monday.

You may find this to be an incredible opportunity to learn something about the condition of your love life or how someone truly feels about you.

Other aspects will make Monday particularly interesting.

Venus the planet of love and beauty continues to communicate sweetly with Mars in passionate Aries.

Their relationship is continued from last week. So, if you're relationship is growing closer each day, great!

If you need to build intimacy with a partner, you may find this time in your relationship most challenging but worth the effort.

What else does astrology have to say about your daily love horoscope?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that make it difficult for you to open up.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of resources.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today bringing together a sweet opportunity to talk about what you need and why. You may be struggling to address the vulnerable side to your personality out of fear of being judged or maybe you don't want let go of your self-sufficiency.

However, today's relationship between the Moon and Venus bring positive energy your way to help make things easier for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that trigger your possessive side.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of marriage.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. Making it necessary for you to start addressing your greatest relationship triggers. You might not know that you come across so strongly until it happens. You may feel that you need to protect your relationship and you don't mean to portray distrust.

This is a great time to do a self-assessment about your love languages and how it influences your future with a partner and start to improve them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that hurt your heart.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of health.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. Today's horoscope allows you to take part in spiritual and emotional healing. You may find that you're able to understand yourself better and to forgive yourself for what you did not know back when.

This can be a quiet time of unfolding your understanding of life and love and becoming stronger where you originally failed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that stop you from ignoring your instincts or letting go of the past.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of romance.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today and this time can help you to dissect areas of your life where you react but didn't recognize was rooted in some hidden fear.

You may find that this can be a significant revival of your desire to love more and to worry less once you allow the process of healing to start taking place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that involve friendships and toxic ties.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of self-confidence.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. You may finally come to a point where you can start to let people go that are not healthy and hinder your own mental state. You may not need to let certain energy vampires go forever, but start to pave a new path in your life so that you can love from a safer distance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that involve how you work with others and how you allow people to treat you.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of communication.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. This can be a true time of honest interaction and disclosure. You might find this to be such a freeing time, almost cathartic as you release some stress and speak honestly from the heart. You might find this to also be a great time for journaling about your life and perhaps starting a personal blog.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on what you've learned about love and how to apply this new insight to your current relationship.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of personal wants and needs.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. When you being to view your relationship from new angles something magical can begin to take place inside of your heart. You may start to grow and realize that you have improved from who you were when you were first learning about relationships. The next few days can be the start of grown and emotional maturity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on how you handle resources and what you are willing to ask for when you need it.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of the ego.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. You may come into your own the next few days and find yourself in a powerful position where you can start to act and speak in alignment with who you really are and want to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters related to trust and how you interact with a partner when in love.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of awareness and intuition.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. You may find that your interaction with others awakens you to a side of yourself you have not seen. You may start to feel like you are entering a new cycle of personal and emotional development that is exciting for you to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters related to your health and well-being when around people who cause you stress.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of friendships and helping others.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. Dealing with periodic sorrows can be resolved when you let yourself do things for others you care about. While you may still feel sad about the state of affairs especially due to COVID-19, feeling as though you're helping out in a small way can be meaningful to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on romance and passion in your romantic relationships.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of career and social standing.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. You may find yourself interested in things that your partner would like to do. You might enjoy entering a new social circle at this time. This week may open the door to new friendships and relationships through someone you like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and will enter Leo on August 7, leaving you two weeks to work on matters that encourage mutual respect for boundaries and what you need to feel secure and loved by a partner.

Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your sector of the way you view the world.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today. You may go through a series of emotional challenges today and tomorrow, however this can be a great way for you to realize what you really think and feel. You may discover that you are okay with standing your ground even when it involves confrontation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.