Daily Love Horoscope, July 23, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The waxing crescent Moon is located in Virgo all day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Sun in Leo encourages all zodiac signs to be bold and brave when it comes to expressing love toward others.

In astrology, there are some zodiac signs that bring with them an air of practicality.

Leo and Virgo are two zodiac signs that are amazingly driven to achieve but they prefer to function within the safety of their boundaries.

For example, a Leo zodiac sign is fixed energy. The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo all month.

So, we are fixed on love and optimistic that love is easy to find when focusing on the details.

They aren't going to change something just because you want them to.

Virgo is mutable, meaning it's the more adaptable of earth zodiac signs, but their tendency to be pragmatic and precise cannot be underscored enough.

So, on days when the Moon is in Virgo, it's common to take a more practical approach to love.

Show your love through gestures of kindness all day.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Sun in Leo during this solar season you know you stand out from the crowd, and when it comes to matters of love, you're pickier than usual today.

With the Moon in Virgo, you're chattier than usual and open to exploring what works and what doesn't.

You have some ideas on how to bring you closer but it may require compromise.

Today’s a good day to have important conversations with a partner about where in your relationship you feel stressed out the most.

Come with solutions and not just rant about problems.

Consider what arrangements will make your life easier, including what areas of your normal everyday life need to help the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, while the Sun is in the sign of Leo all month, you are more concerned about respect and authority and want to honor your partner but still be romantic.

You know that people associate romance with spontaneous actions, but you may prefer to plan. You want to consider your partner's schedule and still meet their needs.

It’s a good time to start penciling a regular routine in with your loved one, from what you would like to have for dinner and who will do the cooking and the cleaning.

It’s little things that add up to big steps, and the next few days is a good time to lay down a strategy for you and your loved one to follow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, you want to talk about what's on your mind. This time of year, you're less inhibited and it shows.

It’s a good time for you to start speaking with authority to the people you love but also to your parents.

While Venus is in your zodiac sign, you are more open to freedom of expression, but you don't want to be told what to do. You may be struggling with friends who are overstepping boundaries and criticizing your love life.

It's natural for people to change their lifestyle when in love. Stand your ground. Eventually, your parents will understand even if friends do not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, while the Sun is in Leo, you are ready to do things that add value to your love life.

This is the perfect time for you to have important conversations with your partner about the future. You will want to know if they see you in it or if you have to start pulling back and not giving your love away to someone who doesn't deserve it.

If you sense that your relationship is strong, now is a good time to talk about any short-term travel to visit family for the holidays. This can be the year where you start to expand your family and bring your side and your partner's sides together.

Get closer by sharing thoughts and dreams for your future together. Enjoy some pillow talk and see what the future brings!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, while the Sun is in your zodiac sign for the next 30 days, you are ready to make big changes that last the rest of your life.

Good things are happening now, and it’s the perfect time for you to start thinking about your finances, too. You want to be your own provider. You love it when you can be independent and self-sufficient.

Although financial security is not necessarily the most romantic subject in the world, you want a relationship where two equals can give to the relationship and express their own individuality and power.

You will feel more confident when you know you have what you need and that you're independent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is activating matters related to the past, and you may be going through something that involves a former relationship.

You might have recently decided that any signs of an X need to go. This can make you feel like going on a cleaning streak.

It's good to clear the energy but don't throw your memories away. You'll want to look at them years down the road to remember this time. Even if you're not together anymore it was still a time in your life that has value and meaning.

You'll want to make sure your love nest is completely organized and tidy, and this means you do things for yourself, not out of spite because of someone else.

Put things in a way that helps you to organize them. Then, later when you're ready you can take another walk down memory lane and feel good about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, during this Leo season, you are ready to enjoy friendships that are fun and carry a powerful bond.

You are interested in loyalty. You may find yourself in a position that requires you to be more understanding of someone who has been hurt by a friend and now they struggle with trust.

It's best to gather the facts and sincerely want to know the truth about a situation. You might realize things have nothing to do with you, so you don't need to worry that you offended or did something wrong.

If your friend sounds confused or they are assuming everything in a negative light, you will try to get to the heart of the matter.

This could actually be helpful to a friend who’s going through a breakup or needing to just vent about a problem so that they have closure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, while the Sun is in Scorpio, you are working to grow your relationships into a beautiful thing.

Your desire to show support can show up most in friendship today.

But, friendships come and go in the most random away.

You may find yourself looking to focus on work and other related matters and this leaves little room for your friends. How do you show that you care if you can't be around?

This is a good time to redefine your professional and relationship goals for this month. You need to find the right balance.

Set clear boundaries or plan ahead and schedule a time that works for everyone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, someone who has a lot of power and authority can be very attractive to you at this time.

You may also want to start demonstrating these types of same traits in your own personality.

Today's a great day to work on your character and to develop a stronger relationship with your partner that's built on trust, that may have been broken earlier this year.

You will find that the more you set high standards for yourself in love and personally, the law of attraction begins to work for you in a big way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while the Sun is in the sign of Leo and Venus is in Gemini, you're ready to start thinking about adventure.

From getting lost in a real-life romance or diving into novels or rom-com movies, you are ready to fall in love. It can be so easy for you to do right now, especially without trying.

In a relationship? Plan a long-distance trip with your loved one. You will love having time together in a new place.

This is the perfect time to change things up and do something magical.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, while the Sun is in Leo, important things come your way through a friend or a loved one.

You may find that this is a time where resources become a priority.

Be a time manager. The more you know about your schedule, and your partner's, the better off both of you are.

Try to be a supportive person and let wisdom be your guide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while the Sun is in Leo, today’s an important day for you in the romance department.

It's great that you have such a sensitive heart, Your eyes are open to the realness of love.

It's a great time to be emotionally vulnerable with your partner and to share from the heart.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.