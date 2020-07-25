Free Tarot Reading, July 26, 2020

What do the tarot cards say for you, zodiac signs?

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs starting Sunday, July 26, 2020.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

This is a time of radiating confidence coming your way, as well as the Libra moon providing everyone with some balance and clarity.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Leo. The waxing crescent Moon will be located in the sign of Libra.

Celebrities with Leo Sun and Libra Moon positions include YouTuber David Dobrik, musician Soulja Boy, and actor/artist Terry Crews.

People with these placements in their chart are known to be natural entertainers with a dramatic flair, but a friendly disposition and compassion.

Today's free tarot card reading reveals that Sunday is a prime time to look inward and ask yourself who you want to be. What will make you feel more secure?

This is a time to start preparing for major changes and shifts in personality; if you've been angry, find something to balance out those outward emotions.

Likewise, if you've been feeling exuberant lately, what small changes can you make in your life to maintain that positivity?

The waxing crescent Moon in Libra isn't a call to be who others want you to be, but rather who you want to be.

This isn't a time to be delivering energy to others, but to fill our own cup, knowing that the outpouring energy that overflows will pour out into our community and spread.

You can't expect yourself for the day to be someone you aren't for the sake of someone else's happiness; after all, that wouldn't provide you with anything to grow or learn from.

Read on to find your free tarot card reading for Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aries, you’re leading yourself to victory with today's tarot card reading.

The Six of Wands means that today is a day of success over the people who said you couldn’t achieve everything you knew you were capable of.

This even has the potential to carry a little fame to your name.

This can take form in recognition in the company newsletter, a shout out on someone’s social media, or more attention than you’re typically used to.

You have been battling for a while for this kind of reward.

This tarot card reading isn’t showing you a bit of luck but rather to show you an acknowledgment for all of the energy you’ve poured into what you’ve always wanted.

Relish in the glory, Aries!

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Taurus, your tarot card reading shows that you know you are making great decisions in your life right now and this can be seen in a rewarding partnership.

The Lovers tarot card doesn't always allude to a romantic partnership, although that is the most likely prediction with this card.

This speaks to a day filled with harmonious communication and networking, with the ability to move about with ease.

Good choices will be made today; be confident in the ideas you have and the movements you are making.

Your troubles are coming to a close and will no longer influence you in such a grand and chaotic way.

Take the day to relax in the love that surrounds you.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Gemini, your tarot card reading reveals that it’s time to walk away from the things that are no longer servicing you.

The Eight of Cups lets you know that It’s okay to surrender investing in something or someone if they aren’t reciprocating.

It’s even okay to start over from scratch; don’t feel so much guilt. This isn’t a major setback.

Remind yourself that everyone is on their own timeline; don’t stay complacent in something that hurts you because you’re afraid of falling off that timeline.

Things will come in its due time. Lick your wounds and feel your disappointment.

Don’t fear to move on; fear what happens if you stay in a situation that isn’t feeding your soul with joy and wonder.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Cancer, your tarot for today is the Ace of Swords. Per your tarot card reading, you are cycling through opposite ends of the spectrum with not a lot of middle ground.

You might be feeling enamored with the world in one moment, but the moment one thing falls out of place, you feel extreme rage and anger.

These emotions are moving very quickly and you might find yourself having a hard time keeping up with all the energy you’re feeling within yourself today.

Try to stay grounded and know that you have some problems that may arise; however, you will breakthrough with some new ideas if you remain calm that will help you tackle anything that comes your way.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Leo, no one is more equipped to face the challenges in your life than yourself.

You have the power within yourself to solve the problems that arise and to lead into triumph.

This card denotes that you will be successful in overcoming the obstacles you are facing today.

This isn't to say it will be easy; this will be a call to use more energy than you do on a typical day.

Be sure to start your morning off with a cup of coffee or tea, a few minutes of meditation, and a positive outlook knowing that you can endure anything that is thrown in your direction.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Virgo, you must have some self-control to survive your day of rest.

You are loyal, but it’s not often that same loyalty is reciprocated.

Expect today to have the strength and courage to lead, coming with the respect that you so deserve.

You are beginning to step into your own; take some power back in your life.

Don’t allow the universe to dictate your luck and your energy, you can place a claim as to who you are and who you are going to be.

A much more stable future is awaiting you; keep working towards it.

Don’t surrender when you have one bad day.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Libra, do you see the future you’ve always wanted on the horizon? It feels as though it’s almost in your grasp, but just far enough away to create desire.

This tarot card denotes good fortune coming.

Don’t fear to ask for a little support from your close friends and community to make a call to action for the dreams you have for what’s to come.

Better yet, do not hesitate to ask these same people to create a space where you can relax and bounce ideas.

You don’t need so much help with the heavy lifting, but having a few partnerships that hold a belief in you will solidify the plans you are making.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Scorpio, it’s time to make some moves. You have some ideas floating around your head; now it’s time to move forward with a baby step towards these goals that will bring you contentment.

Good news awaits you today from someone you’ve been craving to hear from.

However, it should be noted that you can take caution with approaching people with rose-colored glasses, especially if these are people reappearing from your past.

Not everyone you have a good memory with reappears with great intentions. Enjoy the conversation they present but remind yourself that they’re part of the past for a reason.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Sagittarius, there’s so much on your plate right now!

You’re being presented with a lot of choices.

While it’s exciting to look at all the possibilities that are being offered, it’s important to take a look within to ask yourself which one of these things you should be focusing on.

If you look at the picture as a whole you might not be able to concentrate on the steps, which won’t result in the most optimal future for you.

Take things one at a time, breaking them into bite-sized pieces; you don’t want to accidentally indulge in the wrong path.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, it should come as no surprise that you are working hard to gain legacy and inheritance.

However, it’s important to guard what you’re working to achieve right now.

This isn’t the time to spread the news about the moves you’re making. It’s okay to work in the shadow and wait for the recognition you deserve instead of forcefully demanding it.

It will also be more rewarding and authentic if you wait for others to acknowledge your hard work.

If you’re feeling low on energy, ask the person who knows you better than anyone to acknowledge your efforts and energy; yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Aquarius, some new energy is peaking out and calling to you.

This is a cause of celebration. Life and love aren't always easy for you, but today you will be called to joy and fun, new connections.

Is a new romance brewing for you? Your heart seems to be wandering to a place where people are more like you.

If you have been working tirelessly to create a better world for you to live in, expect to have a preview of the good life.

Enjoy this and party a little with some of the energy entering into your life.

Stress a little less, if only for the moment.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Pisces, it’s going to take a little sacrifice to get through your day.

This is likely not how you expected to spend your Sunday, but regardless, you will have to surrender in order to reverse your fortune.

You might be hesitant to take any actions; don’t worry about making those moves today.

Focus on getting out of bed and getting your day started.

Taking things one step at a time and as they come.

You’re going through a spiritual shift; although you need to do what you need to survive and be who you want to be, you can reserve some of your energy for it will be needed later in the week.

