Weekly Horoscope For July 20 - July 26, 2020

New Moon, New Solar Season means a new opportunity for all zodiac signs.

Your weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs Monday, July 20 - Sunday, July 26, 2020 during the New Moon in Cancer.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22, then on Thursday of this week, Leo season begins.

Here's how your weekly horoscope and the New Moon in Cancer affects your zodiac sign this week.

The New Moon in Cancer takes place on Monday at 1:33 p.m. then it enters Leo at 4:17 p.m. EST.

This week, starting on Monday a new lunar season begins with the second time that a New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The New Moon in Cancer symbolizes our collective intuition. It's time to listen to our inner voice and selectively tune out whatever messages the world projects that do not resonate with your soul's purpose.

It's been a strange year, and two New Moons are atypical.

The New Moon in Cancer took place in June along the ecliptic plane closing the door to a two-year cycle of eclipses along with the work (Capricorn) and home(Cancer) nodes.

No matter what zodiac sign you were born with, 2020 has punctuated the importance of prioritizing the care and concern of both your home life and your career. We discovered just how essential balance is!

With the global pandemic, people who work were sent home, many furloughed and forced to take a much-needed break from the grind.

What did most zodiac signs turn to? Fitness, health and homemade cooking, sewing, and refortifying the home.

In many ways, the home became the new work.

And now, with the New Moon in Cancer reminding us all that the Sun will change signs soon, we are viewing our time differently as Americans.

There's a tug-o'-war with control and that is because we are entering a new age where freedom is the main goal.

The Sun enters Leo on July 22 at 4:30 a.m. EST. The Sun in Leo is about fun, play, and courage.

Try to experience any one of these emotions over the next 30-days.

The Moon

The New Moon in Cancer will enter Leo at 4:17 p.m. EST. The Moon in Leo through Wednesday.

The Moon in Leo is about courage.

The Moon in Leo is bold and brilliant. It's assertive and alert. It's a good time to go for any goals you want to attain.

If you're in sales or marketing, it's a positive time for closing big deals. If you're job hunting, it's a good time to apply for a position that you know you are perfect for.

On Wednesday, the Moon enters Virgo at 7:40 p.m. EST. Which brings our courage to work, but focusing on the simple things.

The details are important to what we do and how our efforts are performed.

On Friday, the Moon enters Libra, which is a perfect time for socializing and taking a relaxed pace. It's the perfect Moon for the weekend.

How will the Sun in Cancer affect your weekly horoscope this week?

Scroll to find your zodiac sign and read your weekly horoscope and astrology forecast starting Monday, July 20 - Sunday, July 26, 2020.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to your confidence and also within your home.

This is a good time to settle yourself into a routine and start planning simple tasks that bring your focus centered on love and what you believe in.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, your life can become supercharged in your love and romance sector.

You're ready for adventure and you may take risks that aren't necessarily calculated but seem right at the time.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together effecting your sixth and tenth solar houses.

This is a good time to set up a workable schedule that allows you to manage your time more effectively.

If you have tedious tasks that require quiet to focus, try to schedule it during this transit.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to communication and technology.

If you've been meaning to get a computer or planning to get some work done on a car, this is the right time.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo this activates your relationships with authority figures.

You may experience themes related to rebellion or a strong desire to break out on your own and to do things your way.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your fifth and ninth solar houses.

This is a good time to read books that you enjoy and to spend time doing a hobby you love.

You may be building a new career or see improvements in a current job.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to money.

This is a good time to start putting together a spending and saving plan and start to stick to it.

You may also feel a desire to buy new clothes or to do something just for yourself.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, this effects the way that you communicate with others, especially in relationships.

You may come across as authoritative. It can also be a time when you misunderstand one another.

Try to step away from the conversations to help reduce tensions during this time.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your fourth and eighth solar houses.

This is a good time to meet with a debt counselor or a financial investor.

It's also a good time to search for work that involves forensics or something related to healthcare.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to your entire life's outlook.

This is a great time to buy a new journal and just start keeping a record of your thoughts and dreams.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, you may decide it's time to redo your wardrobe and buy clothing that's more fashionable and perhaps a little flashy.

This is a time where you get attention from others and perhaps could attract someone with a Taurus zodiac sign.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your third and seventh solar houses.

If you've been planning to start a new business and have a partner in mind, this is a good week for business meetings and formulating a strategy.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to the past.

This is a time of healing and letting go of any resentment from the past so that you can finally have the happiness and joy you deserve.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, This is a season of boldness and strength for you.

It's a great time for you to start dating as you attract someone with the confidence that you are projecting out.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your second and sixth solar houses.

There's a great time for you to invest in a financial budget.

Perhaps you can set some new financial goals including reducing that or working on your overall financial strategy.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to friendships.

It's a great time for you to cultivate new relationships with people from all walks of life.

You may also find that you're easily able to meet individuals that you were not able to before.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, It's time to release any people from your judgment.

If you have relationships with people that you feel called you back, it's time to let them go and make room for new friends.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your first and fifth solar houses.

Great time for you to work on hobbies that you love. If you don't have a hobby, you may discover some sort of project that brings out a lot of joy and passion for you.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to your work and career. Great time for networking, joining memberships in your industry, putting out applications or updating your resume.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, This is a great time for you to work on your relationship with your partner.

This is also wonderful time for you to set new boundaries and be more aware of how important they are in your relationships

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your twelfth and fourth solar houses.

You may need to work through some karmic problems from a past life. Pay attention to the people that irritate you the most as they were mirrors to your own soul.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to educational pursuits and higher learning. The time to sign up for an online learning site that gives you access to various classes so that you can brush up on some new skill sets.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, This is a good time for you to look for common ground with your partner. Also to try to pick your battles wisely and not stress over the little things.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your eleventh and third solar houses.

Conversations with friends are this week or vital.

You may find some information is given that helps you to unlock a new area of your life that you didn't know you needed to start developing.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to resources that belong to someone else but are available to you.

The good time for you to explore new ways of being self-sufficient. Perhaps even starting a business that you can do from home.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, This is a great time for you to analyze the type of partner that you would like to have in your life.

If you are already in a relationship, this is a great time for you to learn how to get along with your partner.

Compromise can be made this week on an important matter.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your tenth and second solar houses.

This is a great time to invest money in a new car or to put an investment into your business.

This is also a good time to present yourself more professionally to the world especially if you allowed your appearance to relax slightly due to the pandemic.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to partnerships and business.

Great time to look into franchises, businesses that involve technical skills that you came from experience, or trying something new as an apprentice.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, it opens your mind to the possibilities of what the future could hold if you merge your resources with a partner.

This week may also be a time where your partner gets access to some sort of inheritance or money comes back from an unexpected source and you benefit as well.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your ninth and first solar houses.

This is a great time for introspective activities. If you find that you reach the glass ceiling in your career, is a great time to work with a mentor so that you were able to gain insight into your professional growth.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to health and wellness.

This is a good time to start a workout routine and to stick with it. There's a great time for you also to start a new diet or focus on a wellness plan.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, this is a good time to try and encourage your partner to work out with you.

You can also plan weekly meals and aim for healthier food choices.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your eighth and twelfth solar houses.

If you have been planning to get involved in a charity or help others who have been through something painful that you have overcome, this is a good week to start exploring organizations that represent those causes.

New Moon and Leo Season weekly horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, during the New Moon in Cancer, anticipate changes related to love and romance. It's a great week for planning dates and trying to make your life less hustle and more relaxed.

When the Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo, you may realize just how short, but special life is.

You may find that you're ready to let go of some unnecessary stress and live life to the fullest again.

Mid-week, the Moon in Virgo and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn work nicely together affecting your seventh and eleventh solar houses.

This is a great week for working on projects with a friend and forming a new business relationship of some sort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.