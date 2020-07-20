Daily Love Horoscope, July 21, 2020

Have an exciting day, zodiac signs.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing crescent Moon is located in Leo all day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Leo is bold but stable. It's generous and kind. It's the perfect energy for love and relationships to build a future on.

Venus continues to harmonize with Mars in Aries.

Venus in Gemini loves to play, and Mars in Aries loves to tease. This astrological forecast makes it easy to be loving and kind.

Flirty playfulness is also here for anyone hoping to have a little spark reenter their relationship due to the compatible nature between Venus and Mars in an air and fire zodiac sign.

Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, so we have a happy balance between fantasy and reality in our romantic world.

Tuesday is perfect for keeping love practical in its expression, due to a semi-square between the planet of love and Saturn, the planet of structure.

If you're a sentimental person who loves simple traditional romance, it's a great day for buying flowers for your sweetie, having dinner by candlelight or just holding hands while walking your family dog.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's can be hard for you to resist a challenge in the love department today.

With the Sun semi-square Venus today, you are more aware than usual about your emotions and want to do something to express them.

It a good day for sending silly text messages, creating a sweet music tribute or writing a handwritten letter to someone that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The slightly possessive side of you may need to be redirected today as the Sun and Venus semi-square heightening your need to feel secure.

While you aren't usually a person who gets jealous, you can act that way occasionally.

Try not to let fear get the best of you today. Instead, remind yourself that everyone is exactly where they are meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Sun semi-square Venus today, the love of money could come up for you.

You may find yourself interested in indulging a little bit and this can put you at risk for incurring unnecessary expenses.

You might find yourself dwelling on some new fashion or a nice gift for your loved one.

You will want to express your sentimentality in tangible ways but stay focused on your bottom line, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, try not to let yourself get too hung up on the past.

You may reminisce about an occasion that was embarrassing for you.

It will be easy to be hard on yourself.

Try to avoid the temptation to think that one moment in time will be that tragically important.

Everyone makes mistakes; it’s time to move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it can be hard to resist wanting to skip work in order to spend time with a friend today.

You may find your friendships are a source of true comfort.

Someone wants to give you an opportunity to share from the heart about whatever it is you’re thinking.

You'll value those who relate to what it is you need to say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your friends are there to comfort you.

If you are going through some hard times with your loved one, don’t keep it to yourself.

Openly share because that’s what your friends are for, especially on days like today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may underestimate how others perceive you.

Realize that sometimes it’s a hurt feeling that is unresolved in the past being projected into the present.

These hurt feelings come up so that you can heal. When you get the impression that someone doesn’t like you, you might be surprised that it's your hurt and their love for you is true.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today is a good time for you to learn about love from the inside out.

Spend time studying your own heart to understand exactly what it is that you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the best way to overcome feelings of sadness or depression is to do something for someone else.

Today share another friend’s burdens to help you overcome any negative feelings you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a good time for you to challenge your relationship.

You might find it beneficial to approach your partner on improving your love life.

See how you can out do one another with kindness each and every day this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, focus on your wellness and your mental health by doing some exercise and mindfulness work.

Get some me-time in, especially if you’ve been working a lot or giving away all your free moments. Spend some time with yourself and relax.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today listen to something that lifts your spirits. Do things that give you a strong sense of hope and optimism.

Focus on joy. In fact, go for what you need that will make this day perfect for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.