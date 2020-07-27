Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For July 27 - August 2, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Do the right thing.

Welcome to the week of July 27th, where the tarot card reading of the week is heavy with the suit of Wands. What that means, in general, is that we're all going to have to rely heavily upon our common sense this week.

Time to step up to the plate, folks! Just in case you thought you could get away with winging it, your wake up call is now officially here.

What is the weekly love horoscope telling us? To use our minds!

In love and in life, we tend to get lazy; we fall back on the things we know and we tend to get into ruts. Routine may feel good at times, but we need more than what's expected; we need to change things up a bit now and then.

This week will bring in the idea of change and risk. We're being asked by the universe to think for ourselves, to not follow the flock, to take care and use common sense.

This is the week where kindness counts and doing the right thing towards loved ones is crucial and essential.

Let's see how this breaks down for each individual zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Page of Pentacles

Someone young and playful wants your attention. That could mean a child or someone who is less than mature, in your eyes.

You'd be well advised to pay attention to this person as well, as there's something they have to say that has great meaning for you. Don't discount them because they're young; in fact, pay more attention to them as they have much to show you, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 7 of Pentacles

Taurus, expect a party this week, or something similar, as it looks like you're going to be experiencing a little indulging, perhaps even overindulging.

It's all good, but the message here is "watch yourself." Don't let things get too far out of control.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 3 of Cups

Looks like you're about to fall in love, Gemini. It's coming for you, so don't say you haven't been warned.

To speak your language, it could be beautiful... or it could be murder on your heart. The 3 of Cs means love, heartbreak, hope and deep, deep emotion, so hang on to yourself. It should be an interesting week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 10 of Wands, reversed

You blew an opportunity and you know it. Hindsight is damned near perfect, isn't it?

That's okay, Cancer — you'll get a second chance. It may feel like the door is closed, but it all depends on how you look at it.

This week is all about self-effort and making it happen, even when you thought you lost it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 8 of Pentacles

You're going to notice a dynamic between you and your partner, or friend, this week, Leo.

Don't let money get in the way of things. You tend to want to always be the winner, but it's okay if someone else is "the more impressive" one, now and then.

Be happy for those in your life who get a break, as you'll witness that in play this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

High emotions may flare up this week, Virgo.

Forewarned is forearmed, as they say, and if you notice yourself doing a little "overreacting," or if you find that you're affronted by everything anybody says, then retreat. Draw back a bit.

That high level of aggravating drama plays no part in your real life. Let it be. Let it go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): King of Wands

You will be pleasantly surprised and possibly gifted with a kindly present this week, Libra.

I would say that you'll have a transaction of some sort with a person you respect, and that being with them (on the phone or online) will uplift you and possibly change your perspective on something you find important.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 8 of Swords, reversed

Let's just say, you've had better weeks, Scorpio.

On one hand, things are doing just great... except for that one... little... thing! And you can't stop thinking about it — it's driving you mad.

This week screams "let it go, Scorpio!" Nothing is as one-sided as your own vision, so give it a rest and consider that it might just be better to release whatever it is that haunts you so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 6 of Wands

You're now realizing that you're working with the wrong information, that something that happened last month went sour this month.

During the week, you'll be speaking with someone who contradicts themselves, and that will anger you, Sagittarius This week will give you pause and make you wonder if you've been deceived by a close friend, or not.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 7 of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you're doing it your way, and you simply don't care if you come across like a loon.

What's cool about this week is that you're about to get something major done, and nobody's going to stop you. Oh, it's all positive, nothing to worry about.

One thing's for sure: you certainly are bold. Go you!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 2 of Cups, reversed

Love is love, and it's got you feeling a bit goofy, Aquarius.

If you're lucky enough to be with someone you love, you're probably going to experience a lot of snuggling and laughter this week. Now, that ain't bad!

You're a fool for love, in all the best ways. Gratitude will seal the deal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 7 of Swords

You may feel down in the dumps, or insecure about someone you have in mind, Pisces.

Understand this: this week is about the mind for you. Expect disturbing dreams and feelings of nostalgia and paranoia. Everything is actually okay, but it's going to feel a bit blue for you.

Express your feelings, if you can, to someone you trust. This will help you relax.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.