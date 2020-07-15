Daily Love Horoscope, July 16, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is located in Taurus entering Gemini at 1:15 a.m. EST.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Gemini Moon will conjunct Venus later in the evening and this opens all zodiac signs to intimate conversations and having playful moments with the one you love.

Venus is harmonizing with Mars in Aries (as will be the Gemini Moon).

This can bring a lot of energy to our love life and a desire to be freely expressive in both verbal and physical ways.

A bit of restrictiveness comes to love because of a relationship going on between Venus and Saturn on Thursday through the weekend.

This can be a time where lovers can set new boundaries with a relationship partner.

You may find it necessary to remain self-controlled even when you feel like being a bit reckless with love.

When opening up during the rest of this week, the Gemini Moon will be in harmony with Mercury stationed direct.

This is a time of clarity and focus for all zodiac signs.

Thursday will feel easier to open up with others and to build intimacy in new and established relationships.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you'll have a lot on your mind that you'd like to chat about.

Make spending time with your partner an intimate and fun thing to do.

You will want to make sure that quality time is a priority, and give yourself enough time to truly enjoy the moment, which may mean turning off your cell phone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you are in the mood for something sweet and perhaps decadent like a home-cooked meal or your favorite dessert.

Bake something up in the kitchen with (or for) your sweetheart. You may find baking and communicating the language of love through quality time is just what you both need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you are set to do something just for yourself.

You may have been neglecting yourself for a little while and it's time for some TLC.

End the day with a bubble bath. Read your favorite magazine while jazz plays in the background.

You have two days of this lovely energy so take advantage of it and treat yourself right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you have to handle some pesky business that you know has been long over due.

You may need to have a tough conversation with your partner to address a habit that has been avoided.

You don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but if you can't really stay silent any longer the next two days are ideal for getting this topic out in the open and resolved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you are eager for some quality time with your bestie.

No one is ever going to love you like your best friend does!

So, schedule some time in to do something special with just the two of you.

Perhaps you can watch your favorite program together or catch up on what's going on in each other's life uninterrupted over your favorite drinks.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, love is work sometimes.

But you want to do things in a way that builds respect and closeness.

It's tough to do when you have been doing most of the heavy lifting in your relationship.

For the next few days while the Moon is in the sign of Gemini, ask your partner to pick up some of the chores or to give you help where you need it.

Let them see how much it means to you by saying thanks, even though you'd rather just say, 'It's about time."

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you have to learn to love and it takes time to understand another person's love language.

You might feel as though you're speaking two different languages right now and not connecting emotionally in the way that you used to do.

Instead of fighting about it, start to be fluent in your partner's love language preference.

See what seems to work and test if when you do that thing they enjoy, if it makes them warm up to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, it's a good day to work on some of the mundane things that makes a relationship run smoothly during tough times.

You might want to have a talk about property matters, financial matters or even who is expected to do what in the event of a crisis. It's not an easy thing to discuss, but necessary.

You have until the end of this week to get those topics done and over with with the blessings of the Universe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, it's a great time to do something totally different.

Perhaps you and your loved one are ready for an adventure. Maybe go for a hike or a bike ride.

Take a long drive together and play your favorite jams. You might want to give your sweetie a tour of your old neighborhood or where you grew up if you live in your hometown.

Be open to something different for the rest of this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, it's good for you to think about about the overall health of your relationship.

You might have overlooked new ways to bond with your partner.

Recenter your relationship with something that you can repeat each day and set the tone of your love.

A nightly walk or something as simple as adding candle light to your dinner routine can be so reassuring that you're part of a team, no matter what the world brings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, it's a perfect day for romance and doing something that your partner doesn't expect.

Perhaps pick up your favorite pizza and plan to watch a movie together.

Maybe you did something in the past that you both loved, and life has just gotten you away from enjoying that past time together.

If you have the opportunity to bring it back or recreate it in some way, go for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With the Moon and Venus in Gemini, you may feel a strong need to be reassured about your partner's love.

The world can feel harsh at times and to end the day with a long hug can be exactly what you need.

Squeeze in some cuddle time with your partner and clear the evening schedule so that the night is simple and sweet for love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality.