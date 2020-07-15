Free Tarot Reading, July 16, 2020

A new day, star signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Taurus entering Gemini early in the day at 1:15 a.m. EST.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian of numerology.

The sign at Gemini on Thursday and we expand our way of thinking.

The sign of Gemini is a receptive zodiac sign to find new thoughts and ideas intriguing.

We are able to expand our knowledge through curiosity. It's a good day for researching fresh ideas from people and to explore new opportunities.

Now that the ruling planet, Mercury is direct communication is easier and straight-forward.

Thursday is a good time for chatting with a friend and brainstorming on how to fix a problem that's close to home, especially while the Sun is still in the zodiac of Cancer.

It's also a good time for working on your personal development at work or taking a different direction in your career, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Today, when the Moon enters Gemini, it's the perfect time for reflection and to think about life for a while.

You don't have to carve out too much time, but just enough to journal or write down a new favorite quote that stood out to you this week.

You are standing at a cross road, Aries, so savor it. What you need to hear will come in time!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Death

You have to let go of what your expectations are and let things flow in within the realm of reality, sometimes.

You can try to be stubborn about it, but as the Moon enters Gemini and challenges your material beliefs, life will simply shake things up until you can't hold on anymore, Taurus.

You can embark on this beautiful new adventure with eyes open or shut, but the path is going to be so good for you either way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Magician

With the Moon entering your zodiac sign, you have such an amazing talent that it's no longer able to hide behind a cloud.

Others are starting to also take notice of the amazing traits you possess.

You might be really ready to shine in the element of your best attributes, Gemini. Be willing to take a risk and be vulnerable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Star

With the Moon in Gemini, your house of hidden things, you're naturally more suspicious about matters close to your heart.

You don't have to be though. You can lean on your faith and the powers that be, Cancer.

Don't bury your fears. Release them and let the Universe take over what you feel is too heavy to carry.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

You have been sharing a lot of your free time with others, but now it's time to be less open, especially with the Moon entering your friendship sector.

It's good to have the right balance when you're in the limelight, Leo.

You need this time of reflection so you can understand your boundaries and redefine them for people who want to step over the line you've written in the sand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Even you get tempted to indulge a little more than you ought to do, Virgo.

It's normal to feel like you're going to give in something that you want when it's presented to you in just the right form.

You might want to remain open to the idea that moderation is key.

If it's not hurting anyone and not bad for you, a little bit of whatever you love won't be bad for right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

You want someone strong to guide you, in fact, there are times when you just need someone there to help you fight a battle that is too hard to handle on your own.

While the Moon enters Gemini, you may find it critical to learn from a friend who has been where you are right now.

Let your relationships be there to comfort and give you their support, Libra.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Things happen for the right (and wrong) reason at time, but when you find yourself caught off-guard, it shows you why you have to wake up and get on the ball.

You have a golden opportunity here for you to move forward in any way that you want, Scorpio.

It may sound too simple to just pick a path, but you'll find the power in your choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Not everyone is going to see the truth clearly right now.

You may have taken time to adjust your own thinking, too, Sagittarius.

So when someone challenges you on social media or questions your opinion in public, try not to get offended.

You have to let people go until their ready to be enlightened at their own pace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Justice

When you feel like life has not treated you with the fairness you deserve, you may start to feel resentful inside.

It's normal to feel upset, frightened or angry that things are not cut and dry when clearly you have been wronged.

You have to stand firm and not let this moment give you the impression that you lack value, Capricorn.

You are an important person, and this too shall pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Empress

A quiet demeanor and a soft-response can be what is needed right now.

You may feel like you have to come down heavy-fisted, but you don't really have to.

You can choose to let your lifestyle and choices be the loudest of all words you could care to utter, Aquarius.

Your truth is you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Temperance

When you find yourself thinking and wondering about 'what if' it can set you back.

So, if you must, put a time limit on it. You don't have to avoid revisiting the past or thinking about it.

What's important is reflection that isn't going get you stuck.

Live and learn, Pisces.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.