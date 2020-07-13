Free Tarot Reading, July 14, 2020

Amazing Tuesday, star signs.

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Taurus all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 7, the Spiritual seeker of numerology.

Tuesday is about being in touch with your sensitive side while keeping both feet firmly planted on the ground.

The day's miracles can take place in your own life.

Perhaps you have some work to do in your own heart in order to be ready to receive your own personal blessing.

Spiritual seeking is painful at times.

If you've ever questioned the existence of God, a higher power, or why things happen, you know it can cast shadows of doubt on your heart and mind.

People start to turn to what is tangible, almost Taurus like, or clam up protectively like Cancer.

But on days like Tuesday, we all get a chance to peel back the layers of faith to explore what's beyond our comprehensive reach.

Tuesday is a great day to be open-minded about what is out there in the Universe. It's a day to watch for tiny miracles and to believe in the impossible.

It's also a good time to be bold and ask lots of probing questions about life, what you don't understand and to expect answers to come back in return.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Tarot: Judgement

You get to choose the ending and narrate your own story.

Today's a time to make choices that are truly what you want.

No compromises are necessary!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Tarot: Wheel of Fortune

You come around full circle!

You're ready for things to return back to normal now.

You are wiser and prepared to handle anything because you really did learn your lessons.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Tarot: The World

You are making things happen and doing so with amazing style.

You might not be able to see how awesome your accomplishments are because you're being so critical about all that you've done.

However, you outdid yourself. Take a pause to really look at the stellar job you've done before moving on to the next project.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Tarot: Strength

You have been trying to build more resilience and it's not been easy.

It's time to stop thinking that you're not as strong as you truly are.

Whatever it is your up against, you'll be sure to win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Tarot: The Lovers

You are standing at a crossroads, and are so close to having what you want right now.

You might be looking for approval from others or wondering if you're being selfish for taking what you need.

It can be scary to think that one decision can change the course of the day, but sometimes you have to just do what feels right and see how it works out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Tarot: The Moon

You have something in your life that's trying to undermine your efforts, and perhaps you already know what it is.

This enemy came into your life to help you see how saying no in a timely fashion is important.

Set clear boundaries for yourself today, and keep your focus on what you are trying to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Tarot: The Hermit

You may have a spiritually challenging day today.

You will want to lean on what you perceive to be your higher power and source of faith.

It's a good day for prayer and meditation and to take life one moment at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Tarot: The High Priestess

Use your feminine intuition to guide your footsteps today.

Be gentle and approachable. Listen to others and don't try to push aggressively to get what you're seeking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Tarot: The Tower

A problem can manifest itself, but you don't want to let it get you down.

You're smarter than that and you can truly handle the situation because you felt this was coming and prepared yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Tarot: The Sun

Make it a chill day wherever you can. Accept life on its own terms for a while.

You don't have to always be so intense.

Sometimes it's good to relax and see where the road will lead you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Tarot: The Emperor

Today, look for the leadership qualities you want in others. You might find that someone you know models the traits you'd like to possess in yourself.

You can pick up tips from books or watching thought leaders who share their life's lessons in videos or podcasts useful, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Tarot: The Devil

It takes a while to stop falling into the same trap of repeating a bad habit.

You developed that coping tool over time and it will take you some adjustments to learn what triggers you falling into an old pattern.

Don't give up on yourself!

