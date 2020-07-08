Free Tarot Reading, July 9, 2020

Intuitive energy lasting all day!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the zodiac sign of Pisces all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 2, the Harmonizer of numerology.

Famous Life Path 2s include Barack Obama, Prince Charles, Madonna, and Bill Clinton.

Life Path 2 individuals are humanistic, challenging of the status quo, and they often work with culture in order to change it.

Life Path 2 is termed 'diplomatic'. It's ruled by the Moon. In astrology, the Moon rules the zodiac sign of Cancer. In tarot, the Moon card is ruled by Cancer.

Today, while the Moon is in the sign of Pisces, which is where the Moon can mask our feelings.

The Moon hides its face or exposes it explosively.

Like the Moon, each zodiac sign channels their own energy in ways that society may not perceive as 'appropriate'.

The zodiac sign of Pisces is associated with love that is deep and abiding, but also psychic and intuitive.

The Moon in the sign of Pisces when the numerology is a 2, can imply to work with others to understand them, to be flexible and kind as well.

Pisces, like Life Path 2 is about giving and receiving in equal measure.

The Moon is nearly a Quarter Moon, which will arrive this weekend while in the zodiac sign of Aries.

For the next two days, it's best to lay low and balance yourself emotionally.

When the Quarter Moon arrives, we will have to pivot and start working on new ideas and projects.

But for now, just feel and process this emotional energy without pushing or pulling in any particular way or direction.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, July 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Everyone needs a little bit of downtime. You have been going hard all week and it can do your spirit some good to have a few moments of reflection.

Take a breather for a moment. Give your self room to breathe. Ask your partner for some me-time and see if they can do the cooking tonight.

Allow yourself to take life a bit slower and ease off of the grind for a short while. You'll be glad that you did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You may be facing a side of yourself that you don't necessarily like, but it's good to be honest even if though it's uncomfortable.

You don't *really* need that vice anyway. It holds you back from truly feeling your emotions.

It's better if you allow yourself to experience the rawness of your emotions so you can see what you really want deep down inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Things are starting to look up and you may still feel a bit pessimistic and unable to see how good it's getting for you.

Start the day off with belief in the potential of your good fortune.

You don't always have control of the process or the outcome, but you do have control over your mindset.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

There isn't a need to rush something just because you feel like you're on a hidden timeline.

Your dreams are going to be there waiting for you. They will even evolve as you do.

It's always smart to proceed with caution when taking a new direction.

You want to experience everything that this life has to offer, right? So, why rush a good thing?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your experiences have taught you so much so lean on those lessons.

They are there to help guide you forward, not lead you backward.

You don't want to second guess yourself right now. Stay confident and believe in yourself.

It's normal to feel unsure but don't stop. Press on!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Being cautious with your heart is not silly, it's wisdom in action.

It's harder to shield yourself once you've allowed a person to get under your skin.

You need to feel comfortable and confident about your decisions.

So, take all the time you need to trust a particular person. When the timing is right, you'll know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

When you have a great idea, it's so easy to start thinking about all the possibilities it can bring into your life.

You might be super tempted to call friends or text family to share your thoughts.

Don't put all your energy into chatting about it. Sit down and actually put it on paper and do the hard work to see it through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are ready to explore the world and to do so as a student of life.

You may be uncertain where you ought to start.

The world is a big place! You can start doing something special in your own community or within your family.

Big changes always begin with one small, but mightly step!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's time to start saving money, using your time wisely, and making choices that help you to build the future that you want.

It's so easy to let time fly when you're on an app, playing games or chatting with friends.

But, those moments are not always worth spending your time on.

Today, consider how you want your time divided and use it accordingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Not everyone is going to think like you do or even be on the same page as you. But, that's okay.

You can learn and grow by experiencing diversity. You might even change your mind about how something has been done in the past.

Today, you may decide to adopt a newer, better way through observing how your friend approaches a similar situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You've been taking a big picture approach to your life and now it's time to start paying closer attention to the details.

You might not realize that you've cut a corner and are short-changing yourself right now.

Look at the process as a journey made up of small steps and then take your time going along this road that you're on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Be happy with how much you've accomplished today.

You might feel like you've still got so much to do, but these little victories add up to so much.

They are worthwhile celebrating!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.