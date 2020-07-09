Daily Love Horoscope, July 10, 2020

Your soulmate connections revive on Friday!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Friday, July 10, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Pisces where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

With three personal planets in water signs, the day was made for intuitive and spiritual connectivity.

When you first meet someone you love, chances are you felt a type of connection to that person. When there's a vibe that's hard to deny, you think that you're falling in love. Sometimes, with time, that energy seems to dissipate. Life can get in the way. Struggles can start to appear more important, but on Friday, Venus in a strong relationship with Mars in Aries can make stress bring you and your partner closer together. It's a good day to share your problems with a person you love and to talk things out, even if you feel a bit out of control emotionally. Mars in conjunction with the Moon in Pisces makes expressiveness feel intense, so we need to release some steam Venus will be in communication with intense Pluto, miraculously chaotic Uranus and lucky Jupiter in Capricorn. This can be a great time to connect with your partner and make things better, but it's also a wonderful time for singles to make a soulmate connection.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try to avoid having talks about finances today with your partner when doing things as a couple.

Today, focus on what you already have that's beautiful.

Explore where you have things in common instead of what needs to be done or has yet to get accomplished this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Invest in something that's truly romantic to you that does not require the approval or presence of anyone else for you to enjoy.

You might love to buy a new set of comfy pajamas or a warm, fluffy weighted blanket.

Make something that you love to eat as a special treat before bed and display it in a way that's appealing to your senses so that you feel the beauty of love and life all around you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A relationship can be going through a transition, and even if you did not know why before, things may start to clarify for you.

You may begin to see how to make a subtle change in your interaction with each other to bring things back into balance again.

You might also understand clearly what happened and made the interaction between you and your partner shift.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are learning that things happen and even if you want to control the outcome, you can't always do so.

You're starting to see the world, and love, through the eyes of grace and appreciation.

Today's a great day for you to practice gratitude and to give thanks for the experiences you share with others who help you to become a better, more rounded, loving person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Step out of your everyday routine and do something fun with your best friend.

Make dinner for each other and watch a movie.

Put on your favorite clothes or bond over facials and sad movies.

It's a great day to celebrate love with your friend for life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You will enjoy channeling your passion for a project that you really enjoy doing.

You might find that you're really into working on a particular craft or wanting to get what you started over the weekend done.

Even though others might not understand your sincere love of work, today's a good day for you to dive into whatever task you want to set your mind to accomplish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do something fun that doesn't require a ton of thinking but lets you get caught up in the feels.

Watch a movie that's based on a book you have finished.

Tonight is the perfect time to share your love of fine food, culture, and good literature in various forms with your mate.

Enjoy some quality entertainment tonight and unwind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's a good day to clear your evening and simply focus on your partner and do something ultra special with each other.

You might have a desire to recommit your relationship and put it first and say so aloud.

This weekend, starting today is a great time for you to review your future plans and if you have been meaning to tie the knot, perhaps discuss what that would look like in the near future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a good time to do some couple's pampering.

You might have been so busy this week that you've neglected to spend quality time with your partner.

Tonight you can make up for the lost time and focus on one another by taking extra time to talk and catch up over dinner.

Perhaps end the evening with a late-night stroll or sit on the patio to stargaze.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a good time for you and your partner to help ease the tension you feel when reading the news or looking at too much negativity on social media.

Slow dance in your living room.

Give each other a foot massage. Indulge in oven-baked s' mores and enjoy your night with each other without worrying about what the world is doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Brighten someone's day.

It's a great day to call up parents or grandparents and touch base even if you don't always enjoy hearing their unwelcomed advice.

You love your family and may just want them to know you care and are thinking of them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love letters are still a great way to say that you care.

You can write a sweet poem or a little note and slip it into your partner's wallet or pocket to give a sweet surprise and say that you are thinking of them. It's the little things that count.

Today's a great time to make the most of post-it notes that have loving messages on them and use them to romantically surprise your partner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.