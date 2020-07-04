Daily Love Horoscope, July 4, 2020

Love is forever changing.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Saturday can be an intense day emotionally for all zodiac signs due to the Moon becoming a Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse at 12:15 a.m. EST Sunday morning.

Saturday is a great time to set intentions especially related to love.

The Capricorn Full Moon lunar eclipse is actually all about love — the type that comes from within.

The Moon in Capricorn is a symbol of our work ethic. It is also about how we try to earn love from others.

The Moon in Capricorn represents in many ways the way we want to be seen in the world and the motives behind what we think and do.

It is the embodiment of our self-esteem, the fruits of our labor, and how hard we are willing to work for things that we perceive as love.

But love is something that you either give or don't. Love is not something people earn — respect is.

Hence why Capricorn is the sign of respect. Saturday and Sunday the Moon in the sign of respect opposes the Sun in a sign that represents love — Cancer.

The Sun is the symbol of our ego and in Cancer it's the symbol of our self-love.

The Sun in Cancer highlights our emotional world.

As a Cardinal zodiac sign, Cancer represents how we were taught to love others through actions.

In many ways, we may still be caught up in a cycle of earning love in order to try to keep it.

However, what this Full Moon lunar eclipse implies is that it's time to let go of these old beliefs that are not helpful to us at all.

In fact, they hold us back from what it is we want the most, which is unconditional love.

So for this weekend through tomorrow as the Moon perfects itself in opposition with the Sun for the final time along the ecliptic plane of Capricorn and Cancer, consider how you have earned love in the past and whether or not it worked out for you.

You may start to see the difference between the expressions of unconditional love and how they are different from the way we earn respect.

There is bound to be a lesson that has been learned.

There are lots of lessons in love that allow you to let go during times like these.

Let go of an old pattern starting now so that you can move on to the fullness of love's expression in perfect freedom.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 04, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're easily entertained by humor today, and a playful side of you is expressed by joking and doing things with others that is light fun and creative.

You don't necessarily need to feel like any activity today must have a big reason why

In fact, doing things that are short and sweet will be truly refreshing for you.

It's a good day for you to live in the moment and to appreciate what life has to offer you in the here and now, especially related to matters of the heart.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Time becomes the big currency for you and you want to lavish as much as you possibly can on the one that you love.

You may come across as having many new romantic skills, and you will want to show off your diversity in the romance department with your mate.

If you haven't purchased a romantic greeting card or sent a sweet email and a long time to your mate, today is the perfect time to return back to the small sentimental tokens of appreciation that brought you together and made your relationship special.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today you will be delighted to bring out the sweeter side of your mate.

Your romantic expressions come naturally for you.

You may find yourself eager to make your partner laugh or see them happy.

Saturday is a beautiful time for you to show your giving nature and how supportive of a partner you can be.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is an important time for you to learn how to not carry the burdens of others longer than necessary.

While you may want to have an empathetic heart to be there for someone you care about, you may need some downtime first.

Taking care of yourself is helpful so that you're able to be as emotionally generous as you'd like to be.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today could be an exhilarating time of joy and adventure for you.

You will desire diversity in your experiences with your mate.

This can be a time where you would want to expand your circle of influence and perhaps introduce a new partner to friends that you've known for a very long time.

You may feel bored easily if there's not something different taking place today.

It may be on your shoulders to bring in the new energy that your relationship lacks.

Bring up a few ideas for things you'd like to try with your partner, including learning a new dance or trying to build something fun together as a couple.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you may desire to speak more freely and openly with a relationship partner.

There may be some changes that you would like to make in regard to how you would like things to be done.

This is a great time for you to introduce a new idea to your mate to see if you both are on the same page.

If not, work out the details and see if you can come to a compromise that both of you agree upon.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Relationships that grow together stay together.

Today can be a great time for you to introduce your partner to the idea that you would like to take a class as a couple.

If you've been thinking about participating in an online seminar and would like for your mate to join you, today is a good day for you to introduce the idea.

You may be happy to see they are willing to be on board.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today it may be easier for you to come to a compromise with a partner.

You may no longer feel like you need to control the process and are open to ideas and suggestions. You are starting to see the past in a new light and realize that you cannot stay there any longer.

This could be a time for you to share what you have been thinking and why, and perhaps to help your partner to understand you better.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Being your honest self, there is no doubt that you will be more expressive and say what is on your mind.

Today you may find yourself falling in love again as if it were the first time before.

If you are single, you may find yourself and taken in by a hobby or perhaps a friendship where you feel a strong spiritual connection.

Interacting with others will become an exploration of yourself as well, this is a great time to see how partners bring out the best (or worst) in one another.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's good to take time to work on the spiritual and mental health of your relationship.

You may be at a crossroads where a dynamic or perhaps the way that you and your partner have been doing things simply must change.

You may discover that areas of growth in your relationship didn't really turn out the way you had wanted it to, and this can be enlightening for you.

Your partner may be already sensing that you're ready to do something different than before, so being open and transparent can be easier for you to do.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take time to do something simple and romantic today with your loved one.

You may find the great outdoors it's a fun place for you to explore with your mate.

If you love to do things like canoeing or going for a long drive with the music on, you and your partner can bond over simple pleasures that are found in nature.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may find yourself interested in beautifying your home as well and making your home a type of love nest where love flourishes and grows.

You are showing your sweeter side, and you may also desire to see the same being reciprocated back to you.

Today you may benefit from listening to thought leaders on the subject of love as you will be able to be open and willing to try new things.

The changes you make will have a significant impact on your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.