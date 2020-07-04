Daily Love Horoscope, July 5, 2020

Full Moon lunar eclipse energy lasts for up to 6 months.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer. The Full Moon lunar eclipse takes place at 12:45 a.m. EST in the zodiac of Capricorn.

What does your daily love horoscope have in store for you and all zodiac signs?

Today's Full Moon Lunar eclipse in the zodiac of Capricorn has an energy that lasts for up to 6-months, and it's the last one to take place with Cancer for the next 18-years.

At the forefront of our minds is a call for adventure.

All zodiac signs are driven by passion. We are less inclined to worry about the future.

The planet of love and beauty, Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Mars in Aries on Sunday.

We are evolving, short-term romantic interludes or acts of kindness are most appreciated.

The relationship the Moon has with Venus is helpful and provokes art, playing music, and expressing sweet sentiments of love.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer positively influences Venus in Gemini, making it easy to be openly expressive with someone you love.

For relationships who decide to become official, the blessing of lasting love comes down with Sunday's Venus in harmony with Saturn.

Saturn brings a stabilizing energy to Venus that encourages commitment and fidelity in romance.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are driven to explore joy today.

You may find yourself interested in the simple pleasures that life has to offer.

Spend time with your partner doing little things. Bake cookies together or plant a little garden to grow during the winter.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Feeling in control of your life will be attractive to you today.

You may be driven to take charge today in the area of love.

You may find that you are the driver of romance in your relationship.

If you know what you want, be open and expressive about it. Don't hide your feelings. Fulfill your own fantasies by taking the lead.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Laughter motivates you today.

Deep and intimate conversations will be super romantic for you today.

You will find sharing the little things about yourself and hearing about someone else touches your heart in a special way.

You would like to be with someone who isn't afraid to reveal their silly side.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is a good day for making a financial investment into your relationship.

It's a good day for looking at houses with your loved one or considering moving in together.

You will want your partner to help you to feel as though you're part of a team.

You make a good companion today, and your easy-going personality will make the day fun when spent with you.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a good day for self-pampering.

Do some thing that you enjoy.

Wear your favorite outfit and take extra time to do your hair.

You don't need a special occasion or a reason to dress up today.

It's a great day for you to shine.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We may have to let go of an illusion in order to have a dream come true in your love life.

Your Definition of what love is supposed to be like it's starting to mature, and as a result, evolve you as a person.

Give thanks for the opportunities that you've had in the past that helped you to come to this place.

And lovingly step into the new chapter of your life that is beginning to unfold.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People who love you will always want to boost your self-esteem.

Today you may find yourself recognizing if individuals in your life are for you or against you.

You may go through a test to see if you will make decisions based upon what you see.

The number one lesson to take away for today is that when you respect yourself you give a gift to your soul that no one can take away.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Happiness is something that doesn't just happen you have to work for it.

When you are aware of the way you feel it helps you to stay on a path that leads toward complete joy.

During moments when you sense sadness or being unfulfilled, remind yourself that you have taken a direction that does not resonate with your soul and it's time for you to return back to a place of honesty.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Learning to embrace all the emotions that come with five as a process.

Love is more than just happiness and smiles, but it can also be the sharing of grief With someone that you love.

Today you may find yourself being a listening ear and someone who is a shoulder to lean on.

You have learned how it feels to heal from a heartbreak and this makes you an empathetic lover today.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sharing life with others that you love is an opportunity for growth.

You are learning to love someone for who they are, flaws, and all.

By doing this, you are on a journey that helps you to love the parts of yourself that you don't always like.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When you make a promise to practice love every day despite how you feel, you create an environment that allows the truest form of adoration to flourish.

You are learning to see the good in things even when it is difficult.

Today, you can be someone who helps others understand the way love works and why good love lasts.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today could be a time where you have to work hard not to deny the truth about something that you see.

It may be difficult for you to avoid wanting to run away from a problem, but if you are able to face a situation with open eyes, it will strengthen your heart.

Being brave in love will allow you to gain insight into a key relationship.

