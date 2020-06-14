Daily Love Horoscopes For Tomorrow — Monday, June 15, 2020

Intense energy reveals itself in love.

Your daily love horoscope for tomorrow is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the zany sign of Gemini and we are drawing closer to the finish line for this astrological season. The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Aries.

How will tomorrow's love horoscope and astrology forecast affect relationships for all zodiac signs?

With the Moon in Aries communicating so adversely with Mars in Pisces, all zodiac signs will have a strong desire to achieve great things in the area of love, but each sign will approach the matter quite differently.

On the positive side of things, tomorrow's astrological forecast promises a harmonious relationship between the Sun and the Moon.

These two personal planets encourage you to practice a good balance between your shared experiences and the way they impact your personal life.

The Sun will be in Gemini for the last week starting on Monday.

Gemini season has enforced our collective courage and each zodiac sign desires that life become flexible.

The zodiac of Gemini is playful, mutable, and thoughtful, so be flexible in your communication with others. Try to be open-minded and adaptable to new ideas.

Because Gemini is a shape-shifter, we see changes come up for us all and the desire to take what is outdated and remove it.

In love, you may find that your mind is intensely willing to be adaptable but you will also want to know what is in it for you, too, due to the Moon in Aries.

The Moon in Aries can be more agitated than usual when it comes to changes that are made without any personal buy-in by the person affected the most.

The Moon will square both growth-oriented Jupiter and angry Mars all day tomorrow.

It can be hard to bridal this type of energy especially in the last week of a Sun in Gemini — the Sun is preparing for planetary ingress into the sign of Cancer and expresses itself more fully at this time.

This week, especially the first half can be high-risk energy for individuals who tend to go off on the deep end with their frustration and anger and communicate it aloud to others.

Being chatty and gossipy is what we collectively are inclined to do during this 2020 Gemini season; however, you can hone in on Mars's energy and channel it positively to be motivated and driven by love.

Scroll down to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope and astrology predictions for tomorrow starting on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, With the Sun and the Moon in harmony with one another you have the capacity for a balance of mind, body, and spirit especially communicated in your love life.

However, tomorrow when the Moon squares Pluto in Capricorn, anticipate emotional disruptions related to work where love and your expectations of others intersect.

Tomorrow your high-risk areas involve what you think people are to do because it is what you would do.

You may find that when you lean into your own need for work-life balance it can help you find the empathy you need to express when communicating with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow's hot button involves money how it is handled and perhaps areas that you feel income was spent poorly on impulse buys by your mate.

The conflictual relationship between an Aries Moon and Pluto affects your house of personal philosophies can actually become the springboard for future growth.

While the Sun is in the sign of Gemini, your second solar house, you have an enhanced ability to manage money well.

So don't allow yourself to become overly discouraged. Tomorrow's astrological energy could even incline you to make a mountain out of a molehill, but this reveals a weakness in your life.

Instead invite your partner to learn and grow with you in this area of your lives by subscribing to informative blogs, podcasts, or other online resources that involve the education of how to handle your money as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow you may be interested in the enhancement of selfless acts and random investments of kindness toward people whom you don't know.

You may feel a strong desire to do something drastic to help others. If you have free time, take your passion and apply it towards a cause you feel strongly about.

You could align yourself with a nonprofit organization who is already doing work in the area of your interest instead of trying to pioneer something on your own, which you may be inclined to try while the Moon is an Aries (but later change your mind.)

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow is a good day for you to remind yourself that everyone has bad days.

You may find that your partner is feeding off of your changing mood, which can affect you deeply, especially if right now you're looking for someone to lean on.

With Pluto and in your seventh solar house of relationships, you may find it necessary to look for new ways to empower others. Right now you also need to feel a strong sense of ownership over your emotions.

Today's square between the Aries Moon and Pluto impacts not only your relationships but also how you handle things that you share with other people.

But it can also connect you to the way that you grew up as a child and how you feel now. So it's a good time for reflection instead of jumping forward and taking action that you'll regret later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, With the Sun in the sign of Gemini, this is a great time for friendships, although you may be concerned about health-related matters more than cultivating your connection with others. Your friendships help you to see the way you are balancing the details of your life.

This can be a good time for you to evaluate the types of people you hang out with.

If you often give in to peer pressure, and it causes you to go against your personal goals or undermine your personal desires and objectives in life, tomorrow's Aries Moon and Pluto square can magnify these ugly disparities in your life.

You will see things as they are, so don't fall back into denial patterns, which is a risk for tomorrow, if you're not careful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, currently there can be a lot of tension in your love life right, and it could involve a variety of things.

There are short-term problems that appear to not have any solutions at this time. You may still have it in you to work towards relationships that brought you joy in the past and appear to have the same potential for the future but prepare for skepticism — a trait of your zodiac sign.

If you are in a relationship where you've been unhappy for a very long time tomorrow could be a moment where you have nothing left to give and decide it's time to end the relationship once and for all even if you don't say it out loud.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sometimes it's best to focus on what you know to be true and listen to advice even if you don't understand it clearly right now.

With the Moon in Aries and Pluto squaring tomorrow, these astrological forces affect your sense of wellness and the attitude you have towards authority.

This can be a defining moment for you where you decide to break away from advice given to you by others.

You may decide that you know what's best for yourself and go against the advice of friends who mean well but don't understand the heart of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow you will want to be careful about the words you choose when speaking with others.

Even if you try to come across as kind and gentle you may still be considered harsh in the delivery of things you say.

Tomorrow you are inclined to emphasize your emotions with others and others may perceive these strong feelings as threatening to the status quo of your relationship.

It's not that you or they are wrong. Sometimes people are more sensitive and while the Moon and Pluto have an intense interplay, Monday is one of those days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow may be a good day for you to spend some time on your own doing things that you really enjoy.

It would be a form of emotional therapy and make it a good day for you to invest in yourself financially.

Spend time working on home repairs, car repairs, or just stay busy, so that you don't pick up on someone else's negative energy who may be impacted by today's Moon-Pluto square.

You may have lots to do in the area of paperwork in the morning, and so it's a good idea for you to focus on what you can get done.

Focus on your work versus calling out what you perceive as being attitude and others especially when you are so inclined to be blunt and honest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow on a personal level you will want to make some important changes and not feel like you want to tolerate people who get in your way.

If you are relocating, moving in with a partner or simply just trying to move on to the next stage of your life after a breakup, tomorrow's astrological attention can kick up a strong desire to just break away from it all and get lost in something that is a little bit less serious.

It's a good day for you to listen to a podcast, watch a show that's silly, or connect with a friend that always is able to make you laugh.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow you will find that you are interested in doing things that are high energy and give you a lot of structure with your time.

You may find yourself being interested in leading in your relationship.

You may also find yourself drawn towards expressing your power through purchases or bringing something into the home that you need that also symbolizes your independence and autonomy from others.

Tomorrow is a good day for you to make a decision about your life and the direction you wanted to take especially with regards to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow is Pluto in Capricorn and Moon in Aries square can have you seeing friendships in a new way.

If you are inclined to have friends that like to argue who constantly bring up the past, you may want to send a little message that you're busy in order for you to focus on the things that are important to you.

You won't want to allow anyone to create drama that deters you from accomplishing your goals this Monday.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.