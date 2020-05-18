Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Say goodbye to Taurus season.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Tuesday will be the last day of Taurus season, and the Moon spends the day in Aries and enters Taurus at 10:10 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Tuesday marks the end of a Sun in Taurus. Taus is ruled by Venus, so take time to focus on what is beautiful in the world including your best attributes and personality traits.

The Sun in Taurus has been stubborn, complex, and enlightening. We've collectively come to realize what we love most about our families and our homes.

We have learned what we aren't willing to do without.

It was during the 2020 Taurus season that our pandemic shut down the country, and we felt disappointed that there were people we could not spend time with or go to places that pamper our bodies.

Now, that the Sun is leaving Taurus and some states are reopening and expanding their opening status, many zodiac signs will want to see the people they love and get haircuts, manicures, pedicures, and other Venus-ruled activities that involve self-love and beautification.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Gemini tomorrow. The Moon represents your feelings. Venus represents the way that you love.

So, if you have an opportunity to do something special with your favorite person, don't miss that opportunity.

It can be a great day for a day drive or to go for a leisurely walk in your neighborhood.

If you have a nice backyard and the weather is good, instead of eating dinner indoors eat outside and enjoy the beautiful evening.

The Moon will also square Pluto, which can be intensely eager for change. Order some new bedsheets for the upcoming Gemini season. Put a plan in place to do something extraordinary that you said you'd love to do when you had the chance.

The Moon will square Jupiter tomorrow, too, which can bring out your cravings for freedom, so if you feel like you're ready to explore a new relationship, a new job, or anything that's particularly intriguing, entertain the idea.

See if it's viable for your hopes and dreams during the first week of the 2020 Gemini season starting on Wednesday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be happy. Beneath it all, things in love are starting to look up.

Single? Keep your chin up and do the work that helps you to be the person you want to be when in a loving relationship.

Coupled? Your generous nature is bursting at the seams and ready to love without borders.

Start taking small risks in the area of transparency.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, build a sturdy foundation in the love department.

You may be vulnerable in the area of love or making unnecessary compromises for the sake of loyalty.

However, if something isn't making sense don't try to reason it with faulty logic.

Accept the reality as it is and start to work towards a stronger, healthier future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, reinvent yourself. Tomorrow, clean house in whatever area of your life that you have pending problems left unfinished.

Pay close attention to what you feel is holding you back now so you can aim for a brighter future in love.

Don't let negative self-talk have its place in your heart because of one dark patch in your relationship history.

Even if an ex comes back to try and pull you back into some drama, focus on the future that's promising more good for you then 'back when'.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's always good to let go and walk away from a situation that you thought would never end.

If you've just gone through or are going through a breakup, this tough time can feel like it will last forever.

However, your crisis moments are giving birth to an epic time in your love life.

Coupled? You may be facing a situation in your relationship that requires more love and kindness to resolve.

Try to find ways to partner with your love and work as a team player.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the areas where you have felt restricted, to a frustrating degree, may begin to show their deepest blessings in your life.

You may start to see the things you truly need and love and their purpose in your life.

You may find that you're able to grow close to someone dear to you, perhaps a father or a male role model, and glean wisdom from their mentorship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you have something important to communicate that relates to matters involving money, real estate, or property, tomorrow may be a good time to broach the topic.

You may feel clear-minded and level headed. If you've been thinking a lot and feel anxious, tomorrow is a good day for writing your thoughts in a journal to gather and organize solutions to solve relationship problems.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, keep both feet on the ground tomorrow, as you may be dreamier than usual.

It can be easy to feel overly optimistic tomorrow, but do so because of what you know to be facts vs what someone tells you without evidence or proof of its truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow can try your patience, and it will be good to exercise restraint and patience.

You may feel passionate about something and want to act quickly.

However, the resources, time, or ability to accomplish what you want may be on hold for a reason unknown at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, fate and fortune lend a helping hand tomorrow.

You may have luck and meet a soulmate or find yourself in a mutually beneficial situation that brings an opportunity your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your dedication and determination to accomplish a relationship goal is empowered this week.

You will have the insight and fortitude to be an unmovable force of love and support to a loved one.

If you're single, you come across as genuine and truly a friend that is there during hard times.

Your selfless nature is expressed in natural ways and it's easy to see solutions that you didn't recognize before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, be mindful of words spoken tomorrow.

There can be a tension in the air that supports speaking too quickly and stirring anger or frustration where it's better to strive for peace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you give of yourself often, and sometimes this comes at a cost.

Be mindful of people who promise but fail to deliver.

You may be prone to believe in the dreams of another person and set your own aside.

It's a good time to put together your friends that know your dreamier side and help you to stay accountable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.