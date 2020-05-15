Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 15, 2020

A great way to start the weekend!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus for the last weekend. Next week, the 2020 Gemini season starts on May 20. The Moon spends the day in Pisces.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Pisces brings with it powerful intuition and perception.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, experience brings with it unique knowledge and perception.

These gifts of the spirit come alive and accessible to you.

It's a wonderful time to tap into the power of the Universe for guidance and protection.

If you're talented and gifted in the kitchen, it's also a great time to dote on the ones you love with comfort foods and meals prepared from scratch.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, food is a healer and the connection food and the spirit has will be easily perceived by you.

It's a great day to start a little interior garden or to add succulents on the window sill.

If you don't have a green thumb, you might enjoy getting into baking or trying some hearty cooking and give your body some much needed nurturing that is also good for your soul.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, letting go isn't easy but sometimes it can be fun.

Perhaps you have an area of your life that you once held dear.

Now you're ready to let go of it and strengthen your autonomy and independent spirit.

Take time this weekend to pay special attention to the little things.

You may already be on to a pattern in your life that reveals what you're ready to remove and what to replace it with spiritually.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, intuition and instinct can run by remote today.

You may not need much prodding to understand or read between the lines related to situations that impact your family, personal life or home.

You'll be a great friend with a listening ear for others to confide in.

You may have to be careful not to carry too much negative energy that others release while sharing their pain with you.

Be sure to also keep tabs on your own heart and emotional well being as you work with those you love.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, work and play may feel like they are at odds with one another today.

You may feel as though you truly don't have time for both but you need to have the right balance of pleasure and responsibility.

Ignoring this aspect of your personality can hinder your progress in the long run.

Try to keep a sense of humor going throughout the day.

Play a little comedy in the background or put your favorite happy tunes on to keep your spirits up.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, relationship matters can become more complex today.

You may feel like you're not on your best game when it comes to talking or social interacting, but you can learn and grow from these challenges.

Don't underestimate the power of your desire to get things right.

You'll figure out how to handle your own shortcomings and make things work out to the best of your ability.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you can easily get carried away with the creative side of things.

You may find yourself lost in the details and need to find strong footing so you don't miss the time and not get your work accomplished.

Set a goal and make some structured time for work.

You may need to remind yourself to stay tuned into what you're doing and not let procrastination get the best of you.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a strong ability to own your actions and also to compel others to work with you and get something important accomplished.

You may notice that people sense your inner strength and it can be intimidating for some.

But, with sensitivity and kindness, you can be reassuring and help to reduce any reluctance people have when guards go up and there's resistance.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you have a strong will and mind that helps you to achieve nearly any goal you set out to do today.

You may find that you're restless when it comes to your ambition.

You have lots of motivation to accomplish your work, so if you have projects or a particular aim you wanted to reach this weekend, plan to focus and complete what you set your mind to do.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, not everything can be simple and that's actually a good thing.

You need a challenge right now to help you to break out of an old way of thinking that's holding you from entering the new world with an open mind.

It's good to take note when you find yourself hitting a wall in a project or discovering an old strategy no longer is working for you.

That's a signal to keep plugging away to learn a new skill.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may find yourself in a battle against tradition.

An emotional war between old and new can erupt in your own life and bring a bit of dissatisfaction with others, circumstances, and events.

You may be on the brink of a new discovery or have to challenge the thinking of others to help them see what you do.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, get your love cup filled today. It's a wonderful day to participate in things that bring you closer to your loved ones.

You may find that the more you see how you fit in with your family and friends the greater your confidence feels.

You may feel a strong desire to be spontaneous and love via acts of kindness.

Spending quality time with someone you love will bring you a sense of safety that is so needed at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.