Today's Venus Retrograde Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Venus rx starts today.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs during Venus retrograde on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The Sun is in the intentional zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is analytical while in the thinking zodiac sign of Aquarius.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Venus, the planet of beauty turns retrograde today lasting until June 25, 2020.

Venus begins her rx cycle with attention turned toward relationships.

Venus retrograde in Gemini will impact our relationships the most, and perhaps the warm and fuzzy emotions that we have about them.

However, this time around, Venus rx is also here to provide simple solutions to pain points we experienced during the time she was at this same location, which took place roughly 8 years ago.

During the year 2012, we were in the midst of another recession period of our country, and at that time many thought of it as pretty bad.

Gas prices were up to nearly $4 a gallon in some areas. The 2008 housing crash dropped further as the bubble popped one more time in 2012.

Some people sustained an enormous loss of income and even lost their homes. Some corporations began hiring freezes, pay increase freezes and yes, there was an impact on grocery bills.

However, one good thing did take place economically around that time and that was inflation didn't have such a sharp increase as it did in 2008-2011, in fact, around this time when Venus retrograde took place, things started to level out.

Perhaps this can mean we are about to embark on a new time of reconstructive history as a nation but also individually.

For some zodiac signs who have been hit the hardest by the national shutdown, this can be a time when you're able to work more out of a good fortune, but also could have to give more back as well.

During the last time, Chiron, the wounded healer, was in the sign of Pisces, but this time it is in Aries.

So, this is a time of restoration, healing, and growth that is deeply personal and also what can position you in a productive and powerful way.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, you may experience a trip down memory lane, perhaps even reminiscing about matters related to your marriage, a relationship or a passion project that you had not completed in the past.

You may experience a desire to return back to the way things once were, and this can even prompt you to long for your history.

Deal with your emotions by chatting with others, being vocal and observing your own actions to see where you need more work.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are emotionally intuitive today. You may find that the guidance you long for or need comes from things involving nature.

Perhaps spending time with a friend or a person who enjoys going out as much as you do can help you to get your mind off of things.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's your courage and bravery to face things head on that cause others to value and respect you at this time.

You make things that are difficult to accomplish appear easier than they really may be.

it's a great day to put all your effort into a job or to put out applications if you need a second one.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, stay positive. Miracles happen every day. You may feel unfortunate or that a situation is all black or white.

This type of dialogue can stimulate your mind, but you may find yourself ready to explore.

Today, plan some sort of academic adventure that helps you to gain a new skill or polish up an old one.

If you're thinking of going to college or are already in, today's a good day to look for merit-based scholarships.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, focus on the goal. You may be at a crossroads and feel that you don't know why you're doing what you dislike.

It's a great day for you to meet someone. If you've never tried online dating, dabbling in a popular one can be fun today.

If you're in a committed relationship, you may take advantage of today's energy and apply it toward business.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is the perfect time to bring out old projects and finally get them accomplished.

You will be glad to boost your role in the workplace, too, especially if earning respect has been a challenge.

The harder you work, the greater the reward will be from others.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, joy is in the details. Take time to focus your energy and attention on the little things in life.

Being there for someone when you're needed is one of them.

You may be in a position to help out a friend or person who needs advice or wisdom.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, things that you felt were relevant now can come into question by your superiors at work.

You may have to present your big why and support the way that you've been using time or money.

Be prepared for some accountability measures that are also for your own good and safety.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, an idea can manifest out of nowhere. This can be to take a trip someone close by in order to discuss a new vision for the future.

You may find that your ability to be a good listener can help you acquire a job as well.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's perfect for applying the bulk of your energy into skills that help you to become more desirable in the workplace.

You will find that your household needs are growing and so does your earning potential if you apply your energy soundly.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, does something that helps you connect with your intuitive nature.

if you've been problem-solving for friends, you can use these same skills to help others

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, release your cares and concerns to the times gone by.

The future is looking brighter and you may feel a strong desire to reconnect with your best friend to do something fun and exciting.

Today, coordinate your plans for the future and make a wish when you see a shooting star tonight.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.