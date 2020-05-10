Mercury In Gemini Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, May 11, 2020

Be skillful in love!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs during Mercury in Gemini starting tomorrow on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the sensual sign of pragmatic Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in diligent, career-oriented Capricorn.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Mercury enters Gemini tomorrow at 4:57 p.m. EST.

Mercury will square Mars tomorrow before leaving Taurus and entering Gemini. Mercury in Taurus is focused on the on-paper aspects of love but also the way that we feel when we act loving.

Now, with Mercury entering Gemini, all zodiac signs can focus on applying their intuitive side to what they have learned over the last few weeks and pick up new skills when it comes to love.

When Mercury squares Mars in Aquarius, this can be the tone of your personal crisis point in love.

Perhaps, you can have an argument or small spat with someone that triggers your awareness.

You may see something and realize how archaic your thinking or another person's thinking has been.

Mercury in Gemini enables all zodiac signs to use their intuition.

You can learn more improved ways that empower your communication.

So, starting tomorrow, pay closer attention to the social dynamics that take place in relationships.

Tomorrow, the Capricorn Moon will harmonize with Neptune, and this is an encouraging aspect for dissolving old ways and starting to establish new ones!

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love and work come together tomorrow.

You may find that you're reunified with others who share ideas and beliefs similar to yours and it motivates you to work harder for career success.

You may also discover that your drive and determination has a ripple effect in your home and extends to the people in your innermost friendship circle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, start to review your spending habits. If you have a tendency to buy things that you love but don't need, reconsider.

You may also want to have a family discussion on finances to get a firmer grip on your home budget.

Tomorrow will be a good time to get creative about making additional revenue streams and perhaps assign a person in the family to take on couponing or to use a money app that rewards your spending.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your dreams aren't over, even if it feels like that sometimes.

While these last few years have been truly complicated, there's a great opportunity for you to reinvent the future, but you must have to start investing your energy now.

Tomorrow, start dreaming again. Envision yourself doing loving things and receiving the adoration, respect, and fidelity you want to receive in return.

The things that broke your heart before are dissolving, and it's time for you to let go of the past and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow will be a great day to work hard on what you want in your life.

From passion projects to working either alone or with a partner to analyze and review how things are going in your world.

You may want to take time to review your budget and compare it to where you are spending things the most.

It may be a good time for you to analyze what your needs are.

See how you can position personal spending so you can allocate your monies into new areas of your home or family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have a chance to make a lasting, positive impression tomorrow.

You may be going through some changes that you feel deeply in your heart.

You don't have to stay where you are if you feel these changes are necessary.

Others may resist your determination to self-improve, but this struggle can be a powerful time to see who your truest friends are.

You may also find this time period excellent for making new friendships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, say less, do more tomorrow. You have some work to do in the area of love and it can involve holding back on your well-intended advice-giving.

You may have said all that you needed to say.

If you've issued out any ultimatums or promises, it may be time to deliver what you promised.

Do good on what you said would be a consequence of someone else's violation of your boundaries.

If all is well in your relationship circles, tomorrow can be a day for listening and letting others handle their own life without meddling or getting involved unless you've been asked.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, apply your practical nature to areas of love you want to experience for a long time.

Not every relationship experience will be a bed of roses. Sometimes love is the hard stuff, too.

However, you shine brightest during the dark phases of love because of your ability to balance out the disparity between good and bad.

Use your talents to help the situation heal as it goes through this time of change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may have a mysterious and wonderful opportunity to display your talents to someone you love tomorrow.

If you've been struggling to get out of a rut in your love life, tomorrow can be a beautiful time for renewing favor and taking a different path with your partner or someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, an area of your life where you felt restricted can start to feel even more so tomorrow.

This is a time for you to renew your resolve and to not let challenges you face get you down or hold you back even if you feel discouraged.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, you may be ready for the good news you hear that also helps you to feel confident about the future.

You and your loved ones may start to see a light at the end of the tunnel in the area of your finances, especially if you're working on developing a drop-ship service, home-based business or something involving the internet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, changes are complicated for you tomorrow.

You may have difficulty getting everyone on the same page.

You may struggle to find a way to break through with a friend or a relationship but ideas can be hard to grasp for others.

Patience is needed as you shake things up with your inventive or creative days.

You may find that being diligent is the magic that makes what you want to happen work out for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a trip you had planned may need to be canceled and even if this grieves your heart, things that are not working out have a greater potential for the future.

Use your spare time this week to build new goals, dreams and ambitions based on things that you love to do.

This is a wonderful time for you to consider a lifestyle change that is both flexible and dynamic for the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.