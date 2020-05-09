Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Sunday, May 10, 2020

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Mercury squares Mars tomorrow, and even in the loveliest situations, arguments can take place.

When things don't go your way, what do you tend to do? Do you run or do you stick around and try harder?

Tomorrow Venus in Gemini has yet to turn direct but she will square Neptune in Pisces.

Even though it will be a great day for taking things in stride, it can also be a day full of deal breakers for others.

If you are sensitive, be aware that you could feel slightly more so than usual. With the complicated energy of Mercury and Mars, some zodiac signs can be easily offended.

Venus in harmony with Mars can make us scrutinize the way that we love, and want to love better if we don't have a history of loving others well.

The Moon will be opposed to Venus, and so our desire is to play, but we are grounded in love, too.

Tomorrow's Sun in a semi-square to Venus can mean that it's necessary to do our best to work through the day's complications, perhaps taking a selfless approach to love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be open to the truth. Everyone has a dark side to their personality. What you choose to do with yours is for you to decide.

You may experience a strong awakening and emotional energy that can reveal fears in your heart that have not been dealt with.

This is a transformational time that can calm your fears and creates a wonderful opportunity for you in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you experience a strong sense of duty in your life.

You may be carrying such a weight on your shoulders that it almost feels burdensome.

This may worry you tomorrow, but a new way of living is about to embark for you.

Ask the Universe for bravery and the ability to take a risk that's end result will be wonderful for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're more settled and capable right now.

You may tend to overthink things, which can cause you to hesitate or feel reluctant about taking action.

You may need to take care of your mind by allowing yourself time to rest tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may experience a crisis that involves how you feel about your own identity.

You may question how you feel and what direction you want to take a relationship right now.

You might find that a little bit of time to yourself can help you to process the emotions that you experience tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you're ready to shine. You may crave attention from other attention from others.

You could even long for the praise of others and this desire can leave you open and vulnerable if it doesn't get met.

You're about to make big decisions and the external support may feel necessary; however, you decide your overall fate, so put your confidence in yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it can be hard to find your drive and motivation tomorrow.

Even if you're focused and determined to tackle any problem that your life faces, it can still feel like you're working from your energy reserves.

If you have been pushing things too hard for a while, why not let yourself take a moment to refuel your energy.

Take care of yourself. Try to enjoy the day and take each moment as it comes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, you may feel like conserving your energy, resources, and time.

Take it slow, tomorrow. It's a great time for you to ponder and reflect on the things you value and want in life.

You may enjoy your me-time. You might find that you enjoy a little bit of solitude.

Give yourself permission for some personal space and if you're coupled, ask for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, try to avoid arguments tomorrow It can be easy to rouse you and bring out your less than nice side.

But you have all the self-control you need to stay peaceful and focus on the wins rather than a relationship loss.

Tomorrow, aim to secure the relationship vs your ego, and perhaps if you have a strong need to be right, at least be kind about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your charm and charismatic nature can be communicated so sweetly tomorrow.

You may find that others are endeared to you. You can use this time to draw your partner closer to you and solidify your love bond.

If you're single, this is a great time for art and painting or enjoying a walk while holding hands with your sweetie.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow is a strong day for diligence aimed at the things that you feel passionate about.

You might find yourself playing the strong one in your relationships and be the one people lean on when down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be working on some karmic energy and this could also impact the way that you love others.

You may be applying a lot of energy to your own life and it can leave little emotional room for others.

You may want to strive for the right balance between your wants and needs, even if that means waiting to do all that you hoped to accomplish throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may find yourself sensing where your sadness lies.

It can make you want to run and do things to distract you from facing the pain.

However, try to find a way to use your awareness for the purpose of personal growth.

It's a beautiful time for you to explore deep honesty with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.