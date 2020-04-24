How To Show You Care In A Relationship, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You always gain by giving love.

Friendships and relationships are what help us feel supported, in good times and bad. We value the people who stick by us and do the same for them, but we all have different ways of showing this appreciation.

Every individual has their own way of expressing affection, and a lot of it has to do with the zodiac sign they were born under.

It can be easy to think that people around you don’t care, but it actually might just be that their astrological sign shows love differently to yours.

And whether you're trying to prove affection to your partner or your friend, understanding how to show you care depends on your personality. In the end, you'll feel more connected and valued in your relationships.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With an Aries, expressions of care are obvious. They are very protective and have no problem expressing how they feel. They may tease you occasionally but they know the line.

Aries will be the first person at your side in a conflict and will defend you behind your back. They will love and support you in whatever you want to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

People born under the Taurus sign rely on physical touch to communicate affection as well as pampering. You can expect Taurus to shower you with small gifts, bake for you, and stick with you 24/7.

Taureans want their loved ones to feel cared for and will remember even the smallest details if they think this will help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are sociable and will talk with you for hours so you feel listened to and cared for. They can also be restless so they will want the ones they care for to join them on their adventures.

Look out for lots of calls and texts from your Gemini friends — that’s their way of letting you know they’re thinking of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are sensitive and intuitive so they will show their interest by listening to every detail of their loved one’s life. They will ask you lots of questions and let you talk about yourself so they can take everything in.

They will celebrate your victories with you and be supportive through your losses. They want you to know how much better their life is with you in it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Like Taurus, Leos want to spoil the ones they care about with gifts and attention. They are also natural leaders and thrive when showing you off to their friends.

Showing appreciation is important to this sign ,so you will have no doubts about whether or not they care.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos show their affection in less obvious ways. They’re not great and saying how they feel, but want to help in practical ways to make the lives of their loved ones a little bit easier.

Maybe you haven’t reorganized your pantry in a while, or your office space is a bit cluttered? Virgos will happily take on these tasks without you having to ask if they think it will ease your stress.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras love opening up to the people they care about. It’s important to them that you know everything about them, no matter how personal. It’s also important for them to feel understood, and they will do the same for you.

They love to compliment and make you feel good about yourself. Caring for someone means wanting to make a connection that will last.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There’s a good chance Scorpio won’t come right out and say they care, but they will always be there for you, listening and offering advice. Their excellent intuition means they will know exactly what you need, even if you don’t realize it yourself.

If you’ve had a hard day, they will be there with a home-cooked meal and will be the first to celebrate with you for even the smallest of victories.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

People born under this sign know the importance of being there for the ones they care about. They’re independent and adventurous, but when it comes to their relationships, they are loyal and present.

Sagittarius will listen to you for hours and stick by your side. They love offering support and being uplifting in times of need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are all about pursuing dreams and ambitions, so they will show their support by advising you on how to conquer your goals. They are supportive and want to be part of your dreams as they come true.

Capricorns are full of wisdom, and the people close to them value their advice and input.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This sign loves to uplift the people they care about. If you’re feeling down, they will do their best to lighten the mood and get you laughing.

The happiness of others is a major concern for Aquarians, so they will keep those around them feeling loved and valued. Grand acts of kindness also allow them to show how much they care.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are naturally caring but tend to be introverted about it. They provide a comforting presence rather than obvious displays of affection.

They will be happy to listen to you vent and will be compassionate towards your problems. They are excellent listeners are will never pass judgment on their loved ones.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for writing about lifestyle, astrology, and trending topics.