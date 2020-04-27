Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 27, 2020

Lots of changes taking place today

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon leaves Gemini and enters Cancer today at 1:28 p.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse. Mercury will leave Aries and enter the zodiac sign of Taurus at 3:52 p.m. EST.

The Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer brings focus to the home, the family, and how we were raised as children.

The best things to do during the first half of this week involve connecting with mentors, studying the past, and seeing how to make the present and future better.

You also may find it beneficial to connect with your deepest emotions and use intuition as a guide for your life.

The Sun in Taurus increases our desire to work hard and to store what we earn at home, too.

With the Taurus Sun conjunct with Uranus in the second solar house, things are unpredictable. Changes can come at a moment's notice, as we have already begun to notice.

These instabilities on a global scale can trigger childhood memories where life may have been insecure and unstable.

Fortunately, today's numerology comes with the energy of the Powerhouse. The powerhouse takes lessons from the past and uses them to empower the future.

We all have moments in time where we felt less than powerful, but things can change. It takes thinking in a different way. Thinking often involves altering how you speak to yourself.

The planet Mercury, which rules communication, changes zodiac signs. It will leave Aries and enter Taurus today.

Mercury in Aries can feel like it's on protective mode or always on the defensive.

We are all invited to lay some guard down and to embrace the energy of Mercury in Taurus which is more settled and resilient, but also creative, bright, and talented.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 27, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, remember your comfort is more important than anything else in your relationship.

If you are uncomfortable, then you have to talk to your partner.

Sometimes, if you feel weird, they are feeling the same thing.

So, it may bring you both relief by just taking the first step and talk to your partner.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, it's important for you to really look within to find answers to the difficult problems of your relationship.

It could be something from your past or something you desire but you are not receiving in the relationship that is bothering you.

So, it's important to figure out what is bothering you so that you can make adjustments in your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, you know the world does not revolve around you, but in your relationship, your partner may see you as someone that grounds you.

You are so important in your significant other's life.

Thus, it's necessary for you to actually be the best you can be so that you are at your best for your partner when they need you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Cancer, under no circumstances will it help you to argue with your significant other.

It will make your life much easier in the long run, even though you may struggle internally because of it.

Remember, you have to figure out what is more important to you and what would help you the most in this situation.

You never know what will work the best for you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Leo, just remember that having a good time with your soulmate.

Sometimes doing nothing together will help you really enjoy one's company.

So, relax and binge watch something new on Netflix.

You sometimes just need to lay in each other's arms because you need that physical contact to feel loved.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Virgo, where do you stand in your love life?

Are you happy? If so, what is making you happy? It means that you are content in the love you have with your partner.

If you are not happy, then that means something is missing in your love life.

So, if you are not happy, you need to find out what you need to be happy in your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Libra, it's very important for you to find happiness in your relationship.

Times are hard but you are together. That's the important thing.

You just have to remember that it's all going to be fine because you are with each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Scorpio, your temper may be short right now but it should never be taken out on your partner.

Things are stressful, but you shouldn't push the blame onto your significant other.

Just remember that nine times out of ten, your partner did not do anything.

They don't deserve to be treated poorly because you cannot figure out a way to express your stressful emotions in the right way.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Sagittarius, just remember, you are the world to your partner.

You bring them to light and you also help ground them during tough times.

Situations are tough, but it's going to be alright because you are together.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, spend time with your significant other to help make sure they know how much they mean to you.

It's important because if they do not feel loved, they may be down.

So, always make time to give them the attention they need.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aquarius, everything is OK.

You have to do what you have to do to survive right now.

But remember you can work with your partner to find happiness as well.

It's all going to be so much better once you are both on the same level and can think things through together.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Pisces, uncertain times lead to complex matters.

It's difficult to stay strong in your relationship when you are nervous about what tomorrow may bring.

You just have to have faith in your partner and in your love because love will help you get through anything that comes your way.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.