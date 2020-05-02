Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Sunday, May 3, 2020

Take care of you, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in Virgo.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Sunday continues the theme of working hard for the things that you want in life. And, if that means you focus on relationship building, then you're in for a positive day, too.

The logical Virgo Moon will square Venus in Gemini.

Logic and reason can be the guiding light in our day tomorrow.

It can be a time of analysis and creative problem-solving.

For some zodiac signs, problems involving love can be on the table.

You may find that you need more structure... perhaps too much freedom too soon is more than you emotionally can handle.

Both Virgo and Gemini are ruled by Mercury, the fastest planet in astrology.

The Moon and Venus involve the mind and how we view beauty so the risk of negative emotions is heightened during tomorrow's square.

Take note to do something positive and to avoid what brings out the worst in you.

There can be problems with anxiety for sensitive zodiac signs, tomorrow.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, take special care of yourself and personal needs.

A little bit of relaxation will go a long way.

Feed your mind some positive food.

Focus on love that's nurturing and giving.

Not only will this help you tomorrow, but it can positively set up your workweek.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, complete your joy.

You have an opportunity to bring a little bit of good energy into your day.

Aim to start the day strong by working on what you love.

If you're married or coupled, aim to do something simple as a couple, that also brings a spark back into your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you're bored at home, take a drive around the city and drive to see the places you used to go.

It's always nice to take a moment to analyze life and to see things from the past.

You can see how you've grown, perhaps the way your parents helped you to become the person you are today.

Make new shifts in your thinking that help you to make better choices now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, aim high. Tomorrow, you may need to trust your instincts even if your family or siblings disagree.

You can't please everyone, and it's hard to make a division between what others want and the way you feel about being part of that group.

However, trusting yourself and learning to own your choices makes it so much easier to live with the consequences of your actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, what do you love? There are people and then there are things.

You may have some concerns about what you have and what you do not.

You may be vulnerable to feeling jealous of others because of your sense of restriction to income during this time.

However, focusing on where you are now is the first step to bringing your heart to the right place.

A sense of not having is a heart wound that needs to heal so that you can feel confident that what you need is coming your way soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have an opportunity to do something that puts your life in order.

Tomorrow, you might see how to fix your home up a little more.

You may feel a strong desire to control and put your home in order.

This can be a tough time for others in your house who will want to express their needs as well.

So, be open to hear criticisms and try to partner up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, divert your thinking. You need to see the limitations of life as hidden opportunities for your growth.

You may be going through some changes that are hard to express right now.

Not being able to put your thoughts into words is normal, so try to do things that make your heart feel better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your hopes and dreams can be found in the expression of love with your friendships.

You have an opportunity to connect with others in a meaningful way, so don't send your friends to voicemail when they call tomorrow.

If you don't hear from the people you love, be proactive, and reach out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you control your choices, and change starts with you.

You have to make life the way that you want it to be by taking small action steps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow's a great time to work on learning astrology.

Perhaps a problem that you felt you could not understand can be easily found by reviewing your synastry charts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, appreciate and value differences.

Tomorrow, the glaring disparities of your relationships, and even though this can be a stressful time.

It's also a beautiful one to find out how to bridge the gaps and tighten your love bond.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, interacting with others can be challenging tomorrow due to differences of opinion.

However, you can take the intensity of a situation and soften it with your unconditional love, even if it means you show it from a distance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.