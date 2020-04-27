Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Have a great Tuesday, star signs!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the earthy zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon is introspective while in watery Cancer.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon in Cancer focuses on fourth house matters, which is the family, your childhood home, and the adults who play an influential role, such as mentors.

The stubborn Sun will sextile the ambitious Moon which will be transiting the twelfth astrology house. This can bring up a sense of loss in some zodiac signs, especially as it relates to time.

Some zodiac signs may feel a strong need to regain control in their home so that they feel safe and secure.

This can take on the form of nesting, similar to what a mother does when she's expecting a child.

She wants to be sure that all things are tidy, in their right place, and organized so that when life gets busier, she's prepared.

The Moon will sextile Uranus, the planet of chaos and change.

So, if you're not yet mentally ready to return to work, this can be a good time to start becoming more so.

Collect yourself, emotionally by planning your wardrobe, or mentally go over what you think you need to do, especially if you have children who will be homeschooling and you will need to report in to work, instead of remotely.

The Moon will sextile Mercury who is now in the sign of Taurus.

For zodiac signs who will be working remotely, this is a great time to take periodic breaks to clear clutter or toss in some laundry and try to be more productive.

Cancer and Taurus energy can provide emotional grounding energy so that you are able to do what you need to do without feeling as overwhelmed or worried as before.

Venus, the planet of love, is in Gemini and in the 6th astrology house. So, anticipate worry or the temptation to think too much.

Venus will square Neptune, which can bring out fears that aren't necessarily going to happen.

Be sure to stay fully in the moment and not think too far ahead that anxious feelings start to take over.

Venus will also trine Mars in Aquarius, which can make you want to go outside and have some freedom.

There's nothing wrong with a car ride around after work to watch the sunset!

Try to have fun where you can and be creative in the process, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, make time for your sweetheart.

Try not to think too much about work or only talk about money.

Your desire to tend to matters related to the home are heightened right now.

However, even you may have more fun focusing on romance at the end of the day than remaining mentally in work-mode.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have a lot on your plate right now. As a result, you may feel like you're warring against time.

There's a bit more tending to your dreams and this can also bring up some anxiousness on how to make life feel more stable.

Let your analytical side take over. Set things into order, either by listing what you have to do and sticking to a schedule.

Knowing that you can cross things off once they are done or in motion can help to buffer some of your inner anxiety that you won't reach your goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, tend to your own garden.

While it may feel right and helpful to give suggestions to a friend right now, it may be best to allow natural consequences to take its course.

You may find that your time is best spent on matters related to your own life. Spend your energy on what's helpful and practical for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you lost, but you loved. You may be feeling the pangs of regret over relationships that didn't work out the way you hoped that they would.

Life's taking you in a new direction, and even though history looks golden, it's not where you were meant to be.

Embrace the moment. Stay mindful of this journey you're on so you don't miss out on the miracle of now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, your friendships may feel like they trigger areas of your past where you still need work.

You may be going through a healing process that was unexpected, but necessary.

Things can take time to heal, but it's good to know where you are and that the Universe is growing you for healthier love in the near future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're starting to get back into the swing of things, and your love of work can become a respite for you.

You can focus your attention on things that you enjoy doing with your hands.

You might find that even your relationships and partnerships flourish during this productive time.

There can be time for everyone and the feeling of lack you had last week may subside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your love of doing new things can become more interesting for you.

Tomorrow, start reading and studying things you love to learn about, again.

you may find that your resourceful side needs a tune-up and fresh ideas make good fuel for your mind.

Search for new sources of information for recipes, DIY projects.

If you've neglected it, return to pinning on your Pinterest so you have a place to reference what you're searching for later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, something that your partner gains can be of benefit to you as well.

You may receive news or some money that was unexpected or beneficial. Use your resources wisely. You might feel reluctant to impulse buy.

So, take what you've learned during the pandemic and put it to good use.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, work on your relationships tomorrow. One may be strained due to the pressures of the pandemic.

It's a good time to take a step back and allow yourself time to regroup. Focus on your joint strengths more than your collective weaknesses.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, focus on self-love and care for your body and mind tomorrow.

You may experience growing concerns about a partnership (or lack of one).

While romance and the opportunity to have the type of dating life you want could be of growing concern, there's room for you to find the good in this current situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, bond with your loved ones. Tomorrow, take a time out and make room for play.

Enjoy your home and the people in it.

Try not to put so much pressure on yourself to do things a certain way.

Instead, focus on the joy of life and the little things that make you feel good about your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's always good when you are able to reach out to a loved one who you don't get to see often.

If you have relatives who are older, call and check in tomorrow. Write a sweet thank you note to a grandparent or great aunt who has made an impact in your life.

Kindness will be good for you to express and it will also make someone's day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.