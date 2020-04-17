You've got this!

It's hard to stay positive right now, especially while the future seems hard to understand. Your friends can't hang out. You might not be able to report to work, and it's really stressful right now.

How can your zodiac sign stay positive, especially while social distancing?

You still can find a way to look on the bright side, by learning something new about yourself and your zodiac sign, even if it's just for a short time.

When it comes to recognizing our zodiac sign, we have an opportunity to learn about our strengths and weaknesses.

Learning about other zodiac signs is just as vital because we’ll understand how to react in certain circumstances based on other’s characteristics, and cheer one another up.

Knowing our own zodiac sign is a journey itself, but knowing others can form relationship bonds that foster happiness during these tough times.

It gives us a chance to understand why certain people react the way they do when stress hits, too.

We might react in a way that makes it difficult for others to grasp an understanding, and that's ok.

It’s the way of life, but it’s our decision to want to learn how to run it smoothly, and astrology really does help.

During the quarantine shut down, it’s difficult for others to come up with ways they can cope with the pandemic.

Some of the ways can be socializing more with others, rather others can be practicing self-care by meditation, and these don't have to be done in person.. .really.

Here are some creative ideas that can also help you to be of service to others — a family or friend — while social distancing.

Here's how to stay positive while social distancing, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your zodiac sign is a ball of energy. There’s a reason fire is your element.

One of the biggest challenges you have would be refraining from exercising outside. You love meeting with others and going to late night clubs/lounges.

One of the ways to channel an Aries' energy is by cleaning or reorganizing their house/apartment.

This helps keep your mind from feeling cluttered and sustains a clean environment.

You can try creating home workouts, cooking, or listening to loud music, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nature calls to you naturally, Taurus. As an Earth sign, you’re drawn to the outdoors, whether that’s running, hiking, or bike trailing.

Also, you crave eating out at restaurants, but this quarantine can offer new opportunities.

Try cooking those delicious meals at home, through an online class with a virtual friend.

Also buying plants to care for, can help you to reconnect with nature.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your zodiac sign has a hard time being isolated and social distancing.

Certain events that promote positive energy, helps you mentally thrive throughout the weeks.

It’s recommended to either journal or start your own blog to express your thoughts and emotions.

You can find a way to let your voice be heard.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Water elements represent self-protectiveness from emotional instability.

Your zodiac sign often relies on being close with family and other loved ones for emotional support during difficult times.

Technology advancements allow you to Facetime, Zoom, Skype or play online games together to stay in contact.

You can use those moments to share your thoughts and feelings to help fight against any anxiety.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Royalty runs through your blood. You indulge in looking at your best and pampering yourself.

Even though you have a difficult time revealing your feelings, you usually express it by shopping or other glamour activities.

If shopping is a must, in order to meet your desires, then shop online to have something to look forward to.

It can be difficult to get out of your pajamas, but dressing nice motivates your self-esteem in order to enjoy your day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Scheduling and time managing is this your zodiac sign’s strength. When you put your activities in chronological order, your days go smoothly.

Along with the extra free time, it’s stressful to come up with ways to fill up your day and be productive.

Alarm clocks are your best friend. Use the presto, signal, or circuit kind of alarms to keep you motivated to get things done.

You can create projects, and then schedule in between to treat yourself, so you don’t overwork yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are known for balancing your life.

During a previous routine of expressing justice through your works, it’s important that you refuse apathetic attitudes when you notice suffering.

You should come up with hobbies, like writing, storytelling, vlogging about quarantine, or YouTube DIY, to help yourself stay productive.

It’s suggested that you flirt with your partner, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

During these times of separation, you can get jealous and suspicious.

Your frustration might get the best of you, as well as a limitation to the outside world.

You're usually energetic but now you have to channel your energy differently.

It’s recommended that you practice meditation in order to reflect, and not let your emotions get the best of you.

Also, you can release any frustration by running, home workouts, or watching sci-fi.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagitarrius, you are usually the bosses in the office. You're the life of the party.

You are a social sign and enjoy reaching out to others.

Why not Facetime with your family and friends, so they feel alone.

Because you're so optimistic, you help people search for a better quality of life.

Sagitarrius, you should stay in tune with positive messages, motivational videos, or reflect on inspirational quotes to hold on to the silver lining.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you feel as though you can’t control anything, your mood swings can get the best of you unintentionally.

You’re usually tender during these times, so you could use support and patience.

It’s healthy for you to simply open up your feelings box and shed some tears.

This health pandemic is heavy on everyone, so it’s okay to cry but you should be reminded to never stop believing in yourself.

You can give yourself reminders so that you’re on top of tasks, instead of sinking into a hole of depression.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is known to be renegades and servants.

You may want to serve others, especially during COVID-19, but you may forget to serve yourself.

These are the times to self-reflect and express gratitude.

One of the ways you can serve others during these times is to offer to sew masks and share posts on social media to request for items that support pet shelters and the community.

You can encourage others to practice social distancing.

Aquarius, you can get with a friend or co-worker to join a charity that can help supply needs to your community.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Having too much time can cause procrastination and bad habits.

Instead try drawing, drinking more water, listening to music, and reading.

You may experience a loss of focus, which results in no work getting done.

Pisces, reward yourself in between getting done with tasks.

This will motivate you to stay balanced as you switch up your routine to keep things interesting.

Meditation, aromatherapy, hot green tea, and candles can help release a calming atmosphere, so you don’t look for negative distractions during the day.

Sophia Stewart is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.