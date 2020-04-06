What Your Zodiac Sign Likes To Do While Social Distancing

Quarantine isn't so bad, but please not on the weekends!

Yes, we are all limited in our movement in one way or another due to the Coronavirus. Some celebrities have self-quarantined. There are people staying home and buying their groceries online.

Self-distancing is no fun, but being quarantined even less fun. I know we all can admit that. Although each country has set different rules, most of us are.

What's the difference between social distancing or self-quarantining?

Social distancing is what we do when we are practicing safety around other people who show no symptoms of being ill and have not tested positive for COVID-19.

Self-quarantining is when you isolate yourself for 14-days, pretty much from others for a period of time after you have been exposed by someone who was sick or tested positive for the coronavirus>.

Overall, zodiac signs were made to be social, and neither options are ideal. In general, some zodiac signs enjoy time alone and others do not.

I am partially liking it and disliking it, but I am a Pisces zodiac sign.

But, did you know your zodiac sign really can tell you how you're acting at this time, or will be acting?

Also if you're probably bored out of your mind right now then you're definitely going to want to read this and see how relatable this is.

I for one definitely agree with how my Pisces zodiac sign is feeling, and so should you.

Also if you're getting a little too bored you can do what my Capricorn friend did. She took out a Spanish book and started to relearn Spanish.

As you know Capricorns are hard workers, so it's tough for them to go long periods of time without being productive.

Here's what each zodiac sign likes to do with their time while self-quarantined or social distancing, per astrology:

Aries zodiac signs (March 21 – April 19)

Your zodiac sign is happy in your own space.

You prefer to be alone, yet, they analyze a lot and which is a phenomenal trait to enjoy their own company.

What's going to keep you entertained is your bed, blanket, books, and movies. So this will be like a mini stay vacation.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your zodiac sign wants to enjoy life as much as possible.

So staying indoors will be boring for you, so you are going to need to take on a new task of some sort to keep you entertained.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You're such a social butterfly this is going to be a tough time for you, so even if the idea of being alone is haunting, then try and video chat some friends and catch up.

Try even calling two different friends in a day. Or making TikTok's might fill up your time right now since what you need is social networking.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sure your zodiac sign loves spending time outside, you live in your own world.

You actually enjoy being alone, imagining things and having fun by yourself.

You are completely okay with staying home, watching films, writing stories, and re-decorating your house.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Leo is symbolized as a Lion, also known as Leo the Lazys. They love being in their bed and scrolling on their phone.

You're going to take this opportunity to stay in your room for hours. You might even wear the same pajamas for a week.

To do a little more than sitting around, you'll probably cook good food.

For those who have a great taste bud, as long as you have a Leo around, regardless of your zodiac sign, you will enjoy it.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

These people love being in bed.

As a matter of fact, you can expect a Virgo to go to sleep at 11 in the night and wake up at 12 pm the next noon.

These people can break any record of sleeping and be lazy. However, their unpredictable nature doesn’t guarantee this either.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Your sign sometimes can't help but be in a “leave me alone and let me live in peace mood”.

You go through a lot of struggles in order to tolerate people around you.

So, being quarantined for a while is like bliss.

You're basically going to be just sitting back and watching their favorite show this whole time.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You're lucky your sign has amazing concentration.

So what you need is a very thrilling show, or a couple to keep your interests.

Plus if you're quarantined with your boyfriend or girlfriend you'll definitely be entertained.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You need mental stimulation to keep you entertained.

So, if you're a college student catch up on all your homework, or finish your work for the rest of the semester.

If not learn something new, do some puzzles, or maybe build a website.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your zodiac sign is known for being a workaholic, and you need to use this time to relax.

So just take a nap or start a new show. You'll be acting to your old ways soon, and won't be resting for a while.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Your zodiac sign is so intelligent but also has a way of wanting to care for others.

So at this time learn a new task, maybe become a tutor.

You know how many elementary to college students that need a tutor right now, and you can certainly do your services online, so you can stay safe and so can they.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Hey Pisces gang!!!

Were a sign that's popular for being outgoing and yet has an extremely introverted nature.

We are blessed with talents of painting, singing, drawing, etc.

We look for a chance to stay home and work on our creative ideas, I for one have been writing more.

We can easily stay in our house and live an exciting life their way.

Things like quarantine and social distancing are just another excuse for us to enjoy our comfy blankets, and binge-watch shows.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.