Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope And Tarot Reading For April 20 - 26, 2020

Let's get after it.

Who's up for the weekly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign? Yes? In that case, we have got to keep this light and breezy.

We have all been through the ringer, and, by this point, we're all in the mood for some, dare I say, normalcy. Yes, bring it! Bring on the normal! Bring on the regular old interests! Bring on the love!

It's not as if we've stopped crushing on people, even though we're going through some rough times. In fact, it's quite the contrary. I'm noticing that people are hungering for some semblance of the life we were only living just a few weeks ago.

We're all dying to ask questions like, "Does he like me?" and "Will I find love?" We're really quite tired of the same old, same old; instead, we need to at least feel there's something left to our fantastic human spirit.

So, in the words of everyone's secret Valentine, Chris Cuomo, "Let's get after it."

Here's your weekly love horoscope and tarot card reading for April 20th to 26th, 2020.

Aries: 9 of Pentacles, Reversed

This card is not too shabby. You've got some luck coming your way, and that's always a good thing. What's "upside down" about this particular card is the warning it comes with on spending too much money.

Have you been lingering around Amazon, purchasing frivolously to pass the time? That's not a bad thing, but try buying something for someone else. There's nothing like surprising a loved one with a seductive case of Lysol wipes!

Taurus: 2 of Wands

Oh, memory lane, you crazy, crazy choice of things to spend time on. That's what this week is about for you, Taurus: Going over how good "it used to be" and maybe even spending a little too much time working the self indulgence thread.

Wake up! You've got people around you who love and need you now. The only moment is now.

Gemini: Ace of Pentacles

Well, love might not be on your list of "must haves" right now, Gemini, but you certainly are up for a financial booster.

Will you spend your new bank on someone you care for? Or, will you keep all the goodies for yourself? However you slice it, it's going to be a financially sound week for you. Good luck with that.

Cancer: 4 of Wands

Ironically, just as soon as you thought you were ready to give up — boom! In walks opportunity. (With a mask on, of course.)

Don't be surprised if this week opens the doors for you to do something you've always wanted to do. You've worked hard; you not only deserve something good, you're about to receive it. Involve friends and loved ones because they deserve it, too!

Leo: Page of Pentacles

It's a good time to get in touch with your inner child, and even though that's a bit of a dated kind of self-help, it's what this week is all about for you.

You've been adulting for way too long, and it's tiring you out. You owe yourself some silly downtime. Maybe it's time for you and your partner to settle in for some Spongebob Squarepants. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? You know who!

Virgo: 9 of Swords, Reversed

Okay, stop. This week marks the end of your personal pity party, Virgo, even you're sick of hearing yourself complain.

You're wearing yourself out, and guess what? Those who love you are on the edge of walking away from you if you don't shut it soon. Enough with the negative vibes! Treat yourself to some positivity, even if it kills you.

Libra: 2 of Pentacles

It's a good week, Libra, and you're going to be quite happy with your decisions. You may have decided recently to take up a hobby — like cooking, or pastry-making.

The sweets and sugary things are where your mind and talents are this week. And if you're not particularly good in the kitchen, it doesn't matter. Prepare to be eating delicious culinary yummies with a loved one soon.

Scorpio: 5 of Pentacles

Someone's going to have a fun and profitable week, aren't they, Scorpio? You've been working hard, and your projects are starting to catch interest. There are people in your world who are starting to recognize what a force of nature you really are.

This is a good week for you to open to the abundance of the universe, because it's coming your way.

Sagittarius: Ace of Cups

Wow, it doesn't get any more love-oriented than the straight-up Ace of Cups. While this could possibly mean love is in the air for you, Sagittarius, it's also a very good sign that self-love is also in the air.

You've gone through your period of doubt and now you're on the mend. Self-realizations will be coming in abundance, and all of them will be positive and uplifting. No more self-hate and doubt; the turnaround moment is here.

Capricorn: 8 of Pentacles

As if you haven't been concentrating on the house for months now, you're once again going to use this week as a way to improve the home situation, Capricorn. You've been determined to "get things done" and you've enlisted the help of your partner.

You'll notice that working together with the one you love is mending whatever problems you might have had before. This week is the week you'll work on both home and relationship.

Aquarius: 7 of Pentacles

What we're looking at here, Aquarius, is downtime well spent. You'll be doing a lot of... partying, shall we see? Maybe a little... sexy stuff, while you're at it?

Could there be a special occasion coming this week that you've been looking forward to and can finally realize? Yes. Look, everyone needs to let their hair down once in a while, and this is your turn.

Pisces: 10 of Swords, Reversed

The good news is, you're healthy. This card shows worry and fear; you might have been feeling under the weather and that might have led you to thinking a little too hard about mortality.

Well, the good news is this: it's all okay. Worry has its place, and you've worked that line as far as it can go. The upside: it was all for nothing. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.