Zodiac Signs Who Love To Read Vs. Those Who'd Rather Watch A Movie

Bookworm or movie lover? Which one are you per your astrology?

Are you a book lover or a movie lover? If you catch yourself looking for a good movie to watch instead of checking out the latest book titles, you already know.

Many people enjoy reading a good book during their free time while others enjoy watching a good movie.

Some people love to read a book first and then watch the movie to compare notes.

We all love to take in information in some way or form.

For example, while we are reading a book we take in that information through words and while we are watching a good film we can take it in by using our eyes and ears.

Some people with certain zodiac signs like to read and other people with certain zodiacs love to engage themselves with a movie.

Either way, the world we live in is full of diversity. We can pick and choose the things that fit us and our lifestyles.

As an aspiring filmmaker, I do enjoy a good book as much as I enjoy watching a good movie.

Movie lovers enjoy the action and noise that comes with watching a good movie and bookworms enjoy the imagination that they can create in their minds.

Both are great ways to keep your mind occupied as well as enjoying the things that interest you the most.

Regardless of what you love whether it be sitting down and relaxing with a good book or enjoying a film that will keep your mind going, both are great at ensuring that you learn from the activity.

Having fun can come in a variety of ways. Do you enjoy reading a good book or watching a good movie? For me, I enjoy both.

I believe that we can learn and have a good time while reading a book that keeps our interest as much as we can learn from a good documentary or film that promotes gaining and learning from the film.

Either way, we have our own preferences in how we rather spend our downtime and all of the zodiac signs are known to have a good time in whichever activity they chose.

Here are the zodiac signs love to read vs horoscopes who'd rather watch a movie, per astrology:

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Aries are passionate and optimistic, and they like to watch a movie instead of read.

They enjoy watching good love stories or movies that make them feel good so they can go help inspire the world around them.

They usually rather watch a good movie during their free time instead of reading a book.

They are likely to pick out a good film and enjoy their favorite snacks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taureans believe that reading a good book is relaxing and meditating, which is why they like it more than watching a movie.

They find comfort in learning by reading good books on bettering themselves.

They are mostly to engage in reading a great book for self-advancement.

Gemini (May 21- June 21)

Gemini’s are attention seekers who thrive on “having one upon you”, so they like to watch a movie when they can.

They love to read and take in information for growth so they can always be on top.

They can be the life of a party but they also know how to turn it down by reading a good book in their downtime.

They are most likely to read a book if the book is about helping them for their financial gain.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Cancers have a high energy for life.

They are highly imaginative and emotional, and watching a movie lets that side of them come out via imagination.

They will watch a good movie that can heighten their imagination.

They are most likely to watch a good fantasy or action film where they can see some amazing action to keep their minds going.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leos are creative and passionate, and they like to watch a movie vs read a book.

They are usually the life of the party and love to show their family and friends a good time.

They enjoy reading when they need to find some balance but they rather watch a great movie so they can occupy their mind.

They are most likely to watch a good movie when it boils down to it.

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Virgos are ruled by communication and mental growth, so even though they have nothing against watching a movie, curling up to a book works better.

They enjoy reading and learning in all forms.

Whether their reading to gain knowledge about love, relationships or education purposes because they thrive on being able to know more than the next person.

They are most likely to become a bookworm.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libras really enjoy their social life and friends that they enjoy movie time with.

They will read a good book in a heartbeat but not as fast as they would watch a good movie.

They are most likely to watch a good movie surrounded by their mate and their closest friends.

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Scorpions are loners and secretive.

They enjoy reading during their spare time because they believe in learning and reading is the best way to learn as much as you can.

They are likely to spend time alone while reading a good self-help book.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius enjoys action and engaging in fun activities.

They love to stimulate their minds by being active and watching a film that keeps their mind going.

They are most likely to watch a good action movie because it will keep them on their toes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorns have to keep their minds busy and they love to improve all of the skills they have including reading and adapting to whatever they learn and applying it.

They are most likely to love reading books to gain knowledge and apply it.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Aquarians love having fun with their friends.

They love to create activities with their loved ones such as movie nights.

They are most likely to watch a good film especially surrounded by good friends.

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Pisces appreciates a good read.

They love romance so a good romance novel will catch their attention.

They love to watch a good show but they enjoy reading a good book that can make their imagination grow.

They are most likely to read a book about fantasy so they can use up their imagination.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationship topics.