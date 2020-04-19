Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, April 20, 2020

Act with intention, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the strong sign of Taurus. The Moon will leave Pisces and enter Aries at 3:01 a.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Aries Moon relentlessly tries to move stubborn Saturn from its wait stance while in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon, when in the zodiac sign of Aries, is bubbling full of optimism, hope and ambition. With haste, all zodiac signs rush to complete tasks that are nearly done.

The timing is perfect. We are in the three-day window before the New Moon in Taurus arrives this week on April 22-23.

The Moon in Aries can give you the green light to forge ahead, with assertiveness and ample energy.

Thankfully, the Aries Moon teams up in a positive relationship to Saturn in workhorse Capricorn.

Their alliance provides ample guidance on what to do and what not to do during this changing of the guard among zodiac signs.

What should you not do tomorrow? It's probably best not to argue about politics with the people you love.

All planets in Capricorn will be activated by the Aries Moon, and this can bring out the fighter when talking about global relations and what's going on during this time in the world.

The Sun is in Venus-ruled Taurus, now, and it's at a critical degree, so there's still a process of settling in.

Emotions are still wonky, however, the point is made as the Sun entering Taurus starts its transit while in the eleventh astrology house of friendships and partnerships. It's time to move toward love, not away.

Last year, when the Sun was entering Taurus, it conjunct with Uranus — as it will do tomorrow, but in 2019 it formed a trine to Venus in Aries.

The Sun in astrology represents the ego and work you will set your mind to do.

This year, the Sun entering Taurus has no communication with any of our personal planets, which means we aren't as focused on love and intimacy right now.

We have other things to tend to, and love may be on the back burner as a result.

The Sun will conjunct with outer planets and stir up noise in the world instead.

The Sun conjuncts with chaotic Uranus while at odds with Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto.

When conjunct with Saturn, relationships that are frayed at the edges may start to come apart even more.

For some zodiac signs, this is a welcomed signal to break the relationship off and move on for good.

For other zodiac signs, the structure of Saturn can make this a good time to team up with your partner and look at where you need to scale back until your financial matters are in order once again.

Saturn rules Capricorn, (and it also symbolizes government and political leaders).

For all zodiac signs, tomorrow can be about work, especially if one or both partners have lost jobs due to the current coronavirus crisis, and there can be tension related to politics involved.

The good news is that the Sun also squares Jupiter, the planet of luck, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, too.

Jupiter rules religion, and Pluto rules death and rebirth... faith is changing and what to believe in is now under inspection.

For some lovers, what they once believed is now under the shadow of doubt. It's a good idea to be sensitive to how people in your life feel, even if it's not your primary concern this week.

We are still not out of the woods yet, and this is a tough time for us all.

However, relationships can grow leaps and bounds in positive ways during this time when their energy is applied in loving ways toward one another and others.

Instead of seeing your partner or family as part of the problem, seeing them as part of the solution to make your world manageable right now can be a great gain to your relationships.

The riskiness of a Moon in Aries can manifest itself in spending, and while in communication with Saturn, it's a good time to talk about big purchases with your partner, as things can work out surprisingly well while the Sun is in the eleventh house.

While the Moon works with Saturn, try to hold to a budget and to avoid buying what you don't need right now, even if you think it's a want that won't be there later.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, set your mind that you're going to focus on happiness.

As you make choices to get projects done, there can be short-trips and errand running involved.

While there can be a sense of hesitation on whether or not to go out, you can prepare and plan ahead with your partner.

As a team, you can come up with best practices that help you to work together and keep one another productive and safe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow is a great time to look at your resources.

If you have goods that you need to restock or items you are ready to get rid of and donate to those in need, start the process on Sunday.

You can put a curbside alert notice on your local Facebook group or even on your wall, so others in need can benefit from your generosity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are in production mode, and if part of you is thinking about not tackling projects you want to finish, the other side of you will talk you out of it.

You love it when you are finally done doing something and the finished product is complete.

To reward yourself for all your hard work, take a humble brag photo and put it on Instagram or share on FB to show your family and friends while social distancing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, set to work in the area of love, because you are likely one of the few people really thinking about it.

With the Moon entering Aries, you may pick up on the energy of others more readily.

In fact, your empathic nature may feel the gaps of love in other people and want to do something that brings more positive energy into the world.

Posting positive things on social media can be one big contribution to your online community because your messages reach beyond your own audience and help others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you feel full of energy, try using it in ways that you feel you've not been as proactive during social distancing.

Perhaps you've used this time to binge-watch shows more than you'd like and let things around the house go.

Do a quick clean up and start reorganizing your space. It will feel like you are starting something new and give you more energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it can be hard to hold your tongue and play the role of peacemaker when you are able to spot someone's argumentative stance a mile away.

Don't fall into the trap of commenting on someone's social media rant because you feel you might help shine some light on their reasoning.

The truth is that you may not and you'll feel better just logging off the internet and taking a social media break for a few days.

Focus on mindfulness instead and see what else you can do to make your own life happy for the next few days if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sometimes a little game can bring some change to your day.

If you've ever enjoyed playing Words with Friends. You can be social and sing with your friends.

Host an online karaoke party. With tomorrow's Venus sextile Mercury it's going to be a perfect day for playfulness with your social media friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, even if you are feeling that your hands are tied right now, there are ways you can still make a difference in your home and love life.

Take a moment to relax your mind and really let your creative mental juice flow.

Try not to feel guilty for spending another moment that appears that you're doing nothing.

You have a lot of power in your imagination, and the right idea will come to you with some time, so trust in yourself. Believe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it may have already been apparent to you that some things have been a certain way, but seeing your friends and family become more enlightening is an encouraging sign.

The sweetest way to keep their process of spiritual growth moving forward will be to hold back any 'I told you so'.

Provide a listening ear with ample emotional support.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, home comforts are so good. You may enjoy indulging your energy into doing something that reminds you of home.

Bake a cake. Write a love letter of thanks to a grandparent.

Make a call to your cousin to catch up and send an email to an old coworker to remind them that you're there to chat, anytime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may find yourself truly intrigued by local news stories and wonder how to help your local community.

Perhaps there's a gratitude drive to show healthcare workers support in your town.

If so, maybe you'd enjoy being a part of that moment and showing your appreciation for their role in your town.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, be mindful of money and spending. Try to avoid spending money on impulse buys.

Instead, if you want to shop sensibly, make a list of items on your Amazon account.

Perhaps create a Pinterest board so that you can see how gifts you buy for your loved ones will look when you order them later for the holidays.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.