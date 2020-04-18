Taurus Season Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Sunday, April 19, 2020

Time to embrace our love of home and all the comforts it can bring, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries and enters practical Taurus season at 10:41 a.m. EST. The restless Moon will spend the day in spiritual Pisces.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Tomorrow, the Sun changes its mindset and goes from assertive and forceful to steady and thoughtful.

The Sun starts the day in the first astrology house, which enhances overall awareness when it comes to your personal needs and wants.

In Aries, the Sun is a go-getter but sometimes blind to fatal flaws and shortcomings.

Things will change shortly, however. The Sun begins the changing of zodiac signs tomorrow while it squares Saturn in Aquarius.

We have to stop and think about more than ourselves, now. It's time to consider the needs of others.

This re-shifting of focus may be caused by a personal crisis.

It can be a moment where the rubber meets the road, and we have to see that, in actuality, the whole world is part of a collective guided by a principle of love.

The Sun conjuncts with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus will be in the second solar house until 2026, and it has already started to prove itself a mighty force in the area of agriculture, money, personal possessions and more.

The Moon conjuncts the great dissolver, and it's time to let go of old things and learn to hold on to the new.

Tomorrow is a day of spirituality, but with a twist... thanks to the Moon in harmony with Pluto.

Love what you have, even if it's just a window sill in a big city apartment or a trailer out in the middle of nowhere.

Uranus in Taurus is about breaking free from the way we do things, and the way we love, and turning to new innovative ways of expressing our emotions.

Globally, we are still in crisis mode, and this is communicated via the Sun and Uranus.

With the Sun in Taurus conjunct with Uranus in the same sign, what you imagine as acts of love may involve creating things that used to be made in the ground, but now find a new way to grow.

A love of hydroponics or learning to make things from scratch — all old-fashioned labors of love — can become part of these acts. Growth takes time. So, be patient.

The Sun squares Jupiter and Pluto for a little while longer, so we are still invited to count our Universal blessings and see these challenges as birthing pains of a new age.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, your focus can shift from what you want in life to what you really need in your love life.

You have dreams of a home that you would love to have, that have nothing to do with money, but the person you want to build a life with.

You may be in a place where you're finally ready to let go of the past.

Focusing on something that you see as your future.

Consider making a vision board, as a motivational tool to remind you of your value but also what it is you want in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with all that's going on in the world, it can feel like a weight on your heart.

However, there comes a point when the grief you feel has to move into action, and you want to do something loving for others.

Start the day by counting your blessings. Your heart of gratitude changes things.

It will give you a mind on what you're able to do to help others in a way that only you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may find that a friendship you thought was everlasting starts to move in a new direction.

A loss of closeness can be hard to understand, but channel your energy towards positive work, and don't take this personally against you.

Sometimes people have to do what's best for themselves and so do you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you put in the hours this week and have done all it is that you can do. Now, it's time for you to focus on filling your love cup.

You have friends who care about you. Reach out to someone and just have fun. Clear your mind and talk about the future.

A friend is always someone who understands how you feel, and what you've been going through during this time of social distancing and crisis.

You'll feel so much better when you get these things off your chest and clear the energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you have an interest in foreign affairs and want to learn a new romantic language, this is perfect for diving into your family's roots.

Try cooking something you grew up eating as a child, and share it with your roommates or your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, people see you as someone trustworthy, hardworking and dependable. Your resourcefulness is what draws others to you.

Perhaps you can post some of the time-saving tips you've learned through this tough time right now on your social media.

If you've learned how to manage your relationships better, these little helpful tidbits can encourage others to work harder in their relationships, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, right now things can feel unclear about the future, but you already realize that they can't stay the same.

It's time to make plans to prepare for the future, even if you're not ready to put things into action right now.

You can talk with your loved ones about a living will or what you want to be done should you become ill for any reason.

Of course, take good care of your body and if you see areas that others can do the same, give advice as needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, do something soothing to ease any worry or concerns you've had on your mind.

Perhaps give your partner a massage and offer to do the same. You might find it romantic to plan your future, and include some of the things you'd like to do when your state starts to open up again.

You might even be able to order some take out to celebrate the upcoming changes that you're looking forward to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may not be feeling romantic right now, but you can at least take care of yourself to refuel your energy.

You might find it best to let someone else do the heavy lifting around the house especially if you've been the one doing most of the cooking and chores.

Encourage your family to do something bonding together, such as playing a board game or sing karaoke from YouTube.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you love your family and perhaps you are worried about your parents or the adults in your family who are vulnerable right now.

It can be hard to know what to do to show support, but you can share your ideas and give encouragement.

If you live far from them, send a little package or loan one of your favorite ebooks for them to read online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, if you have some downtime and want to feed your sentimental side, organizing photos of your family and friends can be a fun way to walk down memory lane.

You might have some acid-free paper and albums you've never filled with your memories that can be put into good use.

Once you make a page, take a picture with a little love not beside it to send to friends who will enjoy your creativity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, one of the best ways to invest your time is in others.

You might not be able to visit a friend who lives close by but you can drive to their house and drop off a surprise gift on their doorstep.

Try out a water cake or cookie recipe that has been passed down from your family.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.