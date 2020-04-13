Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Quarter Moon in Capricorn is here!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Quarter Moon will be exact in the zodiac sign of Capricorn at 7:58 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon represents so many things in astrology and it's good to take note of each lunar phase to time your life's purposes.

All of nature moves to the rhythm of the Moon, so why shouldn't we?

When the Moon is Full, it's time for a release of what you no longer need.

During a Full Moon, animals find their homes, return back to the ocean, and people feel more alert — even having difficulty with sleep.

A New Moon phase is when it's time to start planting seeds for a harvest in your life.

So, finishing and starting are important signals to note when making your life work in tune with the Universe.

The Moon represents the Mother in astrology, and it's also our symbol of nurture and emotional awareness.

Like a doting mom will signal to her child that it's almost time to do something else, we receive a note from tomorrow's Quarter Moon that we are midway through this lunar cycle.

It will soon be time to change directions and begin to think about the future.

The New Moon will arrive in just a week marking the next solar season in Taurus.

We have only five more days of Aries season here before the Sun begins to enter the second solar house of possessions.

In love, with Mercury in Aries, we have so much to learn and it requires us to think about wants, needs and emergent action.

Yet, right now, it's likely not smart to rush without a plan in place, even in the area of love, especially while tomorrow's urgent Moon squares an impatient Aries Sun.

While the Moon in Capricorn is in harmony with Neptune, things we thought were permanent will begin to dissolve themselves albeit slowly.

And as the Moon conjuncts Pluto, the transformation planet and Jupiter, the planet of growth — we may receive spiritual insight as to where our lives will soon head.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your energy is best channeled working through important projects that have already begun and need to finish soon.

While your mind may be thinking about the next steps you ought to take on a personal matter, putting things into the right order and perspective will be good for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, your ability to perceive life from different angles and perspectives are invaluable to you.

You may find that the more you understand others, the greater your empathetic nature is.

This effort can help you to build a better relationship with people who often think and act much differently than you'd like for them to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, trust is renewed. Tomorrow, your hard work comes through and it benefits you and another person.

The generosity is mutual and you find that a relationship becomes more symbiotic than before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow, a relationship or partnership may experience a level of tension.

You may find that your negotiations take a matter in a new direction.

Perhaps, you may even decide to end something that once seemed important to you, but becomes irrelevant.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, an area where you worry too much can lead you to feel anxious and frustrated.

It is a good time for you to evaluate your priorities and start to see that concerns about the future are best handled with actions you take daily.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, aim for joy in all you do. Tomorrow, try to pivot your thoughts around dreams that matter most.

This week can present challenges that strike at the heart of your being, but your mind and heart remain resilient and unbroken.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, think about what you have learned and then apply it.

In matters related to love, there is a storehouse of wisdom in you that you can apply to this time and watch it work things out in your favor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, be selective with your words. Tomorrow, you may feel that you have to talk things out.

Taking a drive first or going for a brisk walk can clear your mind to see the situation in a new light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your ability to own your part is endearing. A relationship may require more than you're used to giving of yourself, so patience will be required.

Be sure to fill your love cup with things that you feel good about and not on how circumstances that change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, you are able to view the world as it is meant to be seen.

Your actions can be direct. Trust your clarity of vision and believe in yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, thinking about what you can't control can hinder your progress.

When worry or self-doubt creeds in, it will be good to realize that you're not functioning in the present but have been reminiscing about the past instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, friendships can help you to see the good in life and to focus on all the positives.

You may start to see a dark cloud in your relationship lift and a new way of interacting with one another can begin.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.