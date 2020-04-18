How The Taurus Season Horoscopes Affect Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology

Taurus brings with it a calming energy.

The Taurus zodiac sign is feisty, lazy, sensitive, and indulgent. As we all walk into Taurus season and state of mind, between April 20th and May 20th, we get to know all too well how this strong Earth sign affects our own nature.

With Aries season out of the way, we can relax a bit more. Aries showed us just how nervous and anxious we could get, while Taurus will feel like a soothing balm in comparison.

And though we aren't all that comfortable with how things may be going here on our precious planet, our Taurus horoscope will give us a new perspective: these are the days when we adapt and accept. And this kind of acceptance is going to be better for us, mentally and physically.

Taurus season will help us to cope.

This sign has a great affect on us all, especially when it comes down to what we do with our bodies, how we manage our stress, and how we feel optimistic and powerful once again.

So, let's see how Taurus season will your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're going to like Taurus season, Aries, because you sort of feel ripped off from spending the last month in isolation. Your bright shine was dimmed, and you don't like that one little bit. Don't worry though — you will be ready to shake off any depression you may have taken on.

Your intelligent ability to adapt not only sees you through to a better place in life, but you're able to find new ways to grown and thrive. Aries, if anyone can rise above, it's you. Welcome to Taurus, you're going to love it here.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know your birthday is coming up, and you still keep that childlike anticipation of presents and fun to come. Well, have no fear, because those who love you will come through for you with presents, fun, and the kind of support you've come to appreciate.

You don't like being compromised, and you've definitely been going through some changes over the last few months. You're about to show everyone that you're unsinkable. You will inspire others, Taurus. But then again, don't you always?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini in Taurus may deliver some frustrations as you go over many of the wrong moves you've made in the past. Try not to kick yourself during this season, Gemini; you did what you thought was right, and if things didn't work out for you, there really is always tomorrow.

You'll get by. Adapt to the Taurus way, meaning: allow yourself some downtime and a little fun. You know there's a project with your name on it, so get to it; you'll enjoy the time you spend working.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You had a rather rough time during the Aries season, and you're happy to feel the change that Taurus brings with it. You flow very well with whatever new changes have come into your life, and you now appreciate the quiet, the easier pace.

You take solace in staying home and doing your work in a comfortable environment. Take this time to redecorate and invent new recipes. You'll want to cook and create during this time, and who's to stop you? Go for it, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Taurus is here to stabilize you. It's something you've been craving for a while now. Allow the cosmic forces to bring you back down to earth; you've been too worried, too upset and way too anxious, but Taurus' power will bring you peace if you're open to it.

Things may have changed in your life, and you may have suffered due to your own mental state. But just know that this is a great time for you to work on your mind. Meditation and relaxation techniques do wonders for the Leo temperament. Look into it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You, too, are glad to be away from the intensity of Aries' influence, and you always find relief in the cosmic effect of fellow Earth sign, Taurus. You'll find that, during this month, you'll forgive more and judge less.

You spent all of Aries doing things that hurt yourself; now you'll feel the need to heal, in earnest. You've been self-destructive and you don't like this characteristic in yourself. Taurus' influence will help to soothe your wild side.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've probably been spending a little too much time and money on the internet lately, but it's a good thing Taurus is here to reign in your bank account. When you stress out, you tend to spend money carelessly. Taurus is going to bring you back to your senses and restore some sense of normalcy to your life.

You feel particularly upset over the state of things these days, and you've forgotten that this "whole thing" isn't personal. Taurus' affect on you will bring you a sense of community, and you'll know for sure that you aren't alone — both in your stress, and in your desire to return to normal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Aries took a chomp out of your streamline cool, Scorpio, but that's all about to change. Now, you're flowing a little better than before. You'll be remembering your spirituality, what works for you, and what doesn't work for you.

Taurus time for Scorpio means time to get back to what you do best: having sex. So, hopefully you have a partner, but if you don't, there's always your own self to adore and delight in. Forget the stress and give yourself over to absolute pleasure. Just stay inside!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've been rocking pretty hard, in a good way, through the entire crisis. No one's kept their cool like you, and the influence of Taurus is going to bring out an even cooler side of you. You're totally in touch with fearlessness. You're all Zen this month, and it's going to be inspiring to others in your life.

Taurus makes you feel strong, steady, and ready for whatever comes. You've never minded being alone, and if you end up spending a lot of time on your own, all the better — you can handle it. Expect this time to embolden you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're one of those people who really and truly care about others, and while Aries might have made you nervous and jumpy, Taurus is going to take you down a notch. No one adapts like you, Capricorn, and now that you realize the task ahead, you will be one of the helpers — the people who help and guide other people.

You want this task because you love to work. There is something about crises that brings out the best in you, and during Taurus season, you'll have your courage back in full force.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're just coming out of a great confusion, and that is to be expected under the circumstances. Yet, the influence of Taurus on your sign is significant; you'll feel more at ease, more confident than you were in the earlier days of this year. You'll fall into the swing of things, and what's new will now become welcome in your life.

No, things didn't work out as planned, but that doesn't mean you can't hope, dream and plan. Use that amazing creativity of yours and let the cosmic influence of Taurus make you feel strong again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Of all the zodiac signs, you're probably the most prepared for the Taurus season of influence. You've been frustrated and annoyed; you need release, though you're not sure what from. Maybe it's the new lifestyle, or maybe it's something else.

Whatever it is, you know you need personal, uplifting change and you're going to find that positive new attitude at the end of the month (April). Things are going to start looking and feeling a whole lot better for you in the beginning of May. Hang in there!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.