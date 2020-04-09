How To Deal With Coronavirus Stress, According To Your Zodiac Sign & Astrology

Inhale, exhale.

Every now and then, unfriendly visitors get into our minds and cause chaos in our daily lives. Sometimes the feelings become so overwhelming that we completely shut out everyone in our lives and let those thoughts disrupt our goals.

Sound familiar? These visitors are called stress and anxiety, and boy do they know how to make an entrance. Not many people know how to deal with stress or handle anxiety, but there's no need to feel alone. In fact, each zodiac sign in astrology has their own idea of coping with anxiety and stress.

In more recent months, coronavirus stress has created a neverending feeling of despair, wreaking havoc in our lives, and forcing millions to practice social distancing and quarantining.

This is the reality for many of us during these troubling times. But what is more interesting is how each of the signs responds to these stressors.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Being the first sign of the zodiac, Aries tend to feel in charge and love seizing the day with a list of goals to accomplish. But not so fast! We're not artificial intelligence who are designed to handle the amount of work you'd like to achieve.

Once you feel your burst of energy dwindling, you might feel like you're letting yourself and others down. This is when stress and anxiety start to roll in and tells you things that aren't true. Take a deep breath, Aries — you will finish at your own pace.

You won't be in charge during these times, Aries. COVID-19 is the new boss around here, so be sure to keep your assignment lists short and simple.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are an extreme perfectionist and want things to go your way (or no way) the first time around. However, we all know this isn't how things work. Perfection takes a few hundred times to achieve.

When you're presented with a big task, you may feel overwhelmed and think there's no time to get everything done. Take things day by day, Taurus. You will grow from your mistakes, and life will become easier.

Coronavirus doesn't stop at disrupting our everyday lives. It certainly will bug you, Taurus, and not everything will be going your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The twins are constantly scrambling in their minds about almost anything and everything. We all know that living in our minds and thinking freely can lead to a lot of overthinking, and then to stress.

Gemini, you must allow yourself to use your creativity to soar once you become flustered with these thoughts. If you feel yourself becoming overwhelmed with stress, turn toward the things that calm your mind. Allow this free time to explore your creativity and create during self-isolation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you tend to build a wall around yourself and your emotions to not allow anyone to hurt you. This can be a great way to block out any negative people in your life, but it can also block out those who truly care about you.

Doing so will tangle you in a mess of emotions and stress. Untangle yourself from the hurt and allow yourself to get in tune with the most important person in this process: you. Maybe some meditation will do just the trick.

Don't let yourself slip into your shell, Cancer. Talk to your family and friends about how you're feeling.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

These notorious leaders of the wild love to be in control of everything. And when a Leo isn't in control? Those stressors run through them left and right.

Don't let not being in control affect how you feel and how you react to different situations. Life is the most uncontrollable aspect of our lives, Leo. Accept this for what it is and you will find peace in doing so.

Like Aries, you cannot be in charge of combatting the virus. Sit back and allow yourself to relax for once.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you love to make sure your task list is thorough and planned. You examine every detail of what you're getting into in your daily life.

You love to help others with their problems, but you can't seem to find the solution for your own dilemmas. You need to learn how to put yourself first before taking care of others, Virgo. This will lessen the amount of stress you feel and you'll get the credit you deserve.

Plan out your days during social distancing, Virgo. You'll find your days go by quicker.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are an extreme pacifist, Libra. Quite frankly, you're one of the more calming and soothing signs of the group.

You're slow to confrontation and don't like it when there's drama or tension building up against you. Once you feel like you aren't being treated fairly, the stress of not knowing whether to confront that person builds up in the back of your mind.

Speak up for yourself, Libra. Keep your response to these tensions calm and you may relieve the stress from each situation. And try not to take it personally if your friends don't reach out to you now — everyone is adjusting to this new normal and may be feeling overwhelmed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Like Cancer, Scorpios build up walls to defend themselves from anyone letting them down or hurting them. You're very sensitive to your emotions, Scorpio, and this can allow people to cross a boundary and causes a lot of stress.

You must always remember to let others know how they have crossed a line between you and your respected privacy. Once they know who you are, they will never cross you again.

You and Cancer need to relieve yourselves of building those walls, now more than ever. Talk to your friends and family to get you through the long days.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Take away Sagittarius' freedom and you unleash an immense amount of stress. This zodiac sign is known to be very independent and free-willed, so once there's a set of rules placed in front of them, they will become extremely irritated and flustered with anxiety.

You also fear commitment, Sagittarius, so you don't usually commit to something that isn't worth the adventure. Allow yourself to roam free in and outside your mind. Don't let others tell you what to do with your life.

Your freedom is being compromised at this very moment. Take a walk, host a paint party, and sip wine via FaceTime with your friends.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You will not allow yourself or those closest to you to settle for less than what you deserve. Capricorn, you set very high expectations for yourself, and although this may seem ideal, you're causing a lot of stress for yourself.

Don't be so hard on yourself. We are humans, not robots who are designed to exceed expectations. We were made to achieve realistic goals that aim for a better future. Keep your visions clear, Capricorn.

Your expectations may not be as high as they usually are right now. Keep your eyes focused on the end of this virus, and distract yourself with activities that bring you joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are all about time, Aquarius. You don't like wasting it, nor do you enjoy it when others take advantage of it. When you begin to feel like you can't get something done in a timely manner, stress and anxiety creep in the back of your mind.

Time is of the essence; it isn' your enemy! Take it one day at a time and you'll find your life less flustered. Time seems to go by slowly now more than ever. Reach out to your friends and family to pass the time as well.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't like being the center of attention, Pisces. In fact, like some of your fellow zodiac signs, you're overprotective of your privacy and hate when others invade that personal space.

There are times where you don't know how to tell others when they've crossed a line between you and your safe space. Trust yourself. Seclude yourself and your emotions to really know what makes you tick. This will relieve your stress.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, astrology, and spirituality.