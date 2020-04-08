How Each Zodiac Sign Practices Social Distancing At Home, According To Astrology

Social distancing is necessary, but may be causing tension.

According to CDC guidelines, we should all be practicing social distancing to flatten the curve. But it's certainly hard to be stuck at home, with lots of free time, and possibly without a job.

If you're becoming too bored at home, your zodiac sign, and personality traits assigned by astrology, are great indicators of how you can pass the time.

We're all going a little crazy here. Even if you live alone, you may be so lonely that you don't even know what friends to call anymore. But despite how badly this sucks right now, we should try to make the most of it.

How can you stay busy while social distancing and quarantining at home? Being trapped indoors can actually be quite productive, at least depending on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You're going to take a chance to enjoy this mini stay-cation.

Find a show to binge-watch, or watch all the movies you haven't seen yet. Maybe even take a bubble bath while finishing that book you said you would months ago. Now is the time to be alone in your thoughts and unwind from stress.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Start learning how to cook great food. You're going to be bored, but imagine showing off your new skills to your peers when this is all over.

People who are born under this sign find that they are natural cooks. So, use your free time to cook delicious meals you never tried before.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Stark making TikTok videos, or maybe even a YouTube channel. Geminis are such social butterflies, they'll need to stay entertained by social networking.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, fix up your room, or maybe even finish that show you never saw the end to. You're going to have so much fun finally catching up on your to-do list.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, watch your Netflix shows and catch up on sleep. But definitely get in some exercise because you'll get lost in the days when you don't go outside.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You're definitely going to be sleeping a ton, Virgo, but try to be more productive than that. Catch up on your favorite book, work on a new makeup routine, or just do something you feel will improve yourself.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra, you're really going to enjoy this time being alone, but you may become depressed. If you feel alone, FaceTime your friends to catch up.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Since Scorpio needs something for concentration, binge-watch a thriller show. Or, maybe work on something you've been putting off, whether it's a short story or even website.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Do a puzzle or at-home workouts. Even a binge-worthy show can keep you entertained, but you definitely need more than one thing, Sagittarius, since you have a wandering eye.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You need this time to rest, Capricorn, so do that. But you also can get lost in it, so do the things you've been putting off — reading a book, catching up on work, or completing a DIY project.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Learn a new task or reach out to the family. You're going to hate being stuck inside, Aquarius, because you can't share your knowledge. But there's so much you can do until this all over.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces love having time to stay home, so this zodiac sign should finish that book, song, or painting they've been working on. Maybe even put on a face mask and relax after a long day of creativity.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.