Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 5, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of sassy Aries. The Moon spends the day in conservative Virgo.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Part of being a good manager of anything is being oriented to where you are. With everyone going through quarantine, just a reminder, it's Sunday (if you have lost track of time).

Sometimes, when you are stuck inside, it's hard to keep a normal schedule, but this is a prime time to take advantage of today's astrological energy.

You may have noticed that you are sleeping weird hours and are up most of the night, and today's Moon in Virgo can help you to decide to try harder to keep a better routine.

While Uranus is in the sign of Taurus, everything just seems out of control and even time may feel like it's standing still.

So, what do you do to help pass the time so you don't become stir crazy or fall into cabin fever?

During Aries season, it's perfect for you to take up new hobbies or start your spring cleaning if you haven't already.

It's a time to also cherish the time you have with those you love, especially now that Venus is no longer in a critical degree in Gemini.

When people feel alone, it's important to remind them that they really aren't alone.

Today's Mercury in communication with Neptune reminds us that with technology and everything out there.

You are so much closer even when you are far apart. So, Skype with your grandparents, grandchildren, or children. Seeing each other's faces will automatically brighten your day.

We just need to remember to take care of each other when times are tough and to not let yourself feel so alone.

No matter what, the moments you have with your family are those you will cherish and remember when you look back on this trying period of time.

Do things with your family that will last with you forever.

It's important to try and stay positive because you have so much to live for. Everything will get back to normal sooner or later. This too shall pass.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, something awesome for you is to become the super-parent in your family.

Let yourself become larger than life and make memories with your children. It's all going to make you stronger as a familial unit.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Taurus, no matter the circumstance, a family is the most important thing for you. Love those around you and find happiness together.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Gemini, take some time and create some awesome memories that will be with you forever.

During dark days, find some ways to figure out how to smile and work through to find the light.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Cancer, it’s time to really get back to the basics. Today is a great time for you to do things that bring you closer to those you love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Leo, take a moment and appreciate all that you have. Just remember the importance of love and cherish the moments you have with those important in your life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Virgo, if you are alone, try to find a way to make things lighter.

It's important for you to find happiness and love in the little things because those things will help you get through these dark moments.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Libra, sit back and just remember to do your best.

Everyone is in the same situation so instead of losing sight of the future, hold the future close and believe that everything will be OK.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Scorpio, take a chance and think outside the box. Do something fun and interesting because you need a distraction during these difficult times.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Sagittarius, take a moment and really find something that makes you happy.

You may not be able to go out and date, but you can find ways to put yourself out there.

There are so many new ways to find love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Capricorn, you may be away from those you love, but a good thing you can do is Skype or Facetime with your family.

I know it's hard to not go and visit, especially since we are all home, but instead of putting them in danger, use technology to see each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Aquarius, find a new outlet for your stress and spread the love. If you have a pet, take some time to play with them.

They will always give you love, no matter what.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Pisces, it's so hard to sit still and not work all the time. It's a strange flip of circumstances.

Take this time to slow down and appreciate the finer things of life. You deserve it.

