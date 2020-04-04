Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 4, 2020

Love intensely, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the intense sign of Aries until April 19. Today's Moon leaves Leo and enters the zodiac sign of organized Virgo at 5:12 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative Communicator.

If your birthday adds up to three, or your birthdate itself is equal to three, then you have this life path number's energy.

Famous Life Path 3 individuals include people who have worked in communications: Barbara Walters and Joan Rivers.

Each of these two Life Path 3 women used the power of their words to impact the world around them.

One person helped others to think about life through interviews, and the other through laughter and jokes.

With the Sun in youthful Aries, our playful side is ever before us. There's a longing for expression that entices humor and a desire to live life in a way that's silly and fun.

Today's Virgo Moon energy reminds us to watch our health, and one way to stay mentally and emotionally healthy is to laugh, to socialize with others and to connect in a way that feels like you are seen and known.

Today's astro-numerological energy reminds us all to embrace the bonding of words and invite their healing power into our lives.

You can do so by encouraging those you can't see right now by sending a text or scheduling a video date.

You can start to write letters via email to friends and share funny jokes or memes.

If you love to participate in social challenges, you can join any one of them that's circulating on Tik Tok, Twitter, and Instagram to sing with others or strive to be fit while quarantined at home.

If you're home with the ones you love, one of the greatest bonding acts two people participate in is via connection through words and body language.

Play charades. Have a home dance party with the family or eat outside picnic-style in your own backyard.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aries, some things in life are worth your time and effort. In love, it's normal to question if the scales are balanced in your relationships.

One person may be doing more than the other right now, and that might not sit well with you.

However, you can speak up and try to turn the ship around so you're able to work it out, rather than wait to see who will take initiative to make a change that improves your interaction with each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Taurus, it's so hard not to be able to do things the way that you used to do them with the one you love.

You might even be single wondering how things will affect your future, and that's difficult to ponder too.

However, your fidelity and true faithfulness won't go amiss. You have to stand strong during this time and not worry that you will be short-changed through this season of uncertainty in life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Gemini, you may have been doing a lot of thinking when it comes to your love life and what you hope to see happen.

You could be thinking about the future and wondering how to put all the details together so you can be the best partner possible for the person you love.

There's a lot involving the law of attraction for you at this time. When thinking, envision what you want in your life and not what you don't. Imagine the potential in full color.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Cancer, not everyone is able to communicate what they think and feel as much as you are.

Each person has their own style of sharing from the heart. Some do so in words, others in action or in silences.

You have to listen with your heart sometimes and trust that in good time what you need to hear will be spoken soon.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Leo, insecurities can present themselves when you feel close to someone you love with all your heart.

When you start to bump heads, take a step back and ask yourself why things are going in a negative direction.

After all, you want to be closer and not distant from each other.

If the argument isn't worth losing time over, consider being the first to wave the white flag of surrender so you can get beyond it.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Virgo, sometimes you can find a way to bring out the best in another person.

Your natural ability to analyze a person's needs and wants is what helps you to see through the facade.

You know when there is hurt and pain behind the smile, and bring things to the surface today.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Libra, love sometimes you want someone else to do the heavy lifting in the relationship.

It's hard to feel like you are doing all the work.

You may need to bring up your desires and wants, and remember it's okay to cry if you need to.

If you don't say what you need, friends and others won't know.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Scorpio, relax when you can today. You don't have to do so much all of the time.

There are days made just for relaxing and lounging with someone you care about.

Single? Spending time with a friend on social or doing a hobby can fill your love cup, too.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Sagittarius, your softer side comes out today. You may have that sweet touch and sensitivity that brings an air of comfort to the world around you.

Don't try too hard to be tough or strong, instead, let yourself feel each emotion and embrace your sentimental energy.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Capricorn, when you first start something new or get into a relationship with a person you care about, things can feel strange.

Love can be both romantic and awkward, too. You don't have to have all of the answers. You can learn about each other as you go along.

If you're single after being in a relationship for a while, give yourself time to adjust. Don't worry about the future. It will all work out.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, you are naturally drawn to freedom, so when you are in a relationship or limited in what you can do, the side of you that resists restriction comes out.

However, this is a great time to focus on things that you would have liked to do when you couldn't before. See the opportunity and try not to only see the challenge.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Pisces, even old relationships, friendships, partnerships, and romances can go through dramatic changes and suddenly revive themselves.

You don't always know when this will happen, but anticipate it. The miracle could be just a moment away.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.