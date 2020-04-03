Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 3, 2020

Take time to think then do, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of go-getter Aries. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of pensive Leo.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2 — The Intuitive.

The Moon starts the day in transit in the seventh house of partnerships aka marriage, and it conjuncts with the Vertex of today's astrological chart.

Something karmic is taking place, and it's up to you to do something that starts to move this dial forward. In astrology, all zodiac signs have options.

No one is a victim of fate. So, if you have been sitting on a decision or pondering a new game plan, once you've calculated your moves, it's time to pounce forward.

There are things in life that are too good to wait for. You may have a career choice, an enrollment package for college or a job application that needs to be sent out today.

To take full advantage of today's astro-numerological energy, you have various paths that open up to you.

Via numerology, we have the energy of an intuitive, which invites you to listen to your inner voice.

You may have doubts about the future if you choose to do this but when you sense that you're being called to do something, to satisfy a mission, there's a divine form of protection afforded to you.

With the Moon in Leo, your mind can be methodic. If you've ever had the opportunity to observe the mannerisms of a lion, they don't leap without looking or thinking.

There's so much control over each muscle of a lion's body. It's through precise timing that the lion continuously is able to be a leader and one step ahead of its prey.

Best things to do today include listening to your heart, spending time thinking and then once you have a plan figured out, take action and trust yourself.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 3, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Aries, aim for more tenderness today. It can take a little bit of conscious effort on your part to reconnect to the softer side of you.

However, a little pause and some extra sensitivity can help you add a gentle touch to all you do with and for the ones you love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Taurus, you don't always have to be strong.

Sometimes, admitting that you are tired or that you also need a little bit of TLC endears others to you.

It helps people to see that you're human and real.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Gemini, approach life as a team with the person you love. If you're single, you may feel overwhelmed, but there's truly nothing you can't handle. Some challenges take time.

Life has problems and sometimes they manifest themselves in your love life. The challenge isn't just how you handle a matter, but that you see the opportunity that can be found in what you face.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Cancer, you may be tired of playing it safe and want to do something bold and brave.

But, the more logical side of you can be imploring you to play it safe a little while longer.

If you are still hesitant, it can be a signal that you're almost ready, but not yet.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Leo, you may need a day just for yourself.

Even if you love being around people and don't mind having company, there are times when a little bit of space is what you need.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Virgo, your desire to control the situation in your life can be part of the reason why you feel ill at ease right now.

Sometimes the only thing you are able to control is yourself. You may not always be able to do what you hoped, but you can acknowledge that and start all over again.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Libra, today's perfect for trying something new and being creative. If you're in a relationship, the element of surprise plays in your favor. Do something unexpected to surprise your partner.

If you're single, why not treat your bestie to something sweet and sentimental to show how much you care.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Scorpio, there's no 'I' in the word team, and when you feel like you need to choose a solution consider how your actions will affect everyone involved, not just yourself.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Sagittarius, in love, you long for deep connection. When you fell in love, the goal was to be with someone who brought out the best in you.

If your partner is falling short, it can make you doubt where things are headed, and it's time to talk about how you feel.

Single? There will be plenty of people who you meet and like that are nearly there, but you know in your heart you really want the one who is your perfect match.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, life has good moments and not so great, but when you are going through a tough time that means a great one is near.

You may need to hold on to what you have now because things will get better.

If you give up what you have now, you may miss the miracle from happening.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aquarius, aim for happiness, today. Think positive and imagine good things will come your way if you believe and have faith that they will.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Pisces, something is about to change. You may be going through a period of uncertainty.

It can feel as though you don't really know what to expect right now. As frightening as this time may feel, take courage.

You will make it through and find yourself on a new beautiful journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.